PRAIRIE DU SAC — The vibes were summery and mellow at Wollersheim Distillery on a recent weekday afternoon, as a handful of guests sipped old fashioneds in the cool of the tasting room. Through a window near the bar, Wollersheim’s stills bubbled away, making rye.
Inaudible to the visitors and past another door behind those stills, a canning line clanked and rattled. Many hands assisted in a liquid transition from steel tank to six pack, packaging a slightly modified version of the bourbon old fashioned. (The canning line itself, a mobile unit owned by WilCraft Can, is nicknamed “Ariel,” after the Disney princess.)
That Wollersheim old fashioned is “a little pricier” than the typical canned cocktail, distiller Tom Lenerz said. A six-pack costs $32.
But “this is the exact same bourbon old fashioned you would get in my tasting room, less the fruit,” he said. “We don’t put muddled fruit in there; I haven’t figured out a way to do that yet. But it’s the same recipe we use in the bar.”
As a winery, Wollersheim is a mature brand, founded in the hills of Prairie du Sac in 1972. Philippe and Julie Coquard (neé Wollersheim) joined the winery in 1984. Their daughter, Celine Coquard Lenerz, earned a degree in winemaking. Now the resident enologist, she has been slowly taking on some of her father’s responsibilities.
With the popularity of its flagship white, Prairie Fumé, and estate-grown reds made from hardy Midwestern hybrids, Wisconsin wine drinkers know Wollersheim. The distillery still feels a little under the collective radar. It’s tough to coax a Wisconsin old fashioned drinker away from Korbel.
“People know Wollersheim as wine, not as spirits,” said Coquard Lenerz. “We still have people saying, ‘Oh, you’re a distillery too?’”
“I’m selling a $40 bottle of brandy when you can get a handle of the ‘good stuff’ for 20 bucks in the state of Wisconsin,” Lenerz added. “It’s not easy. But we’ve carved out a niche. We’re happy with our niche.”
Expansion mode
For the past 13 years — even during the pandemic pause — Wollersheim has been in expansion mode. The distillery’s rise has been arguably the most visible.
The first release in 2010 was the Coquard brandy. This is an “all-Wisconsin cognac,” Lenerz said, taking French philosophy and technique and applying it locally.
Wollersheim is “growing grapes specifically for this brandy, making barrels specifically for this brandy,” just like they do in the Cognac region. “But it’s Wisconsin native grapes that were bred in the ’70s by Elmer Swenson … with Wisconsin oak.”
Lenerz calls the Coquard his “cornerstone” spirit, not the flagship. That would be the 1876 Press House Brandy, released in 2016.
A gin distilled from Wisconsin wheat and an absinthe came before the Press House, and an apple brandy came later. They started making whiskey in 2015, the year the distillery opened to the public. The first bourbon, released in 2019, sold out in three hours.
Bourbon, by definition, must have at least 51% corn in the mash bill, or recipe. Wollersheim’s bottled-in-bond 2017 bourbon is made with 75% white corn, 10% rye and 15% malted barley, aged in charred new Wisconsin oak.
“As winemakers, (we wanted to) find out about specific varietals,” Lenerz said. “So we did a lot of experimentation early on with white corn, blue corn, red corn, yellow corn. We worked with heirloom varieties. We worked with modern hybrids.”
Wollersheim is adding a new offsite warehouse to give it more bottling space, and an additional still should allow Lenerz to do more small scale contract distilling. (Contract distilling, similar to co-packing, is when an individual or company hires a distillery to make their products for them.)
“There was an era from maybe 2010 on, like — we’re adding a distillery, this is this project, this is this project,” Lenerz said. “Now we’ve got the Bistro (Wollersheim’s onsite restaurant) and now we’ve got cans.
“I feel like as a family we’re all trying to take a break, pause, evaluate what’s working and what needs attention,” he added. “I’m fine tuning and tweaking, driving consistency. That’s the focus.”
Sweet science
From that flagship brandy to rye aged in port and experiments with yeast strains, Wollersheim has products ready and tasting rooms open. But regional wineries and distilleries like these still need overall perception to change to get a larger share of the market.
Canned wine and cocktails, for example, are having a moment in stores. But they’re about where screw top wine used to be in terms of buyer attitude.
“When we started introducing screwcaps (on wine), there was a negative perception of the packaging,” he said. “When the big companies want to experiment with a new format, like a canned cocktail or a screwcap wine, they’re going to go low risk. They have a price point in mind that they’re trying to hit … so they need to cut corners on quality.”
Recreating a mojito or margarita in a can at scale is harder than it sounds. Dozens of canned cocktails were too sweet, too sharp, too oddly chemical, too boozy.
“People like Tom (Dufek) at Plain Spoke (Cocktail Co.) have done a good job of showing people if you spend a little bit extra, you can get a better quality product. That’s the same thing we’re doing,” Lenerz said, referring to a Madison-based cocktail company with a tasting room on King Street.
On the wine side, Wollersheim started canning a Wollersheim White, a blend of gewürztraminer and riesling, in 2019. More recent releases include a blend of St. Pepin, a hardy white grape that Wollersheim has been growing since the early 1980s, and cider from Ski Hi, an orchard in nearby Baraboo.
Lenerz also worked up an apple-forward Ski Hi collaboration at the distillery. That will be available only at the orchard itself, sold in hip flask-size bottles.
“That’s a thing that came out of the pandemic,” Lenerz said. “I was binge-watching ‘Sopranos’ when my buddy Danny (at Ski Hi) texted me and said, ‘Why don’t you make anything in flasks?’”
The resulting blend is Wollersheim’s rye whiskey cut with Ski Hi apple cider, cut down to 70 proof. The only sweetener is the real apple juice.
‘We make what we like’
Both in the distillery and the winery at Wollersheim, the philosophy is similar. Lenerz and Coquard Lenerz, who have two young kids, are thinking about “generational longevity,” Coquard Lenerz said.
“With wine and spirits, you’re not looking for immediate payoff,” she said. “You have to be patient and wait until it’s the right time.”
Some of Wollersheim’s grapes come from Washington state or New York, but with local grapes and grains, both sides aim to capture the terroir or “taste of place” in the Sauk region. The corn, wheat and rye come from nearby Wisconsin farms.
“Just like a winemaker picking out a favorite clone or variety for a certain wine style, we’re doing the same thing with grain,” Lenerz said. For fermentation, “we go low and slow. We do cool fermentations to express the flavors of the yeast properly … so we don’t have to strip it out in the still, or with charred barrels.
“Every step we’re making choices that are slightly more inefficient, slightly more expensive than the big guys would make,” he said.
Wollersheim focuses on what the family is already into as a guide. If nobody is particularly excited about vodka, why make it?
“I always say we make what we like,” Lenerz said. “Then we drink what we can and we sell the rest. The product lineup is built around that philosophy.”
But though he’s not actively putting out a new product this summer, Lenerz is still thinking about growth. He spent Distill America, a recent industry gathering at Breese Stevens Field, talking with other Wisconsin distillers about what comes next. He’s been inspired by the openness of colleagues like Nick Brady Maas, founder of Dancing Goat Distillery in Cambridge.
“It’s not going to be just us. We can’t continue to grow just by ourselves,” he said. “I used to be more guarded about the information I shared with people when we started the distillery. Now I genuinely say I have no secrets.”