Opening a new restaurant is notoriously difficult. Mohammad Albeik has had more than his fair share of challenges since he took over as the owner of The Nile Restaurant on Madison’s west side in the summer of 2021.
“It was bad, opening during COVID,” he admitted. “There were no employees, no customers ... we have had a lot of problems.”
With the help of several food delivery apps that kept orders coming in and a lot of pitching in from Albeik’s friends and family, the restaurant, now called Petra Bakery and Restaurant, is on firmer ground. Albeik remains relentlessly optimistic.
“When I first came to America from Jordan, I used to work in a Middle Eastern bakery in Milwaukee, but I wanted my own place,” he said. “I was working with a couple of partners to open a restaurant there, but then I saw a post on Facebook that said this place was for sale.”
Albeik acted quickly. He bought the restaurant, moved to Madison and kept the doors closed for several months while he cleaned and reorganized the space and started making over the decor.
“There’s still more to be done,” he said, gesturing to the white brick on one wall, photo murals of Albeik’s homeland on another wall, and a plastic camel that peers playfully into the dining room.
Spice blends from overseas
Albeik has changed the menu four times since Petra opened.
“I’m still getting a feel for the market here, and I wanted to put my own stamp on the food we serve,” he said.
The addition of sandwiches to the menu and bakery cases to the restaurant’s entryway have already proven popular. Freshly made pita bread is now available as a grab-and-go item, along with desserts such as date fingers, sesame cookies, six kinds of tea biscuits and three kinds of baklava. In addition, he brings sweet, chewy Turkish delight in from overseas once a week.
“Now it’s really a family restaurant,” Albeik said as he surveyed the dining room during a recent lunch. In fact, his father, who used to run a small restaurant in Jordan, comes to America for one month twice a year to help his son manage the business and keep things on track. “These are our recipes using our own special blends of spices, which we source from overseas. And everything is halal, so there’s no alcohol or pork in any of our dishes.”
Petra’s extensive menu provides a wide variety of choices for a quick lunch, appetizers with friends, a substantial dinner or simply treating yourself with decadent desserts and an elegant cup of Arabic tea ($8.99 for a pot) garnished with fresh mint and sage.
A plate of hummus ($6.50) started a recent lunch on a bright note. Creamy, beautifully plated chickpea puree came dressed with olive oil and whole chickpeas, sprinkled with sumac and chopped parsley. It was silky and smooth with the pleasantly warm pita.
Falafel ($3.99 for 6 pieces) was perfectly browned and crunchy on the outside, an excellent vessel for thin, nutty tahini sauce. Densely green and brightened with lemon and onion, tabbouleh salad ($5.99) is nine parts vegetable to one part bulgur, which makes it a light and a winning starter or side for any of the sandwiches.
My dining companion and I then shared the frozen mint lemonade ($5.99), which was delightfully green, full of pureed mint. Sweet, sour and refreshing, it’s the mocktail you didn’t know you needed. A beef shawarma sandwich ($12.99 with fries and extra dipping sauce) was deceptively simple — lightly seasoned meat stuffed inside a fresh pita, topped with onions, chopped pickles and a drizzle of tahini sauce.
Garlic sauce makes everything better
The chicken shawarma bowl ($14.99), on the other hand, was impressively garnished, including a little bit of everything. A layer of gently seasoned rice provides a base for more complex flavors in juicy, marinated chicken, followed by crunchy julienned red cabbage, finely diced tomatoes, cucumbers and parsley. Pickles and muthawama, a light garlic sauce, finish the bowl.
Just as good were shawarma saj wraps ($9.99), pinwheels made with very thin bread (also made in-house) to envelop chicken, beef or falafel. Pro tip: the large crispy french fries served with the sandwiches are extra tasty dipped in Petra’s garlic sauce, which is thinner than aïoli and much more interesting than ketchup.
The Petra mixed grill ($25.99) is one of the most popular dishes on the menu, comprised of beef shish kebab, shish tawook (chicken breast) and kuftah kebab (ground beef and lamb) on a bed of rice with grilled vegetables. Subtle spices bring out the best in the juicy, tender cuts of meat.
Both pistachio and walnut baklava ($1.50 each) were decadent without being cloying. With just the right amount of sweetness to complement the nuts, the phyllo pastry had a pleasant crunch. Those who don’t leave room for dessert should get some of these treats to take home. (You won’t regret it.)
Just as Albeik’s sense of optimism has helped him get through staffing shortages and slow periods, it also informs his plans for the future. Over the next few years he’d like to convert the space next to the restaurant into a Middle Eastern grocery and bakery. Then he’d like to open additional Petra restaurants in downtown Madison and Milwaukee.
“Up to now, I’ve reached all my goals,” Albeik said with a grin. “Now all I need is a good home, and a wife and kids. And to expand the restaurant.”