As an Indian American living in the Madison area, I often get asked where the best Indian food can be found. Often I’ll say, “at my house,” though of course, that delicious option isn’t open to everyone. Even for me, it’s nice to get out sometimes and have someone else make me Indian food. Plus eating out does much more to support the local economy.
Fortunately there are many Indian restaurants around for the next best thing to authentic home-cooked meals. Over my five years living in the area and visiting most Indian restaurants in and around Madison, I had concluded that Swad in Monona is consistently highest in quality, and the place to beat.
If there was a reason above all else for that, I’d pick freshness of the ingredients, whether veggies, meat or seafood. Spices at Swad, too, separated it from the rest.
My cousin Rahul recently claimed that the best Indian restaurant he had been to in the area was Dhaba Indian Bistro in Middleton, a bit further from where I live and where I’d never been. Dhaba is named after the awesome roadside stalls serving wicked good food throughout North India. I decided it was time for a showdown: Swad versus Dhaba.
I decided to set some ground rules. Because Indian food comes in a wide variety of dishes from different regions of India, I decided to order the same exact dishes from both establishments.
Vegetable biryani and chicken tikka masala are two staples of subcontinental cuisine available at any local Indian restaurant, which nonetheless require great skill in order to make them truly shine.
I’d be comparing apples to apples. Both are dishes I’ve consumed hundreds of times, often in my own kitchen. These two, biryani and chicken tikka masala, are excellent indicators of everything else being served at any Indian restaurant.
Sampling at Swad
At Swad, I dug into the vegetable biryani ($15.95) first, and was favorably impressed by the generous helping of fresh vegetables, the texture of the basmati rice (not too wet, not too dry), the balanced aroma of spices, the right amount of cilantro leaves. They’ve got good biryani game.
Next, I tried the chicken tikka masala ($16.95), cubes of chicken breast in a tangy sauce made up mostly of tomato and cream. It’s a dish made famous by London curry shops, where Brits just devour the stuff.
At restaurants there is a wide variance in the quality of the chicken meat and the freshness of the ingredients, including garlic and ginger. Many restaurants use cheaper substitutes, such as bottled pastes or powders instead of fresh aromatics, but not here. The chicken was cooked perfectly, and the garlic and ginger notes balanced the sour tomato and cream sauce. A success.
Dhaba dishes
I entered Dhaba Indian Bistro with an open mind, an empty stomach and an excitement to complete the showdown. Again I tried the vegetable biryani ($14.95) first.
The portion was quite a bit smaller than at Swad, but the flavor was distinctly different. The vegetable pieces were cut smaller, but tasted fresh too. The salt was slightly lacking, which was easily fixed with a sprinkle of the shaker.
I struggled to decide which flavor was better. I decided to give a whisper-thin edge to Dhaba once the biryani got a shot of salt, but Swad still won for the portions.
Finally it was time to try the chicken tikka masala ($16.95) at Dhaba, and this contest was not as close. First of all, it also needed some salt (my dinner companions agreed). Sprinkling some on helped, but it was simply less tasty than the same type of curry at Swad. The portions of meat and sauce were bigger at Swad on top of being tastier.
It is hard to pinpoint why this was, but chicken tikka masala is a complicated dish that requires many ingredients in perfect balance to achieve optimal taste. I know from experience it’s not easy to make it well.
At both restaurants, the prices were almost the same, but Swad’s portions were noticeably bigger. Service was excellent at both.
The final verdict
Vegetable biryani: Dhaba (by a hair)
Chicken tikka masala: Swad (by a lot)
Tiebreaker (portions): Swad
Though Swad gets the overall nod in this limited showdown, Dhaba still has a legitimate claim to being the runner-up among Indian restaurants in the Madison area. Diners won’t go wrong with a meal at either one, largely thanks to the freshness of the ingredients, which I can’t praise enough.