The north side will soon have a new place to fuel up. Zippy Lube Coffee, Donuts & Fried Chicken plans to have its soft opening in early September, located in a former Zippy Lube service station at 2013 N. Sherman Ave.
The idea combines a famous farmer’s market recipe for “fried cakes,” the same coffee roasters used by Lazy Jane’s Café, and pressure-fried chicken. To start, it will be open Wednesday through Sunday from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m. and, with just 20 tables, geared toward takeout.
“It was Zippy Lube, and we’re going to stay Zippy Lube,” said proprietor Ben Altschul, whose other ventures include the Tip Top Tavern and North Street Cabaret. “We’ve really attempted to keep it in that classic, industrial design. We cleaned the space up entirely … it’s got some throwback ’80s vibes.”
‘Old school recipe’
Altschul, son of “Lazy” Jane Capito, acquired the 1,000-square-foot former Zippy Lube about five years ago, and purchased Busse’s Tavern next door at the same time. He began working on the project in 2017 and quickly realized there were some fairly substantial issues leftover from the building’s previous life.
“There were still wells, in the station, used oil left there when the previous owners left,” Altschul said. He started to learn about environmental clean-up, and then “the pandemic threw everything into question.”
His first idea was to open a coffee shop featuring Boom Brothers Coffee, which Lazy Jane’s also pours. Boom Brothers will package a medium-dark roast for Zippy Lube’s drip coffee, and branded espresso as well.
The doughnut idea came from a good friend, George Tuggle. In the 1970s, Altschul said, Tuggle drew customers to the Dane County Farmers’ Market for his old fashioned, German-style buttermilk fried cakes — doughnuts by any other name.
“He was creating this batch of batter in a barn and using an old kettle fryer,” Altschul said. “George would make 100 dozen (cakes), half plain, half cinnamon sugar. He developed quite the following.”
For a minute, Altschul and his team thought they could bring in Tuggle’s old fryer, tweak it a little and make it work for the new spot.
“The restaurant equipment specialists were like, ‘You guys are ridiculous,’” Altschul said. So he looked up the brand on the side of the fryer, Belshaw, found they were still in business in Seattle, “and away we went.” So the new fryer is Belshaw, too.
Tuggle and Sean Green are working on the doughnuts, which in addition to classic old-fashioned and cinnamon and sugar, could include buttercream and lemon glaze, “creative takes on a fundamental old school recipe,” Altschul said.
Another friend and partner, Matt Adkins, is working on the fried chicken. Altschul said it will be pressure-fried to “honor the simplicity and delicious nature” of this favorite food.
“There’s nothing more classic than fried chicken,” “It would be a last meal for a lot of people if they were polled.”
North side special
Zippy Lube Coffee, Donuts & Fried Chicken will not apply for a liquor license, though if diners want a beer with their fried chicken, Busse’s next door will be happy to accommodate, Altschul said.
The restaurant joins a small constellation of connected Madison businesses, including Lazy Jane’s and Mickey’s Tavern on Williamson Street, and Altschul’s brother Gil’s spots — Grampa’s Pizzeria, Gib’s Bar and Bandit Tacos and Coffee.
In addition to North Street Cabaret and Tip Top Tavern, Altschul also collaborated on a project in Stoughton, the Nauti Norske, renamed the Water Street Tavern and reopened in May on the river.
Altschul’s girlfriend, Mariah Robinson, is an artist and has been helping with the design of the new spot. Asked whether this first Zippy Lube could lead to more around the city (or beyond), Altschul wouldn’t rule it out.
“Like any creative undertaking I feel like there’s a lot of my heart in this,” he said. “Could this be a model, of sorts? It’s hard for me to wrap my head around … it wasn’t done with the purpose of being a franchise. It was done with a unique sense of the north side, the history of the neighborhood.
“I have a feeling people are really going to love what we’re offering.”