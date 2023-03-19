Attempting to crown a best veggie burger in Madison may sound like a fool’s errand. But this being a university town, I figured I would give an old-fashioned showdown the old college try.
Having consumed dozens of veggie burgers in the Madison area, I decided a few ground rules were in order. First, no bean burger patties. These have been categorically mushy in texture and bland for my taste — no offense to beans.
Second, no corporate behemoth fake meat patties that have popped up in recent years at restaurants and grocers. Exit stage left restaurant burgers with Beyond Meat, Impossible Foods and their ilk.
As you’ll see, I chose three patties for this mini contest, but we want to hear from you too. Love the Settle Down Tavern’s Prit’Near patty? Obsessed with Sookie’s Veggie Burgers? Swooning over Culver’s bespoke, curd-stuffed veggie variation on its classic? Vote in our Twitter poll at @captimes.
With that, let’s get to the showdown.
Walnut burger at Harmony Bar & Grill ($11)
2201 Atwood Ave.
When she heard about this challenge, my boss in my day job, Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, texted me her vote: “Walnut burger at Harmony wins hands down, no questions.”
This burger is somewhat of an institution amongst my vegetarian circle, found at a popular east side bar/grill/concert venue. A big group of us decided to try it on a Sunday afternoon for brunch, where our bartender said the establishment has featured this menu item for “like forever.”
One of the advantages with the Harmony’s veggie burger is its flexibility. I chose classic toppings: cheddar, lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, pickles, ketchup and mustard.
The result was a highly notable burger. The ingredients tasted fresh on the pillowy bun and the patty texture was close to perfect: very meatlike for those looking for it, crispy on the edges, firm on the inside, and a distinct hot-off-the-grill flavor.
My brunchmates concurred that the burger was worth the hype. Game on!
‘Shroom burger at Shake Shack ($8.59)
558 North Midvale Boulevard (at Hilldale)
We focus in these pages on locally owned restaurants, and Shake Shack not exactly that. Madison’s Shack, open since 2020 at Hilldale shopping center, is the company’s 300th location
But I carved an exception here, for in my former life as a coastie I used to frequent the original Shake Shack when there was still only one such spot on the planet, nestled in Madison Square Park in New York City.
I was an employee of the NYC Parks Department, and back then the lines were long for restaurateur Danny Meyer’s successful stab at elevated fast food. (Side note: I strongly believe that Shake Shack makes the best beef burgers in Madison.)
At the original Shake Shack, the ’Shroom Burger quickly became a favorite among vegetarians and meat-eaters alike. The sandwich features a thick hunk of portobello mushroom fried in a light crispy coating, with Muenster and cheddar cheeses oozing out from inside the patty. Between a butter-toasted potato bun, they add lettuce, tomato and ShackSauce (mayo-based, plus ketchup, mustard, pickles and spices).
From the first bite, you know: This is one heck of an original sandwich. The patty was perfectly fried and melty. The ingredients came together just right; I finished it within seconds. Another strong contender! The plot thickened.
Beet and walnut burger at Graze ($16)
1 S. Pinckney St.
Graze, a farm-to-table focused, pub-influenced restaurant, is a mainstay of the Madison dining scene, co-founded by James Beard Award-winning chef Tory Miller in 2010 next to the higher end L’Etoile.
The veggie burger patty here is a beautiful rich purple in color thanks to the incorporation of fresh beets. It comes stacked with cucumber, red onion, arugula, feta cheese, lemon Greek yogurt and oregano vinaigrette on a pepita brioche bun.
The whole thing is scratch-made and proprietary to Graze. It tastes very Wisconsin. I wolfed down the sandwich with ease.
The Verdict
To my delight, all three burgers deserved to be finalists in this showdown, in a town where there are easily 20 excellent veggie burger spots to be found. My verdict is as follows, your honor (drumroll please):
Best cheese incorporation: ‘Shroom burger, by a mile. Shake Shack’s inspired decision to melt the cheeses inside a crispy portobello patty for hot gooey goodness was nothing short of genius.
Best bun and toppings: Beet and walnut burger. To no one’s surprise, Graze had the best, freshest formula for everything around the patty, not to mention the most visually striking patty. Still, I found that patty, though most glorious in appearance, just a bit too bland.
Best patty/ best overall: Alright, Madam Mayor. I shall award the Madison Veggie Burger Showdown 2023 crown to the walnut burger at Harmony Bar. This was the best orchestrated sandwich of the lot, with the very best patty. The crispy edges put it over the top.
It’s time to vote! Whether you’re a carnivore who likes to mix it up or a red-blooded vegan/vegetarian who scarfs down veggie burgers on the regular, I know there are strong opinions in Madison about who makes the best. Again, find the poll at @captimes on Twitter.