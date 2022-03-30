On a recent Monday, culinary instructor Joe Parajecki stood in front of students in butchers’ whites, their hair tucked up into hats, notebooks at the ready. In one hand, he lifted a well-marbled hunk of striploin, brandishing it like a fish he’d just caught.
“This is the danger of big (processing) plants,” said Parajecki, who teaches in the Artisanal Modern Meat Butchery program at Madison College. “Somebody stuck their hook right here” — he placed his thumb into a rip in the muscle — “and destroyed three inches into the strip.”
No restaurant chef wants a steak with a hole in it. If the plant hadn’t messed up, “you’d have three more inches of steak,” piped up Amber Ferry, a student who raises her own beef on a farm in East Troy.
“That was me breaking the tenderloin last week,” added Lance Bontrager, another student. Bontrager works at the Piggly Wiggly in Belleville and dreams of selling local beef to grocery stores.
Parajecki, a sales representative at Pritzlaff Wholesale Meats, has been a retail butcher for more than 15 years. He ran meat departments in grocery stores and led operations at Black Earth Meats. In short, Parajecki has seen his share of mishandled meat.
“I can’t cut a steak out of this,” Parajecki said. “I might be able to get creative. … I’m going to come in here and get some Manhattans (small, thick steaks) out of this. I’m going to clean it up and get as much usable meat as I can.”
Parajecki’s 11 students drive from around the state to learn how to identify, cut and accurately price proteins, including pork, lamb, duck and chicken. Those steaks, chops and roasts are then sold at a new Madison College meat counter, open from noon to 1 p.m. on the Truax campus each Monday.
Small-scale Wisconsin farmers and the communities they serve need people with these skills, particularly in rural areas. A recent infusion of federal and state money directed to meat processors and butchers aims to address a persistent gap between farm and table.
There’s a difference between work in a meatpacking plant and what the college refers to as “artisanal” butchery — the ability to process a whole animal and cut it in different ways to customer request. That’s what students come for.
“We’re pretty small. We've only got about four, six head of cows,” said Ferry. “With the way the market is going, I don't want to get into a pickle where I can't get them in to process. So I'm going to come and learn it and then eventually do mobile slaughter afterwards.”
American fast food culture prizes uniformity, cheapness and speed. But it’s not flexible and it’s not resilient, weaknesses the COVID-19 pandemic revealed in 2020.
According to one USDA paper published in February, “worker illnesses at packing plants led to a slowdown in slaughtering and some plant shutdowns, particularly at pork and beef packing facilities, which caused problems for animal producers that had nowhere to send animals that were ready for slaughter.”
That stress on the meat industry brought new urgency to an issue that advocates have been pushing for years: the need to modernize and expand small- and medium-scale butchers and meat processors throughout the state.
To that end, in January, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection (DATCP) announced $5 million in “meat talent development assistance.” The funding will be used to “attract and provide financial support to students in Wisconsin meat processing training programs,” to develop and expand those programs, and connect students like Bontrager and Ferry with jobs and opportunities to sell their products.
“People who want to take this program come from all walks of life,” said Paul Short, chair of the Culinary Arts program at Madison College. “We get farmers who want to process their own animals, people that want to start up mobile units. We have people who want to start on-site butchery processes. Part of our program requires an introduction to entrepreneurship.”
It was mom and pop butcher shops and processors, Short said, who saved farmers when those massive meatpacking plants stalled or shuttered due to COVID.
“Thank god for small butchers, because those farmers at least had somewhere to go with those animals,” Short said. “Animals give their lives to sustain human lives. We need to pay attention to that.
“We also need to pay attention to the supply chain, and understand that local is actually something that will work for all of us in a better way.”
The cost of close connections
Demand from consumers and farmers for locally raised poultry and grass-fed beef has been growing steadily for years. Due in part to supply chain issues and empty supermarket shelves, that demand exploded during the pandemic. One Facebook page, Farm Direct Wisconsin, connects farmers with buyers. It launched in April 2020 and grew to more than 62,000 members in less than two years.
Education programs have grown in response. Madison College started a one-year technical diploma, now called Artisanal Modern Meat Butchery, in 2018.
