This fall, Madison’s Eken Park neighborhood will have a new spot to linger over a latte, grab a croissant and sip a pilsner. Northstreet, located across from the Tip Top Tavern and Ogden’s North Street Diner on the east side, is set to open by early November.
Northstreet is named for its location (557 North St. at Commercial Avenue) and lightly modeled off public markets like the one in downtown Milwaukee, in this case on a much smaller scale and in a residential neighborhood.
Partners on the project include Young Blood Beer Company, a microbrewery with a taproom on King Street, Annemarie Maitri’s Bloom Bake Shop, a Monroe Street staple for the past 12 years, and Café Domestique. Dan Coppola opened his Williamson Street café in 2017 next to a bike shop.
All three businesses are ready to expand, and they’re thrilled to do it in Eken Park.
“The neighborhood is super excited,” said Travis Dettinger, who with Nick Martin and JD Kath owns City and Farm LLC. City and Farm owns the property at 557 North St. The bakery, brewery and coffee shop are leasing space.
Neighbors have been walking by during construction, sharing stories, Dettinger said. One elderly man said he bought his first car there.
“They’re excited that this eyesore building that nobody knew what’s happening in here … now it’s going to be a community hub,” Dettinger said.
Less sketch, more scones
The future Northstreet’s white cinderblock buildings, first built in 1941, were at one time an auto and small engine repair shop, according to news archives. The garage bay doors are still there.
Then for many years the property was home to Fugent LLC, a biotechnology research business led by Vladimir Gurevich.
Neighbors did find it sketchy. Some 20 years ago, Wisconsin State Journal columnist George Hesselberg reported about this “little fortress on the corner.”
It was just after 9/11, and people drinking beer across the street at the Tip Top Tavern were suspicious about late-night visits from unmarked trucks, not to mention the electric gate and 8-foot chain link fence encircling the property. Eventually Madison police issued a statement, the eye-roll barely concealed: “Once again, 557 North Street is NOT a terrorist facility.”
“The neighborhood was like, what is that? What are they?” Dettinger said.
The Northstreet development team, which includes OPN Architects, plans to replace the metal fence with a wooden one. Bloom’s café space has been nicknamed “the sunroom” and will be designed to maximize natural light. Young Blood will have a pass-through window and doors that can roll up.
Other plans involve plenty of patio seating, including a bespoke V-shaped outdoor table to match the outline of the buildings, and a mural commissioned from artist Henrique Nardi.
All told, the inside space measures about 3,200 square feet, with 100 seats total including the Young Blood bar.
Croissants, coffee and cold beer
Looking at the buildings from Commercial Avenue, Bloom Bake Shop will take the space on the left. It should resurrect the café experience Maitri gave up when COVID came to Madison in 2020. Customers miss that, she said.
“We’ll be bringing fresh pastry over every day, and baguette sandwiches, and baked fresh breads,” said Maitri, who owns Bloom with her husband, Mark Pavlovich. Bloom is known for gluten-free and vegan treats, though Maitri notes gluten-free options are only about a quarter of their business.
“Our hope is that we get to be the neighborhood place where you get your fresh bread,” she said. They’ll start as a “viennoiserie,” serving croissants and brioche as well as baguettes, before they add more.
Northstreet will have a full commercial kitchen but doesn’t want to compete with Ogden’s North Street Diner and the Tip Top, which is open for lunch and dinner daily.
“We’re ready to do soups and salads and yogurt parfaits,” Maitri said, but “it’s about listening to the neighborhood.”
Next to Bloom, Café Domestique will be open similar morning-and-early-afternoon hours.
“We’re leaning into what we do well,” Coppola said, “which is espresso-based drinks and pour-over coffee, and bringing in a wide variety of guest roasters. (At Northstreet) somebody else is taking care of the seating space, which is something we are sorely lacking on Willy Street.”
On weekends, higher-traffic times at Domestique and Young Blood might overlap, depending on whether folks want iced lattes or cold pilsners at noon. On weekdays, the hours will be complementary, with closing time around 10 p.m. at the latest (and no outdoor amplified music).
“It’s cool to be part of the neighborhood,” said Young Blood co-founder Tom Dufek, who is also a partner in Plain Spoke Cocktail Co. Both of those businesses have bars downtown.
Just as Maitri plans to bring in baked goods prepared on Monroe Street, Young Blood will mostly serve beers made on Stoughton Road, with just 5-8% of its beers (50 to 100 barrels) made onsite.
Instead of “fruit-heavy, hops-heavy” beers like it pours on King Street, Young Blood in Eken Park will serve “clean stuff, saisons, farmhouse-y pilsners, that sort of thing,” Dufek said. “It’ll be cool, because those beers will only be here. It’ll be specific to Northstreet.”
Young Blood's other partners are Billy DuPlanty and head brewer Kyle Gregorash. For their team, the opportunity Northstreet presents is “being able to get into what we think is a really nice neighborhood that doesn’t have a lot of options for a brewery,” Dufek said.
“When we started (Young Blood) our whole vision was related to the taproom, and then we had to pivot to cans,” he added. “This is really more what we’re about … a place for people to gather.
“We’ve always said we’re a neighborhood brewery downtown.”