This article was written as part of the Youth Press Corps 2023 journalism camp.
Homeless families with young children are “the fastest growing segment of homelessness,” said Jani Koester, lead teacher of the Madison school district’s Transition Education Program (TEP).
According to Wisconsin Family Impact, from October 2015 to September 2016, there were 22,050 people aided by the Homeless Management Information System in emergency shelters, transitional housing and safe haven projects. Of those helped, 46% were a part of families with minors.
Being homeless, especially from a young age, can have a huge impact on every aspect of a person’s life. According to the American Psychological Association, “Psychological research shows that living in poverty is associated with differences in structural and functional brain development in children and adolescents.”
One of the biggest challenges facing homeless children is transportation. Koester said families can spend “half their mornings” getting resources because they don’t have their own transportation. While homeless students might be able to catch a school bus in the mornings and evenings, all of their afterschool activities that are not programs in school can be hard to commute to.
The struggles of homeless children were only magnified by COVID-19. Koester said that the district lost touch with about one-third of its homeless families during COVID.
Statewide, statistics from the State Department Of Public Instruction show that in the 2018-2019 school year there were around 18,000 children considered homeless. By the 2021-2022 school year this number fell to about 16,000 students. At least some of that drop can be attributed to districts losing touch with students.
When services are provided to homeless families outside of school, the children in those families are not always taken into consideration, Koester said. She added that the focus for families in poverty is usually directed to the adults, and the children need to be acknowledged more.
Koester’s hopes for the future of homeless children in Madison include more accessible and efficient transportation, therapy counselors for homeless children to help with their trauma and affordable housing for low-income families.
Koester believes that Madison is a caring community but is still undecided on what should be done to aid homeless families.
Within the district, Koester runs an event called Who We Are: Voices In Our Community that is a part of the Greater Madison Writing Project. This is a day-long event in which homeless children in the community gather to write poems and short stories that Koester uses in her speeches and shares with the community. She said that this is so the voices of the homeless children in the community can be heard by a larger audience.
“My hope for our community to help kids who are living in poverty or are feeling challenged is that they all become their own clients for whatever services that they need,” she said. “That there’s a real focus on (the children) to make sure that they can be successful.”