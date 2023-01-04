The dependable Democratic base voters of the Madison area will be well represented in the Capitol come January, even if the reliably blue constituency can’t deliver majorities in the Legislature in the way that it contributes — at least in part — to statewide wins for Democrats, due to gerrymandered legislative maps.
The Democrats’ new leader in the state Senate, Sen. Melissa Agard, and Sen. Kelda Roys, one of Agard’s two appointees to the powerful Joint Finance Committee (responsible for writing the state’s budget), represent districts rooted in Madison.
And they’re ready to pursue lofty agendas, even if they’re outnumbered by their Republican counterparts by almost two-to-one, they said in recent, separate interviews with the Cap Times.
Agard, who was tapped by her colleagues to head the Senate Democratic caucus in November, said her focus is on the state’s next biennial budget — an every-other-year piece of legislation that earmarks how about $90 billion is spent.
She said lawmakers should tap into the state’s projected $6.6 billion budget surplus to prioritize funding for public schools, boost state dollars sent back to local governments and consider further tax cuts for Wisconsinites.
Agard said she hasn’t “baked that cake” when asked what she envisions a tax cut looking like, but added that “ensuring that the ordinary, hardworking people of the state are receiving their fair share is important.” She also said it’s unlikely she and her caucus will support a proposed flat tax system being worked on by Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu (though he doesn’t need their support to pass it).
While Agard said she’s looking forward to budget negotiations with Republicans and Evers, she also said she was “thrilled” to appoint Roys and Sen. LaTonya Johnson, D-Milwaukee, to represent the caucus on the Joint Finance Committee.
Agard praised Johnson, saying her experience on the committee has served Wisconsin well. She also called Roys “smart as a whip” and “passionate about lifting up the ordinary people of the state.”
The minority leader referred to her colleagues as “badass moms” who will bring valuable, often missing perspective to the budget committee’s work.
Roys is ready to seize the opportunity.
“I want to make sure … that we’re going to use this historic, once-in-a-generation opportunity — with our $6.6 billion surplus — to make the kinds of necessary investments that Wisconsin citizens deserve and for too long have been denied.”
Roys said Wisconsinites deserve to have the best public schools in the nation. “For me, that’s job number one,” she said.
She said she feels the same as Agard about boosting state funds for local governments, noting that Wisconsinites rely on local municipalities — not the state — for critical, fundamental things like public safety departments, clean drinking water and other basic, day-to-day services.
“Republican budget cuts and revenue caps have put local governments in this impossible bind,” Roys said. “It is long past time for the state government to live up to its promise to local governments and fund shared revenue adequately.”
And while Agard and Roys face uphill battles in these budget talks, they say they’re ready to fight for what they believe in. As leaders among the minority party, be prepared for both to be big presences in the Capitol in 2023 — even if they can’t make the legislative splash they’d have in the majority.