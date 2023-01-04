Less than two months ago, Bianca Martin settled into the host’s chair at City Cast Madison. By mid-December, she was getting recognized on the street.
“It’s been wild,” said Martin, a University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate who worked for the National Public Radio show “1A” in Washington, D.C. “I feel like I’ve returned home to something I’ve always been doing — meeting people, and trying to find out what people are up to in a very natural way. I feel the community here.”
City Cast Madison (madison.citycast.fm), a soon-to-be-daily local news podcast currently dropping new episodes Tuesdays and Thursdays, is part of a network of city-based podcasts and email newsletters founded in 2020 by former Slate editor David Plotz. In each city, the goal is to support and create local journalism, to “help Americans become more informed — and more impassioned — local citizens.”
Executive producer Molly Stentz has a background at community-based WORT-FM as well as the Ideas Network at Wisconsin Public Radio. Dylan Brogan, a producer at City Cast Madison, spent six years as a reporter at Isthmus. Audio, Brogan said, can feel more personal than print journalism.
“You can have that human quality,” he said. “We’re being very thoughtful about every episode. … We just really want to keep it real, amplifying the voices that need to be heard in a given moment.”
Each episode is roughly the length of a shower or a Madison commute (20 minutes or so). Early topics have included polka, high school honors classes, the state Supreme Court race and the closure of local movie theaters.
“We will be balancing conversations that we feel can last over time,” Stentz said, while remaining agile “if City Hall catches on fire or some big, crazy thing happens. We can pivot and focus on that, and turn out an episode really quickly.”
City Cast Madison is ramping up to five episodes a week in the new year. To reinforce its audio work, the podcast has partnered with Madison Minutes, a daily newsletter founded in 2021 with links to local stories.
Martin said she’ll be bringing a “disruptive energy” to local news. She wants to discuss racial disparities, economic opportunities and housing. She wants to tell big truths.
“I love Madison, and I do want it to be better,” Martin said. “We’re a pretty fearless team. We’re a fun team, and we’re a fair team.
“We’ll be picking up conversations that people might have set down, because they (hit) dead ends. They’ve never met me before. I’m ready to pick it back up.”