In 2020, the University of Wisconsin-Madison opened the new Meat Science and Animal Biologics Discovery building, a $57.1 million facility designed for education, research and outreach. (It’s also home to Bucky’s Varsity Meats.) UW introduced a two-year Master Meat Crafter Training program in 2008, aimed in part at those already in the field.
In November 2021, the USDA announced $32 million in grants for meat and poultry processors to “cover the costs for improvements such as expanding existing facilities, modernizing processing equipment and meeting packaging, labeling and food safety requirements.” With federal or Cooperative Interstate Shipment (CIS) inspection status, processors can ship to customers over state lines.
In January of this year, the Biden administration announced it would earmark $1 billion to diversify the number and scale of processors in the meatpacking industry.
Four massive companies control 85% of the beef market in the United States (Cargill, Tyson Foods, JBS and National Beef Packing). Poultry is dominated by four processing firms, and 70% of pork goes through just four companies as well.
Lack of competition, a White House statement said, hurts “consumers, producers and our economy” and creates a “bottleneck in the food supply chain.” The administration aims to address this with $375 million in grants to independent processing plants and $100 million toward worker health and safety, as well as support for research, inspection and lenders.
Farmers need help. Darin Von Ruden, a farmer in Westby and the vice president of the Wisconsin Farmers Union board, called a cousin who’s a processor in mid-March. He was hoping to get an animal in late summer or early fall.
“They’re still booked into April of next year,” Von Ruden said. “With more and more consumers wanting to be closer connected to farmer-producer friends and family, we don’t have enough smaller plants to process animals for farmers directly.”
The state has 514 meat processors. Records show that 204 of those are federally inspected, which means they can ship products interstate and internationally. The state has licensed 248 processors, 26 of which can sell meat through the Cooperative Interstate Meat Shipment (CIS) program.
Some 62 processors are custom exempt, or licensed to slaughter and process livestock for the owners’ use only. In this case, a consumer — or, say, four to six families — can go in together to purchase a steer directly from a farmer. Then they own that animal, and they are responsible for giving instructions to the processor and handling the meat from there. (Sometimes farmers will secure processing dates, but not always.)
More small processors means people are literally closer to their meat. To grow and evolve, these butchers must bridge city/country cultural gaps as much as generational ones.
“Argyle is very rural,” said Heather Oppor, a butcher and educator in Argyle. “A lot of people butcher one animal, like you kill one a year and give some to your friends and family. People are less squeamish about that in farming communities.”
Oppor grew up on dairy farms, owned a hobby farm for several years and graduated from Madison College’s culinary program in 2014. She’s been on the “meat circuit” for about 10 years, working with direct-to-consumer protein projects like BITEMadison and Twisted Oaks.
Oppor has been a driving force in the Southern Wisconsin Meat Co-op, recently renamed Meatsmith, in her small town northwest of Monroe.
“I grew up in Columbus, Wisconsin, and we had a butcher shop in a town of 1,400 people,” Oppor said. “The biggest thing is … people had better or more access to large chain grocery stores, which can buy in bulk and get lower prices. People started working in the cities, where it’s easier to shop at Woodman’s to get ground beef than to go to a local butcher where it costs $5-$6 a pound.
“Many of these (butchers) were just family businesses. If you didn’t have family who was interested in inheriting it from you or wanting to stay in the industry you would close down.”
Oppor understands that meat processing can make people squeamish. That’s part of the work, she said.
“Education goes a long way," Oppor said. "People do want to know where their food comes from, but it can be an unsettling concept when you truly understand that you have to kill something in order to eat it.”
From beef to broadband
Data from DATCP showed a 17% reduction across the state in officially licensed meat establishments between fiscal years 2005-06 and 2020-21, dropping from 297 to 246. Many of those that remain are aging.
Processors need consistent business in order to hire and retain skilled workers, and fewer family farms means fewer animals to process on a local level. Cooler space is often at a premium, and it’s no small expense to scale up capacity. The lack of rural broadband makes a difference, too.
Internet access where Oppor lives is “extremely sketchy and limited,” she said. “A lot of these smaller processing facilities are in very rural places, and the internet is a way of life now. If you want to build an effective website for booking services or get your marketing out there, that is a really big factor.”
