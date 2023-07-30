This article was written as part of the Youth Press Corps 2023 journalism camp.
Madison’s community has found support and a safe space in GSAFE, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping LGBTQ+ youth for over three decades.
GSAFE (Gay Straight Alliance for Safe Schools) is an organization that helps and works with LGBTQ+ youth in Wisconsin. For many years, it has dedicated itself to creating safe spaces for students and giving educators tools to help. Although it is based in south central Wisconsin, this organization is a vital resource to children all over the state.
When GSAFE was started in 1991, it looked very different.
According to GSAFE’s website, it began as two separate volunteering institutions, called GLADE (Gays and Lesbians Against Discrimination in Education) and GLEE (Gay and Lesbian Educational Employees). It joined GLSEN (Gay Lesbian and Straight Education Network) in 1996, but left 10 years later after becoming a more independent organization. The name ‘GSAFE’ was adopted in 2014.
Over the years, GSAFE’s staff has grown not only in size but also in diversity. The organization has more than doubled in size over the past five years and includes staff from all different backgrounds and walks of life.
“For a great part of the history of the organization, it was a majority white, if not all white organization,” GSAFE’s co-executive director Ali Muldrow said in an interview.
In addition to working with teachers and students in schools, it also hosts a variety of social events including summer camps, 5Ks and other activities. One of GSAFE’s most meaningful projects is Foundations of Leadership, a course that teaches important values of empowerment and confidence to high school students.
Through such projects, GSAFE is making a difference in schools by teaching LGBTQ+ youth and their peers core ideas of equality. Muldrow says they have also helped pass nondiscrimination policies in over 200 school districts in Wisconsin, putting these ideas into practice.
While working in schools to help LGBTQ+ youth and educators, the organization is also spreading awareness and positive messages.
“When you work for GSAFE, you are a professional activist,” Muldrow said.
In addition to its staff, she said the organization also “encourages young people to speak out.” Empowering and supporting youth are some of the key foundations of GSAFE, which is why many of their resources go into education and school systems.
In recent times, more legislation targeting LGBTQ+ youth is being considered and passed. If bills continue to be approved, Muldrow said it would be a tremendous setback for GSAFE and other LGBTQ+ organizations trying to make a difference.
Muldrow called such legislation and bans “poorly contrived scare tactics,” saying that they are not based in fact, but simply in discrimination.
“I believe that the moral arc of the universe is long, but it bends towards justice,” she said.
When asked what message GSAFE was spreading to the Madison community, Muldrow said the organization wants people to know that “kids are loved and valued and cared about.”
This applies to everyone, she said, “no matter how small your town is, or how unwelcoming your house is.”