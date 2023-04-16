Word is spreading about a bright new restaurant, Yako Sushi House, open since Jan. 3 on Cottage Grove Road.
With an extensive menu including lunch specials from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and a small, pleasant dining room, Yako Sushi took over the space that previously housed Red Lion Singapore Grill & Japanese Cuisine at 515 Cottage Grove Road.
From Friday to Sunday the restaurant is so busy that the parking lot is full, and often the staff can’t answer the phone for takeout orders.
The walls inside Yako Sushi House are orange, and the booths next to them are upholstered in burgundy. Surrounding a few tables are Japanese decorations and a Christmas tree, still decorated, in a corner. The iconic woodblock print “The Great Wave” by Japanese artist Hokusai divides the cash register from the kitchen.
The restaurant closes at 3 p.m. for an hour and a half, but as late as 2 p.m. on a weekday it was still half-full. A friend and I sampled a colorful California hand roll ($5.75), a conical seaweed wrap, stuffed with crabstick, avocado, mango and cucumber.
A tuna tartare appetizer ($11.50) looked different from the photo on the menu, which displayed crusted steak-like slices of raw tuna. What we received was a small tower of tuna with masago (capelin fish roe) on top, avocado on the side and cucumber slices around. A slightly sweet sauce added a lovely accent to the very fresh fish. Both dishes were prepared on a counter outside the kitchen, visible to customers.
Two rolls arrived on a bed of kale, with a decoration of fake flowers on the side. The Hokage Ninja Roll ($15.99) featured tempura soft crab shell and cucumber inside with spicy tuna, eel and avocado on top. It comes with black tobiko (flying fish roe) and spicy mayo and eel sauce. The crunchiness of the crab worked in tandem with the softness of the other ingredients, and the mild heat of the mayo meshed with the sweetness of the other spices to make an excellent dish.
The Yako Roll ($15.75), wrapped in pink soy paper, featured tuna, salmon, yellowtail, avocado and cucumber inside. It is topped with scallion, masago and spicy mayo and eel sauce. The creaminess of the mayo with the mildly sweet flavor of the sauce made for another spectacular roll.
Lam Zhaolu, the 28-year-old owner and chef, says that many sushi restaurants buy their sauces. He makes them fresh every morning. One of his base sauces was so good that I ate it on its own when the rolls were all gone.
There are nine poke bowls to choose from, including a Seafood Lover ($17.99) which comes with tuna, salmon, yellowtail, crabmeat and shrimp. We chose the salmon poke ($14.99) with the yum yum sauce. Yum yum is a mayo-based, creamy, sweet white sauce, heavier than the usual poke sauces (spicy mayo and sweet eel sauce). The bowl arrived with avocado, edamame, seaweed salad and mango. The beans were crunchy, the seaweed delicious. According to Lam, poke and the party tray specials, combinations of six or eight rolls, are favorites among his clientele.
We tried the Bubble Thai Tea ($4.75), one of eight bubble teas offered. It made me want to try some of the other flavors, like taro and honeydew.
Originally from China, Lam moved in 2017 to Florida where his father was the chef and manager of a sushi restaurant. He washed dishes at first but when the sous chef resigned, Lam’s father started teaching him how to make sushi. He worked there for seven years.
Lam came to Madison after seeing an online ad for the Yako Sushi space. It was love at first sight and the fulfillment of a dream to have his own restaurant.
“I loved it and I love Madison and Madison people,” he said, “I love the lake.“
The staff are all Lam’s family members. His fiancée, Winnie Lei, manages the front of house and serves. His brother, Kenny, joined them from New York City, where he worked for a sushi restaurant for more than five years. His mother, Lisa, came all the way from China where she, too, worked in a sushi place.
“This is my dream,” Lam said. “I love it and customers love it, business is good. I feel so good!”
Lam already has plans for more restaurants. At Yako Sushi House, he plans to open a full kitchen with hibachi and ramen, and is hoping to get an alcohol license so he can offer a sake bar.
Later, he may open a second restaurant in another location in Madison. I told him my neighborhood would be a good place.