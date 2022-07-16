When it comes to entertainment, Tim Heidecker likes to get the most bang for his buck on and off stage. It’s why he’s dabbled in many different areas as a comedian, writer, director, actor, and musician.
He decided recently to bring two sides of his personality — his aggro “No More Bullshit” comedy character and storytelling singer-songwriter side — out on tour. He’ll be making a tour stop in Madison on Thursday, July 21 at the Barrymore Theatre.
“As an audience member, I always appreciate when I'm getting a variety of entertainment in one night, more bang for my buck,” Heidecker said. “I think it creates a show that doesn't ever slow down.”
“In the music portion of the show, it doesn't suddenly become a very depressing, boring show. I open up into myself a little more and not so much of a character, but I am still funny and engaging. It's just different sides to my personality coming out throughout the night.”
Hitting the road is a big deal, he said, and a tour like this takes a lot of work and planning. However, he felt it was an opportune time to do “these two very different expressions of myself at the same time,” especially with his new album “High School,” which came out in June, where he reminisces about his experiences in higher education with equal parts wit and wonderment.
When he tried the show format for the first time earlier this year in New York, he said it was “kind of theoretical and hypothetical” but quickly found out that it worked well.
For starters, it’s a chance to keep growing his “No More Bullshit” character. He’s always writing for the character, who finds his own way of talking about what’s happening in the world and “running it through his filter of how he would handle it.”
“It's a fun character to play and to have some material written, but then also know that when I put on the leather jacket and get out there on the stage, all bets are off,” he said. “I don't even know how it's going to go. And there's a fun sort of exciting danger to that, that makes every show a little different when I do it for my audience.”
His fans know his off-kilter brand of humor — best exemplified by his work with Eric Wareheim as Tim and Eric — which is why he feels the character works.
“If I do it for a bunch of people that I didn't know who I was, and just took this guy at face value, it's one thing,” said Heidecker. “But when I'm doing it for my audience and they are in on the bit and they know what's going on, something really fun happens, which is the audience gets to play a character too.”
“They sort of become like kind of cosplay jerks. They get to be this terrible audience that is hooting and hollering for this guy and pretending to think he's funny. It’s a really interesting energy to be a part of.”
His musical side has its own special energy as well. He describes his songs as mini memoirs or diary posts, which have plentiful laughs as well as introspection. He used to worry that there had to be a distinction between comedy and music and songwriting and that they didn’t mix well.
However, songwriters such as Randy Newman, Warren Zevon and Pavement’s Stephen Malkmus showed him that it was possible. The songs aren’t just “sappy, sad, or meaningless lyrics.” Instead, there’s a full range of emotion.
“There's sadness and there's irony. And then there's humor and there's anger,” said Heidecker. “Songs can have the full range of human emotions in them. If I'm thinking about something funny and it works in the context of the song I'm writing, I'm not going to restrict that.”
For his musical performance, he’s joined by a talented backing band that further enhance his songs.
“I am so lucky. I've tapped into this network of players, session people and players that are all so good and they're much better than I am,” he said. “They are very quick to learn and provide me with this legitimacy to the music that I think some people might be skeptical about when they see that I have a band and that I do music and it's not a joke.”
“I take it very seriously. And that extends to the musicianship of the band. They're all legitimately really great players and fun to watch, and I think are going to surprise a lot of people.”
The Capital Times caught up with Heidecker recently to talk in-depth about making his album “High School.”
Your album “High School” follows a series of albums where you examine the intricacies of being an adult. What made you start thinking of high school and why did it feel like it was the right time to take a look back?
A lot of this was written during the pandemic, so it was a bit of a reflective period. My songwriting doesn't start from a literal logical place. It usually is coming up from some unconscious, deep and unknown kind of places in the mind. A few songs started coming up that were reflective about my teenage years. And then that makes me actually then get a little more literal and a little more specific about the writing.
But it has a lot to do with time, there being enough time to reflect back on that, where it doesn't feel cringey or embarrassing. It was my life before Tim and Eric and before I knew what I wanted to do. It was just a period of time that I really haven't talked about very much and haven't really reflected on. But it really made for me a nice fertile place to think about and write about.
With discovering your identity in high school, I imagine it was very inspiring to look back and see where you came from.
Yeah, exactly. See those building blocks and false starts, and also just the people that didn't make it and how I'm lucky to be where I am and lucky to be still making things and having friendships and I'm still here. It’s not the most groundbreaking concepts to think about, but it's just where I'm at right now.
How did your experience making the previous albums help give you confidence to tackle this topic of high school?
I learned something new about production and songwriting, every time I make a record and get to reflect back on it. And every time I take a step forward. I've got more credibility in this community and more people are maybe interested to hear what I have to say.
The last record, “Fear of Death,” was very big and had lots of lush, beautiful production to it. I knew I wanted to make the next record smaller and without as many players and without as much arrangement to it and strip it down a little bit. And that became the guiding principle of the record and using a smaller cast of characters and making it feel a little more like a homemade project or a record like “Full Moon Fever” by Tom Petty. It sounds amazing, but it's really just Tom and Jeff Lynne and Mike Campbell playing on the record for the most part. I wanted to try to make a record like that.
You talk about your early music days on the song “What Did We Do With Our Time?” What was your inspiration for that one?
This was sort of later in the writing process, where I was like, "All right. Let's really think about those days and think about who I was as a 16-year-old and how that informed who I am now." But also this kind of thought experiment of, “now my days are so filled with work and family, but also consuming media and social media and Twitter and Instagram.” And there's constant distractions and constant engagement with our phones and computers. And I'm very guilty of that.
I'm terribly addicted to all these things. And I thought, "Well, when I was in 1994, 1993, what the hell did I do all day? What was keeping us occupied?” And thinking about that and how we would just waste time in the best possible way. And the days would go by, and you just sat around, or you talked to your friend, or you watched movies. A lot of times I approach these albums as sort of like mini memoirs or mini diary posts. And that song certainly is an origin story kind of perspective.
The song “Buddy” was inspired by a few people you knew in high school. What was it like being able to weave the different memories together?
It came very naturally. I realized that it doesn't have to be fully autobiographical. It can be a fictional person in my mind. I could draw from a few different people and then tell something, tell a story that's a little bit bigger through that song. It connected because it's kind of a bigger story. It invites you into to share that experience.
A lot of people have a person in their life that they felt like, "Eh, man, I could never get that person to clean up," or to get on the right track. You know? And these people, not that they're dead or anything, but that they're just kind of ... I don't know what's going to change. Nothing I do is going to help. So, I was happy to see that connected with a lot of people.