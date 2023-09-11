Senate Republicans Monday took a step toward rejecting the nomination of the state’s top election official, a move that could ultimately create legal chaos for the Wisconsin Elections Commission heading into the crucial 2024 elections.
Democrats have contended that GOP lawmakers don’t have a basis for a vote on whether to reappoint or boot WEC Administrator Meagan Wolfe. They argue the commission did not have the required number of votes to advance her nomination, effectively allowing her to remain in the position for the time being.
Republicans have forged ahead. All three GOP members of the Senate Committee on Shared Revenue, Elections and Consumer Protection voted not to recommend Wolfe’s appointment on Monday.
The Wisconsin Elections Commission, which has been in existence since 2016, supports local election officials in Wisconsin and helps ensure compliance with state and federal laws. The administrator serves as the nonpartisan head of the agency, and Wolfe was confirmed by the Senate for the post in 2019.
“Two weeks ago when the committee met to hear testimony on Ms. Wolfe’s appointment, she didn’t bother to show up to her own public hearing,” Sen. Dan Feyen, R-Fond du Lac, said in a statement. “What I heard instead were numerous concerns from Wisconsinites around the state who have lost faith in the job she was doing as administrator.”
Only one member, Mark Spreitzer, D-Beloit, voted in favor of the nomination. The committee’s other Democrat, Jeff Smith of Brunswick, abstained because he believed the nomination “is not properly before the Senate or its committees.”
In a statement, Spreitzer said he supported Wolfe’s nomination and would submit a formal report to lay out why the law supports allowing her to remain in office, if Republicans opt to reject her appointment.
“Meagan Wolfe will continue her lawful service as the administrator of the Wisconsin Elections Commission, regardless of what Senate Republicans do to serve conspiracy theorists and right-wing extremists,” he said.
The move means the full Senate could vote as soon as this week on whether to effectively oust Wolfe from office, although it's likely only to be the precursor to a court battle over the matter.
A spokesperson for Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, did not immediately return an email seeking his position on whether Wolfe’s nomination will be considered when the body meets on Thursday.
The six-member elections commission could not get a majority of its membership to vote to reappoint Wolfe in June after the three Democratic members did not vote.
Wolfe’s backers, including Attorney General Josh Kaul and legislative Democrats, point to a Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling that held that a member of the Natural Resources Board appointed under then-Gov. Scott Walker could remain in office past his specific term.
In a memo released to Spreitzer in August, the nonpartisan Wisconsin Legislative Council affirmed that four votes are needed to appoint an administrator.
Republican lawmakers have rejected comparisons between the Natural Resources case and Wolfe’s situation, however, arguing they are well within their rights to proceed with a vote on her nomination.
The standoff comes as the commission has been the target of sustained attack from conservatives related to its role in the 2020 presidential election.
Conspiracy theorists flocked to a hearing on Wolfe’s appointment last month, keeping up a barrage of baseless accusations that she endeavored to swing Wisconsin’s presidential vote in favor of President Joe Biden. Wolfe, her supporters and election observers have maintained that each of those charges is false.
Wolfe did not personally testify at the hearing, a move Republicans used as justification for not confirming her.
“The record speaks for itself and nothing speaks as highly as the fact that she didn't come here today to tell you about all the good work she's been doing," Michael Gableman, a former Supreme Court justice who led an investigation into the 2020 elections criticized for undermining voter confidence without basis, said during the confirmation hearing.