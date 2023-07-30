This article was written as part of the Youth Press Corps 2023 journalism camp.
The pandemic caused many families and youth to lose access to basic needs and necessities that programs and schools provide.
“The pandemic caused one-third of the Transition Education Program’s students in Madison to lose touch,” said Jani Koester, the lead teacher for the Madison Metropolitan School District’s program supporting students experiencing homelessness.
According to the United Way of the National Capital Area, social services and organizations that provide and care for the homeless have become less accessible, which poses an issue for homeless youth and their families.
The pandemic caused many homeless youth and their families to face extreme hardships, including more vulnerability to catching and dying from COVID-19 than the general population. The National Library of Medicine reports that the death rate from COVID-19 is 1.3 times higher for someone experiencing homelessness than someone who lives in a house.
MMSD Interim Superintendent Lisa Kvistad said that “it was absolutely more difficult” during the pandemic to get students in need access to the things that the schools provide.
Students lost access to services and items such as extra food, clothes, school books and school supplies, transportation and extracurricular activities and sports. Those families also lost services in the community.
“They didn't have a place to go do laundry, they didn't have a place to go get toothpaste, they didn't have a place to go find clothes,” Koester said. “Basic needs were a real hindrance during the pandemic.”
Compared to those who had a known place to sleep at night, homeless youth and their families had a lot more difficulties and unpredictability than others.
“Families who are homeless don’t have all those basic needs met, and their world was much more unpredictable during COVID than many of us in Madison,” Kvistad said.
This caused many homeless youth and their families to have a lot more problems. Kvistad said that “people became far more unstable,” living in shelters, with other family members or their vehicles.
“None of those places gave students a safe or consistent place to learn, a safe or consistent place to sleep, to wake up in the morning, to live, to have meals, all of those burdens became intensified during the pandemic,” she said.
These burdens can cause further issues for homeless youth who are in school. According to online therapy company Better Help, these burdens can induce and cause stress to the students, and according to Mind, a mental health organization, stress can eventually lead to and cause mental illnesses such as anxiety.
Those can negatively affect performance in school and extracurricular activities, according to Nemours KidsHealth, and the effects of the experiences at an age even before school begins can have lingering effects.
“We've got kids who are experiencing homelessness who aren't even in school yet, who also aren't in child care, who also aren't someplace safe during the day, who are at their developmental milestones, who are experiencing trauma,” Koester said.
Koester and the school try to provide solutions, offering counselors and resources aimed at helping homeless students who experienced trauma and anxiety start to catch up to their peers.
“The truth is, is that no matter where you start in the school system, if you've experienced homelessness, you're going to start a little farther behind,” Koester said. “What schools can do is help ... always try to catch them up but please don't let them slide more than where they are when they first come in.”