When chef Yia Vang mentioned to a friend that he was coming back to Wisconsin for a comfort food festival, the friend was skeptical.
“He said, ‘Dude, it’s going to be hot on Saturday. Do you really want to make food like that?’” Vang recalled. “Everyone has this idea of gravy, heavy, fried. Comfort has been synonymous with those words.”
Vang will be making a cold noodle dish for this weekend’s Midwest Comfort Food Festival at Seven Acre Dairy Company in Paoli. “It’s really refreshing, full of herbs,” he said. That’s comfort food, too.
Vang is the charismatic, celebrated chef and owner of Union Hmong Kitchen, a James Beard Awards nominee for Best Chef Midwest (2022), a television personality (“Feral” on the Outdoor Channel) and a podcast host (Hmonglish).
A Hmong barbecue event on Friday is sold out, but tickets ($60 for adults, free for kids under 12) remain for Saturday’s celebration of local food on the Seven Acre grounds, running 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Vang will be joined by a roster of chefs making variations on comfort food, from blackened walleye with heritage grits (Yusuf Bin-Rella, of Trade Roots) to veal brats with ssamjang, perilla leaves and black rice (Francesca Hong and Matt Morris from Morris Ramen).
Vang was raised in central Wisconsin after his parents immigrated to the U.S., and loves any chance to return to his home state. He spoke to the Cap Times by phone while driving through Eau Claire.
How do you define comfort food?
The food you eat, regardless of what the food is, when you close your eyes and take your first bite and it blows your mind away … that’s what I envision the word comfort means. This food we’re eating has a story, and we’re following the story to know the people behind it.
This noodle dish, growing up, it was a way that mom would clean out the fridge. She had these rice noodles, and as a kid I hated it because it would mean there was not as much meat.
But on a hot day, it’s a chilled dish. It’s really refreshing, very full of herbs, mint, Thai basil, dill, cilantro, green onions. It tastes like an herb garden.
And we’re doing skewers of skirt steak — I learned to cook steak from my dad. That’s the comfort of being around a fire and cooking with him and my uncles.
Since we spoke at Idea Fest in 2019, you’ve been celebrated nationally for your work with Hmong food. At ticketed or higher-end events, how do you negotiate expectations that you are “elevating” the food?
With the ticket thing … at the end of the day, we’re still a business, right? I think sometimes people forget that. People think, “This is like going to my friend’s house and eating.” And in a way, yeah, but it’s also a business.
I don’t like the word “elevating,” because I wonder if what you’re trying to say is what it was before wasn’t worthy. Am I making elevated Hmong food? Absolutely not. I get to build on what all these others Hmong chefs and cooks have built on, what my mom and dad did, I get to build on.
I like to use the word illuminate. We get to illuminate Hmong food.
How do you think that visibility has changed perceptions of Hmong food, if it has?
We’ve seen it grow, especially in the Twin Cities area where we’ve had a bigger stage to talk about it. The James Beard stuff has helped people peek in and wonder, “What is this?”
Also just the educational process of talking to people about who our people are, why we’re here, what we’re doing — I’m behind the trails of what Sean (Sherman, the Sioux Chef, owner of Owamni) is doing when it comes to Indigenous food. I’ve said to him, “I feel like a little brother who gets to tag along and see the stuff you’re doing.”
And Hmong people have been doing some incredible things. (Gymnast) Suni Lee winning the Olympics … everyone was wondering is kind of wondering, “Wait, she’s not Chinese, she’s just quote-unquote ‘Asian American,’ she’s Hmong. What does that mean?”
I get to go out and team up with all these different restaurants, and that probably wouldn’t have been (the case) five years ago. In August I’m going down to Kansas City, teaming up with a restaurant called The Town Company. In November, we’re planning a trip to New Orleans to Mister Mao.
Last spring we were in New Orleans with Ana Castro (of Lengua Madre). As we were working together, we kept joking about how Mexican food and Hmong food are weird cousins.
Given what Seven Acre has done with the historic creamery and connections to nearby farms, do you see that as a business model for elsewhere in the upper Midwest?
Absolutely. I think of all the little farms outside of Eau Claire. Even the Milwaukee area … at the end of the day I’m a Wisconsin boy, a central Wisconsin kid through and through. I think about Rhinelander and Wausau, the Rice Lake area, Minocqua.
What I love about being in Wisconsin is people have a no-quit grit attitude. We’re farm people. We’re from the land. Some summers suck. Some winters are horrible. But you know what? We’re going to get through it.
I love that. And that part is written in the Hmong history, in the Hmong culture, in the bones of the story.