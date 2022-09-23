Mark Bakken - the founder of HealthX Ventures, the Madison-based digital healthcare investment firm - has never shied away from taking risks.
Over a 30-year career, Bakken has experienced the highs and lows of a serial entrepreneur. He’s faced meeting a payroll, had to weather a few bad hires and even swept the floors when things got tight.
But it’s no stretch to call Bakken one of Wisconsin’s information technology leaders.
Today, HealthX Ventures is recognized as Wisconsin’s top venture capital (VC) fund centered on digital healthcare solutions. It has invested in 27 companies across two funds since 2015 and sold five of those companies for a profit. Ten of its portfolio companies are based in Wisconsin.
HealthX has raised $76 million over two funds - with investments from over 150 individuals – and none of the HealthX companies have gone out of business.
And HealthX has been good for more than just investors; Inc. Magazine named it a Founder Friendly VC firm for its track record of success backing entrepreneurs.
In addition to HealthX, Bakken has personally invested in 10 venture funds and 60 different tech startups since 2012.
He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a degree in computer science in 1989. In 1992 he founded Goliath Networks, recognized in 2001 by Inc Magazine as the fastest growing company in Wisconsin over a five-year period and the 97th fastest in the country before he sold it in 2002.
Bakken also enjoyed an early seat at the table with Microsoft founder Bill Gates while serving on the company’s first Partner Advisory Council from 2001 to 2007.
Still, Bakken is perhaps best known locally as the founder of Nordic Consulting Partners, which quickly became the industry leader in electronic health records consulting services to organizations using Verona-based Epic Systems software.
As CEO, Bakken helped Nordic achieve a No. 1 in KLAS Research ranking, the industry standard for healthcare IT, where it has remained since 2012. Nordic has over 1,000 employees today and in June, sold for an estimated $400 million to Accrete Health Partners, which is owned by Bon Secours Mercy Health system.
A native of Milwaukee, Bakken describes himself as a “Badger at heart” who genuinely enjoys creating and growing companies from the ground up. His idea of fun is getting a bunch of talented and smart people together to develop a new idea or way of delivering a solution to the marketplace that’s good for everyone.
Any new investments or companies that HealthX Ventures is particularly excited about?
While I'm excited about all our companies, Redox continues to grow exceptionally fast and it's making a huge impact in the healthcare industry by making it easier and more cost effective to share healthcare data. RehabPath, another Madison based company, is also taking off quickly by making it easier for people to find addiction treatment centers that work best for the individual.
Are we still seeing most of the VC activity on the coasts, or has the Midwest closed the gap?
COVID made it easier for coastal VC firms to invest throughout the country but the Midwest still lags considerably behind. I believe companies based in New York, Boston and San Francisco still account for 70% or more of dollars invested in venture capital in America. Despite that, the Midwest is experiencing some great results as of late with successes like Fetch Rewards, Redox and Shine Medical. We really could use SWIB (State of Wisconsin Investment Board), WARF (Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation), the UW Foundation and other institutions to invest more throughout Wisconsin - either through venture funds based in Wisconsin like HealthX or others, or directly into startups based in Wisconsin.
You've been at this a long time Mark. Please assess where Madison is regarding health tech and where we go next.
Madison has made great strides in the past five years, but there is still plenty more to do. We're finally recognized as a leader in life sciences/biotech when it comes to the University of Wisconsin, Promega, Aldevron, Exact Sciences and others, as well as in digital health with the expertise and dominance of Epic Systems. That being said, we're approached by 500+ digital health startups seeking investment each year and only a handful are based in Wisconsin. We need more homegrown startups and local investors supporting them early on. Exact Sciences and WARF, for example, have strong startup investment programs, and the UW is making strides developing future entrepreneurs. Statewide, efforts like these need to expand if we're to compete. It'll take time for this ecosystem to grow, but I’m encouraged by the progress Madison has made.