Gov. Evers’ 2021-23 budget requested $2 million to fund the modernization of smaller meat processors. The Legislature approved $400,000 ($200,000 per year for the next two years). When the application process for the first round of funds closed, 100 applications had requested $4.4 million in funding for modernization.
“We’ve had really productive conversations with the livestock and meat processing industry, as well as educators,” said DATCP secretary Randy Romanski.
The state intends to fund the replication of training programs like the one at Madison College, advertise those programs and give students scholarships to attend them, Romanski said. Grants could go to support “development (of) meat skills programs at Wisconsin colleges and universities,” including UW-Madison and UW-River Falls.
“At UW-Madison, the new lab on campus is state of the art,” Romanski said. “If there are certain programs in certain parts of the state and not others, what can we do to virtually tie them together?”
That’s another explicit vote for improved rural broadband, which Romanski described as “a need, not a nice-to-have.”
“Agriculture happens all over the state,” he said. “We’re fortunate that Wisconsin has this great network of small, medium and large processing operations. We need them all to be successful to avoid supply chain disruptions.”
Mobile model
April Prusia has been working to support small-scale, rural meat cutters in Wisconsin for years. “The resiliency thing slapped us in the face” in 2020, she said. With this new round of government grants, it feels like people are finally listening.
Prusia, a former vegetarian, started raising and processing hogs atDorothy’s Range in Blanchardville about a decade ago. When the hogs were ready, she’d call up a butcher shop in New Glarus and they’d put her on the schedule, no problem.
“In a matter of two years, the book-out dates were just incredible,” Prusia said. “They were so busy. And you could tell the butchers were very stressed … sometimes they weren’t super patient with farmers, which I understand. That’s what we do when we’re stressed.
“I noticed that developing around here about eight years ago.”
Then nearby processors began to close. Prusia joined the Soil Sisters, a collective of female farmers. Over the group email, she heard repeated frustrations from fellow farmers.
“I’m having a hard time getting a date,” they’d write. “The butcher can’t hang my beef as long as I want, and it’s not the quality I’m looking for.” Or, “I’m disappointed — they put corn syrup in my product, and I’ve been feeding (the animals) non-GMO corn.”
In 2017, Prusia teamed up with farmers Betty Anderson in Brodhead and Bethany Emond Storm from Blanchardville. Among them, they raised beef, poultry, pork and goats. The trio landed a $20,000 grant from USDA-funded Sustainable Agriculture Research & Education (SARE) to research the feasibility of a cooperative, woman-owned mobile slaughtering unit or retail butcher shop.
“It’s a pretty steep learning curve,” Prusia said. “But it’s also empowering when you understand the industry, the regulations, and use them to your advantage if you can.”
The result of their work is Meatsmith Co-op, a 6,000-square-foot butcher shop in a former grocery store, set to open its doors by early September on Milwaukee Street in “downtown” Argyle.
Run by a cooperative of women farmers including Prusia and Oppor, Meatsmith will have a processing area, some 2,000 square feet of cooler space and a retail meat counter.
Meatsmith will not have a kill floor. Owners plan to work with mobile slaughter units for beef, pork, goat and sheep — all on-farm harvest — and bring in carcasses to break them down.
“It’s so much easier to send a truck to a farm with two to six animals, rather than that farmer having to load them all up, take them to the processing facility and wait there for a couple of days,” said Oppor. “We’re making this a little easier for farmers. It’s a lot less stressful on the animals, and it’s a lot less expensive overall.”
Meatsmith will not process poultry, and importantly for farmers, it will not break down deer. Livestock are the priority, Oppor said. Somewhere in their 3-year plan is an educational program to teach hunters how to handle deer at home.
Oppor and others remember the conflict between Black Earth Meats and the town board that led to that facility’s closure. The Meatsmith team was deliberate about how they engaged with locals.
“People hear ‘meat processing facility on their main street’ and go, ‘Ew, it’s gonna smell weird, it’s gonna be noisy,’” she said. “We’re making sure people understand the full scope and the vision, and get them to buy in before we even get started.”
Oppor said a Kickstarter for opening expenses will start soon. They’re hoping for about 100 total members of the co-op, with 40 farmers to start.
“We’re hoping we can create a model for co-ops around the state of Wisconsin to help revitalize small towns,” Oppor said. “To give a blueprint, step-by-step instructions, on how to get something like this up and running, where to find the money, how to reach out to your community to get people involved.”
