Wine at the brewery? A new bill could change Wisconsin's liquor laws

Wisconsin Brewing Company in Verona is designed for summer parties. Guests can sip a Warped Speed Scotch Ale and watch the sunset from Adirondack chairs beside a manmade pond, near where the Ice Age Trail winds through a stand of woods.
Just one hitch throws cold water on local concerts and wedding receptions, when not everyone wants a lager or an IPA. If you want anything besides a beer, you’re out of luck.
“Pre-pandemic, we had 100,000 tourists come to our brewery,” said Carl Nolen, co-founder of Wisconsin Brewing and now the director of business development. “There are those that like beer but not everybody does.
“People might say, ‘Hey, can I get a seltzer? Can I get a wine? What else do you have?’ And we’re like, ‘Ope, sorry.’”
Breweries like Wisconsin Brewing Company and Lake Louie, which WBC bought in 2019, can sell beer, but not wine or spirits, under current Wisconsin law. That’s one of many things a substantial new regulatory bill — Senate Bill 332, in committee until legislative sessions resume in September — could change for alcohol producers statewide.
In Wisconsin, a “three tier” system regulates the production, distribution and sale of alcoholic beverages. For decades, these rules have been mired in ambiguity and contradiction, and many in the industry have been working to clarify and improve them.
The new bill, which has bipartisan support, aims to do that. Clearer rules could mean everything from the return of Great Dane beer to Mallards games and later hours for local cider makers, to new ready-to-drink cocktails in cans and downtown bars owned and operated by distilleries.
One area still in contention involves new liquor-related regulations for BYO wedding barns, which some venue owners say threaten their very existence.
Yet overall, the bill promises clarity. A newly created Division of Alcohol Beverages within the Department of Revenue would mean that when there are questions about what’s legal, brewers and distillers would have a specific person to ask.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu and other Republican leaders introduced the bill, which has been collecting support among lawmakers and passed the Assembly quickly in June. It has industry support, too, including from the powerful Tavern League of Wisconsin, as well as the Wisconsin Craft Beverage Coalition and the Wisconsin Grocers Association.
Makers of beer, cider, wine and whiskey sound encouraged when they talk about what could be different in Wisconsin should the bill pass (and it seems likely it will). Gov. Tony Evers’ office has “had some conversations with the stakeholders working on the bill,” according to a staffer, who said the administration is working with the Department of Revenue on “technical changes and addressing resources.”
“I don’t think there’s a brewer in the state that it’s not going to affect positively in some way,” said Tom Dufek, co-founder of Young Blood Beer Co. and Plain Spoke Cocktail Co. in Madison. “We all benefit from clarity of enforcement, clarity of regulation.
“There are going to be individual parts of this bill that people aren’t going to like,” he said. “But if all you look at is the fact that they’re making things more clear where they have not been clear, that’s a boon to every single person who is a producer.”
Wisconsin alcohol laws slow to change
Wisconsin’s alcohol laws have changed incrementally over time, though considerably slower than the industry has. Created in the 1930s, the three tier system has a simple structure: a producer sells to a wholesaler, a wholesaler sells to a retailer, and then a retailer sells to consumers.
Jeff Glazer, an attorney with Ogden Glazer + Schaefer who represents many craft producers, called the three tier system a “myth.”
“We have this purported three tier system, but there are so many exceptions that they basically swallow it,” said Glazer. “Over the past few years, the line has become even blurrier.”
Trends in agro-tourism, for example, mean that “the brewery is no longer just a manufacturing facility,” Glazer said. “It is, of itself, a tourist attraction ... like a brewery, winery or distillery nestled in the rolling hills of western Wisconsin or northern Wisconsin, with beautiful scenery.
“Now we’re not just a manufacturing facility that happens to sell stuff over the counter. We’re a hotel, we’re a tourist (destination).”
Lines have also blurred within beverage categories. In Wisconsin, Glazer said, White Claw and similar hard seltzers had been legally classified as beer.
“That blows people’s minds,” he said. “White Claw is a fermented malt beverage ... it doesn’t look like beer, it doesn’t taste like beer, it isn’t marketed like beer. Yet because of how it’s made, it was classified as beer, until they changed how they make it and now it’s classified as wine.”
The new bill changes the definition of “fermented malt beverages” to include White Claw and other hard seltzers. The bill would also let wineries and cider makers be open later (another factor when hosting events).
It allows breweries to open more taprooms, and clarifies language around contract manufacturing — in other words, when a brewery or distillery makes a product for someone else and puts their label on it.
“The laws weren’t written to accommodate the ways in which the industry has changed,” Glazer said. “This bill was intended to (clear) some of that up, to make a law that gets the industry in the room and says, ‘What do we all agree on?’ There should be some basic rules of the road for us working together.”
Some changes, like redefining hard seltzers for tax reasons, will largely be invisible to drinkers. Some changes might affect just a few people, like couples who have booked private events in wedding barns that don’t carry full liquor licenses.
