Since Juliana Bennett joined the Madison City Council in April 2021, she has worked on projects including helping a chemistry fraternity, Alpha Chi Sigma, at UW-Madison receive redeveloped, affordable housing and worked on providing safe and adequate shelter for individuals experiencing homelessness on Dairy Drive.
Bennett is proof that it is possible to simultaneously be an activist, student and politician. While serving as the alder for District 8, she also recently earned two bachelor’s degrees in political science and real estate, with a minor in public policy. One of her priorities in her role as alder is to be the liaison between the university and the city.
“It’s challenging balancing school and then council and being a young person on council, but I really do like being able to work within the community and see the positive impact that what I’m working on is having on people,” she said.
And she’s inspiring other young people to get involved in government. This election cycle, five students are running for alder.
“I’m really proud of all the students running,” she said. “I’m really proud of the coalition we’ve built as young people that want to get involved in politics. So I just strongly encourage anyone that is young and wants to make a difference in the world that you can make a difference and one of the ways you can do that is by getting involved in local government.”
In November, she announced her reelection campaign, pursuing her passion for ensuring young people and students are represented in voting and on the City Council. She is now running for District 2 due to redistricting.
“It really comes down to how we are just tired of all these older people reaching down on us, compressing us, telling us what to do, telling us how we should be living,” she said. “It’s about the fact that we are in a climate crisis and we’re in a housing crisis. We barely have reproductive rights. I know there’s only so much you can do on a local level. But sometimes when your reach is small, you’ve got to start small and then get bigger.”