While Meatsmith begins renovations, 35 minutes to the north in Mount Horeb, Kingsley and Melissa Gobourne have received village approvals for a $2 million processing facility and butcher shop on that town’s East Main Street.
The Gobournes run Artemis Provisions, a cheese and meat delivery service that launched during the early part of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to a Wisconsin State Journal story in January, Artemis will turn a 6,000-square-foot space into “a butcher and deli counter, cheese cases and a commercial kitchen on the first floor.”
Beef, hogs, lamb, sheep and goats from 15 nearby farms would be slaughtered in Darlington at Avon Locker Plant and processed on the lower level at Artemis.
“I’m really excited for Kingsley,” Oppor said. “Having a place where you can go and know exactly where it came from … it’s nice to see more and more of that happening.”
Artisanal meat producers are all unique, Prusia said. They need options and flexibility that large-scale plants cannot provide. They also drive economic resilience in rural communities.
“There’s a direct correlation with farming and the butcher scene,” Prusia said. “The skilled butchers are at the peak age of phasing out, and so are farmers. It’s a parallel.
“If we don’t do something now, it’s all going to be factory farms. We’re so connected.”
Training day
Heidi Hoff raises sheep, goats and chickens on a farm five miles south of Mount Horeb. In a “previous lifetime,” Hoff trained as a veterinarian. She’s now secretary and treasurer of Meatsmith Co-op, having studied meat cutting with Oppor at Madison College during the 2020-21 academic year.
“It’s a new skill set for me,” Hoff said. “We worked on primals, the biggest chunks of meat other than the whole carcass or a side (of beef). … We did a lot of sausage making and charcuterie, going into the finer detail on less frequent retail cuts.”
Hoff, who is 63, was in class with students from a variety of backgrounds. One young man from Luxemburg, Paul Wery, launched a Kickstarter to open Paulie’s Chop Shop in northeastern Wisconsin. Another student, a “giant of a boy” from a small town near the Mississippi River, had been a meat cutter in high school and loved the work. One got a job developing sausage recipes; some came out of the hospitality industry.
One student in Hoff’s class, Morgan Sisson, managed a farm and market called LarryVille Gardens in Burlington. She has joined Meatsmith and will be “working real hard with us trying to get our mobile slaughter unit built and licensed,” Hoff said. “She would like to develop something like that in the southeast part of the state.”
Beyond the cost of equipment upgrades, HACCP plans (food safety plans — every single product needs one) and facility remodels, one of the biggest challenges processors face is labor. It is hard to hire people for this job, and it’s one that requires thoughtful training.
Hoff believes strongly that money from the government should go toward continued education.
“If every small processor in the state could hire one or two apprentice meat cutters a year and give them 40 hours a week hands-on training, rather than the three- or six-hour-a-week training that’s available at something like the Madison College program, that makes a world of difference in the skill set that that trainee is able to develop and then put to use in the industry,” Hoff said.
“It’s a dangerous job, being able to use a knife and all the machines well and skillfully. It is critical. It affects the final product, and it affects the price for the consumer.”
Employees with better education are “working more quickly, and they’re producing a better product,” she said. “Institutional training — they will tell you that they can never give you the hands-on experience that you need to develop. It is still a very hands-on job.”
Hands-on training is precisely why John Thode drives more than three hours from Somerset in northern Wisconsin to learn from Parajecki at Madison College’s meat program. The stories Parajecki tells — “you won’t get that kind of value from YouTube videos,” Thode said.
“I moved up from Arkansas, because my family wanted me to come back to the farm,” Thode said. “They wanted me to help raise animals. I come from a computer engineering background, so I had no idea what I was doing.
“It was either this, or go to a school in New York. This is a lot closer.”
Thode works during the week at Drago’s Fresh Meats and Deli in New Richmond. His cohort agreed to hold class one long day a week to accommodate his long drive. Most of them work full-time too.
“We need to get people into this industry,” said Short, as Parajecki’s students headed into a cold room to process sirloin. “We’re offering our curriculum to the state, so they can get programs up and running. … We want meat processors all over the state. That’s what we’re looking for.
“The local butcher is a big deal.”