Though some changes will open up exciting new opportunities for local drinkers, the three tier bill was written to be “indecipherable to a normal consumer,” Glazer said. That’s by design, he said, “because it’s not intended to address consumer problems, it’s intended to address industry problems.”
At Wisconsin Brewing Company, Nolen sees huge possibilities for contract brewing and manufacturing, which will allow WBC to expand into energy drinks, ready-to-drink cocktails and more. Being limited to only beer is like “opening up a restaurant and finding out we can only serve pizza.”
“It should make the business more fair,” Nolen said. “It’s about time that it happened. ... Over the last 20 years we’ve been working for this change.
“I think the impact to the consumer will be pretty dramatic.”
Paul Verdu, president of Wisconsin Brewing Company and Lake Louie Brewing, agreed, calling the bill “a game changer.” He anticipates the brewery will go from a couple weddings a year to a few every month.
“If we could sell wine and spirits, we could make it a fully-fledged event space that could appeal to all different consumers,” Verdu said. “That’s very cool. That’s directly visible.”
‘Unworkable’ for wedding barns
As excited as Nolen is about fairness to come under clarified laws, one group of business owners is less thrilled: owners of wedding barns, specifically ones that allow renters to bring in their own liquor and bartender for hire.
“Wedding barns are basically going to go away,” Glazer said. “The rules under which wedding barns are going to have to operate will basically be unworkable.”
Jean Bahn owns Farmview Event Barn, which she rents out for weddings and community concerts in Green Lake County, about 90 minutes north of Madison.
“We agree there are parts of this bill that are great for players in the alcohol industry — the wineries, the brewers,” said Bahn, who chairs the outreach committee for the Wisconsin Agricultural Tourism Association. But “event venues, small businesses, we’re losing big time.
“I wish they had time to include us and learn more about our business, because some of the statements they’ve made at hearings, they don’t understand how we operate.”
Lawmakers have referred to wedding barns as operating with “no regulation whatsoever,” which Bahn contends is untrue. Bahn has a conditional use permit and provides guidelines for renters who must hire a licensed bartender to handle distribution of alcohol.
“None of us are operating with absolutely no restrictions,” she said. Lawmakers “think that because people bring in drinks for their guests that we’re the ones serving it, selling it, providing it. We don’t touch it.”
Bahn estimated that roughly half the wedding barns in Wisconsin already have full liquor licenses. Under the new bill, venues that don’t have those licenses would have a few unpopular options.
Each venue could get a special permit that allows beer, wine and spirits to be served at no more than six events per year, no more than one a month. Bahn, who will host 19 weddings this year at Farmview, said this restriction is “outrageous,” and would “slash the ability of a small business in a rural area to bring in additional income.”
The bill expands who can get a wine and beer license, so barns could apply for those. These should now be easier to get, but it means no “signature drink at your wedding,” Bahn said.
Full Class B liquor licenses are restricted by a population-based quota, and many small towns only have three total. Buying a license from a nearby municipality that’s not using all its licenses is an option, but that’s expensive and complicated.
Besides, Bahn doesn’t want to be a tavern, which would be “a huge change in our business model.”
“I hear from other venue owners that have a liquor license, ‘We had to do this and this and this,’” said Bahn. “I make not a penny on the sale of alcohol. If I wanted to, I would have to do what you did.
“They always say we have an unfair advantage, but we’re not on the same playing field,” she said. “You have a different business than me. I don’t sell alcohol. ... It’s a cost savings for couples, and they can do some of the work themselves. I make them get a licensed bartender and liquor liability insurance. We don’t want it to be a free for all, and it’s not.”
Opening a wedding barn can feel like a risky investment, as Paul Gaynor found when he opened White Oak Savanna in Dodgeville township. Gaynor, an attorney from Chicago, built his event venue before he knew whether the local fire marshal would sign off on it and he’d get a variance, not to mention a liquor license.
“I started going around to townships,” Gaynor said. He found a license held bya barn that caught fire in 2017, and persuaded the supervisors to award it to him after the owner didn’t rebuild.
“I didn’t want anybody to say I didn’t have a license to do everything,” he said. “I’m not technically a restaurant, but I have a restaurant license.”
This means that White Oak Savanna operates very differently than Farmview, and requires different cost analysis from renters.
“We make money two ways, the rental of the venue and alcohol,” Gaynor said. “Every single time we start to get in the discussion about an alcohol package, people try to chisel us, inevitably. And I’m very transparent. I’m like, ‘Sorry. I get that you can go to Walmart and buy a 12-pack for that amount, but you can’t go to a bar and pay that.’”
Looking ahead, Bahn is worried about telling couples who’ve already booked her barn that they won’t be able to bring in their own alcohol. She cringes at the thought of having to choose among four couples who booked the barn for October.
“I am just praying that there are senators out there who are seeing this for what it is: a power grab,” Bahn said. “The Tavern League is driving this. I truly believe this is about power.”
