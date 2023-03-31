The night before I spoke to Zoë François, the Minneapolis-based baker, author and host of “Zoë Bakes” on the Magnolia Network, my oven element blew. No olive oil chiffon cake for me (or my coworkers).
“Are you baking from the book?” François gasped when I reached her by phone. “Ahh! I’m so excited!”
François’ enthusiasm for pavlovas, buttercream and brown butter genoise is genuine and infectious. She’ll spread some of that joy on Thursday, April 6, at Madison College as part of the school’s guest chef series, which opens to the public for a cocktail hour at 5 p.m. and live demo at 6 p.m.
Hosted by Kyle Cherek, the six-year-old chef series has hosted chefs and authors like Michael Twitty, Graham Elliot and Andrew Zimmern, the chef who gave François her start. Publican Quality Bread baker Greg Wade recently spoke in January.
Like Wade, François is a baker. Her first collaborative cookbook, “Artisan Bread in Five Minutes a Day,” was a wild success and sold close to a million copies. But after eight variations on that theme, by 2020, she was ready for a change. (“I really felt like I had said everything I needed to say about five-minute bread dough,” she told the Cherry Bombe podcast last year.)
So François took to Instagram (@zoebakes), making how-to frosting reels and cake demos. That led to a devoted following, a cooking show and her latest cookbook, “Zoë Bakes Cakes” (Ten Speed Press, 2021). A cookie book is set to follow in 2024.
“Zoë Bakes Cakes” offers a range of entry points. Novices can start with pound cakes and quick breads, try soaked cakes and building layers, then work up to a roulade.
François spoke with the Cap Times about cake experimentation, how she can help with your grandma’s cake recipe and what kind of oven she prefers for baking. (It's not gas.)
Your book is focused on what makes a baking recipe work. Why is that important?
I think it comes from my own experience. I went to culinary school because I wasn’t that interested in following recipes exactly. And so I didn’t always have success, because I didn’t know enough about basic food science to adapt a recipe and make it my own.
I really feel like when you give people just the basics, and it’s not that complicated, they have so much more confidence to put their own stamp on things. As a recipe developer, I’m thrilled when people make my recipes as I write them. But I am equally thrilled when they put a different spice in it, or a different nut, and then share it with me.
What opened up baking for me was when I could play. People don’t think of baking as playful or as an art. They think of it as this very rigid science. I would love to dispel that for people and give people the confidence to go in and feel comfortable to play.
Do you encourage experimentation?
You do have to understand some of the basics. If you don’t understand what the baking soda is doing in the recipe and you reduce it or you take it out or you replace it with something else, you may come up with something absolutely fantastic. But it may not be exactly what you expect. When you know what those different elements do in the mix, you can make things rise really high and then collapse in a way that you want it to, or make something more rustic, or with a denser texture. I find it endlessly fascinating.
What role has Instagram played in how you teach?
When I got onto Instagram, I was posting pictures of what I was baking and people were liking them. But nobody was really making what I was making. They were just liking the pictures.
And then I started adding videos, because somebody had a question and I’m like, “Well, the best way for me to answer this question is just to show you.” Once I showed people what I was doing, they were like, “Oh, that's really easy.”
There’s so much baking going on right now. It’s exciting to take that fear and intimidation out … to show people just how easy it is. And also to communicate that this is a craft. You don’t have to have the expectation that everything is going to come out perfectly the first time. You wouldn’t go and take on painting and expect to be Picasso the next day.
I’ve been doing this for a long time, and I’ve had so many failures, and I’ve learned so much from them. People need to embrace that part of learning something new is that it may not turn out perfectly the first time, but it’s probably — unless you really burn it — it’s going to be delicious. It might not look exactly how you want it to.
You structured this book to include a baking course. Why?
People can go straight into the recipes. I wrote them so that they stand alone, and they’re independent. But if you’re interested in the food science, you can go into the Cake Academy … to either work on the recipes in my book, but also recipes that your family has that may have been a challenge.
Lately my cakes have been taking ages to bake and coming out undercooked in the middle. Help?
When people say that, the very first thing I say is, “Go get yourself an independent oven thermometer.” People trust their ovens way too much. I have brand new ovens and I still use an independent oven thermometer that just sits right on the rack. That way I know if it’s running 10 degrees cool or 10 degrees hot, and I can make that adjustment to the temperature or the timing. $8 later you can have peace of mind.
I do think I might have to replace my oven. I wanted a gas stove, but I now I don’t think I can responsibly do that. Any tips?
Here’s my two cents on gas versus electric. For baking, electric is better. Most savory chefs would steer you towards gas. But the way a gas oven is sealed is different, so when you’re baking loaves of bread all of the steam is released. It’s also not as consistent a heat.
You can get away with a baking stone, that makes the heat more consistent. But for baking, I really love electric.
What do you hope the students and attendees take away from your demo?
It’s such an interesting time in the food world and restaurant community. We’re challenging them to do things that are scary, and not stay inside of their comfort zone. One of the most exciting things about culinary school is how many different things you get to do.
I have a connection with a farmer in California, and I’m bringing in fresh passionfruit. It’s a new element; we’ll be talking about something that perhaps they’ve seen but never used. I don’t think I used fresh passionfruit until I was in my 40s.
I’m making a passionfruit curd tart with a balsamic meringue. It’s going to be fun, and I get to wield the blowtorch, which is always a good time for me.