Glazer said that, in his analysis, wedding barn operators do not have the political pull to change the bill. If they were successful, the Tavern League would likely pull its support, which could effectively kill the bill in the Senate. Scott Stenger, government affairs officer for the Tavern League, did not respond to direct questions about that possibility.
Glazer believes there is wiggle room at the margins, and perhaps an option for wedding barns to negotiate more than six events per year.
“The irony is that wedding barns are going to be basically killed under this thing, but every manufacturer in the state is going to become a wedding barn overnight,” Glazer said.
For Bahn, events have become an important part of supporting the farm. Customers love the look of the barn, she said, “they love having events here.”
“And as farmers, we love being able to diversify our income and bring some much needed income onto our property,” she said. “I look at my crops this year as they’re drying away to nothing in the field and I’m thankful I have some income coming in.”
Variety at the brewery, longer hours at the winery
The reason some producers are excited about the possibility of this bill passing has to do with growth, new options local drinkers might be able to spot at ballparks, festivals and grocery store shelves.
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co. has been a sponsor of the Madison Mallards baseball team for decades. That’s not the case this year, because making enough beer for the ballpark is a challenge under current state law.
“It’s a seasonal thing in the summer, and it can be a challenge to increase our production so much to keep up with the beer they need at the ballpark,” said Camille Knudson, director of business operations at the Great Dane.
Not only would the new bill double production capacity limits for brew pubs, it clarifies language around contract brewing. The Great Dane could essentially outsource its beer to another brewery to meet the demands of thirsty baseball fans.
“It would be nice to have extra capacity limits,” said Knudson. “If the bill passes, our limit would be doubled to 20,000 barrels. ... With contract brewing, it would definitely be possible to utilize the extra capacity beyond the 10,000 barrels we have now in a year, especially if we’re going to do bigger venue or sports sponsorships.”
At the oldest still-operating distillery in the Madison area, Yahara Bay, president and CEO Nels Forde said consumers might notice new collaborations. The Fitchburg distillery already works with several local brands like The Cider Farm, Wandering Mind Spirits, Domeloz and Natural Spirits.
“This new bill allows us to have remote or satellite tasting rooms with full service retail,” Forde said. “You can provide the same experience you’d have with any kind of bar restaurant, and hopefully better.
“People might not even know that the bar/restaurant they just walked into is a distillery.”
A 2009 change in Wisconsin state law allowed wineries to distill spirits under the same business umbrella. Wollersheim Winery, Distillery & Bistro in Prairie du Sac began making its first brandy in 2010 after decades of making wine.
The bill “could expand business possibilities in the fact that it would allow wineries to have more than one location,” said Julie Coquard, who co-owns Wollersheim. “When restaurants are successful, they’ll open up multiple locations. ... We have our Cedar Creek location and our current location, but we can’t have more with the current law.”
It will be nice to have more clarity around open hours, she said, as current laws were structured around “a mindset of selling.”
“Making wine, fermenting, doesn’t stop,” she said. “If we need to stop fermentation in the middle of the night, we need to do that.”
“Having the option to be open later is nice,” agreed Walker Fanning, owner of Hidden Cave Cidery in Middleton. “I would still close at 9 or 9:30, maybe 10, but it’s nice to have the option to be open later.
“Hidden Cave Cidery is in a warehouse district; we don’t have tons of foot traffic,” Fanning added. “But if someone put a cidery in the middle of downtown Madison, all the bars and breweries would be open until bar time, except the cidery or winery. You’d have to close at 9. You’re losing a lot of sales.”
Some of the changes might not come for a good long time, depending on how ready a business is to grow. Working Draft Beer Company on the east side of Madison has just one taproom now, and adding more would be “really ambitious,” said owner Ben Feifarek.
“The biggest thing people will see is we can have wine, cider and spirits” at the taproom, Feifarek said. “Which is pretty exciting. That will certainly help us moving forward.”
One area the bill does not address is an issue the Wisconsin Grocers Association and the Tavern League have been at loggerheads about for years: direct to consumer sales, or having alcohol shipped to your house without a “wine club” exception. (The WGA is for this and the Tavern League is against. Anecdotally, laws that prohibit this kind of bootlegging are poorly enforced.)
“I would assert to you that because (direct to consumer) is not in this bill, we will not see it any time in the near future,” said Glazer, the Madison lawyer who works with beverage producers.
But for a company like Wisconsin Brewing Company/Lake Louie, the future looks wide — and diversified.
“Because of our ability to make all kinds of different products across segments, we’re not beholden to the ups and downs of craft beer,” said Verdu. “Functional waters” — waters with flavors, vitamins, minerals and other infusions added to them — “are exploding. We have hard teas in here. We do have beer and seltzers and some traditional stuff, and we have customers knocking on our door ready to do spirit-based products.
“And for our taproom space, being able to fully compete as a location and destination for larger events ... all of those will be crystal clear, what we can and can’t do. We will be given the best chance to succeed.”
“Our clients and our consumers drink all three kinds of beverages,” Nolen agreed. “Nobody is a beer-only person. That's the really dramatic change ... and I hope it’s not the end. It’s the beginning.”