A new West African restaurant, Les Delices De Awa, will move into the former Monsoon Siam location at 2045 Atwood Ave.
Owner Awa Sibi has run a catering company of the same name for the past five years and hopes to open her 50-seat restaurant by January 2024. She had been actively looking for a brick and mortar space for three years, even signing a lease on one before this spot came available.
“The last five years went by so slow, because of all the hard work I’ve put in and the hardships I went through,” Sibi said. “That day when I was approved for this space, it was almost like I was reliving all of this pain.
“But it was also a joy. Like, it’s finally here. This is going to allow us to grow, finally. This is almost like the actual beginning of the business.”
Sibi, who grew up in the city of Abidjan in Côte d'Ivoire, moved to Madison 10 years ago and started Les Delices De Awa in 2018. She currently vends at the Northside Farmers Market every Sunday morning during the summer, and pops up at local events like Africa Fest, Sessions at McPike Park and Taste of Madison.
The menu at the new restaurant will mirror her catering menu, which includes a marinated lamb dish from Nigeria (lamb suya), Senegalese fried rice, peanut stew and meat pies. Sibi is Muslim and cooks halal food, so there will be no pork or alcohol at the restaurant. For beverages, expect fresh juices in flavors like bissap (hibiscus).
“The Ivory Coast represents so many neighboring countries around us,” she said. “It’s like the U.S. There are people from different ethnicities and backgrounds and they all morph together … this is why the culinary scene for us is very colorful and has so much to offer. Because all these cultures from other countries are also represented there.
“It’s a very inviting country, so that’s the same feel that I want to give to Madison.”
Sibi has been working to expand her knowledge of African cuisines outside her own, so she can have “host country” specials for a week — featuring lunch dishes from Kenya, say — in addition to west African dishes from Mali, Nigeria and the Ivory Coast.
Sibi plans to open Les Delices de Awa for lunch and dinner, roughly 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. or 9 p.m. on weekdays, and perhaps noon until 10 p.m. on Fridays. Saturday and Sunday she plans to be open for brunch.
“Atwood is so busy, and I know what it is like when people are looking for breakfast,” she said. “You can come in and see what it is to have breakfast in a West African country.”
Sibi saw many plans fall through as she pursued this business plan, and she credited coaching from Sally Martyniak, formerly of Forward Community Investments and now of Community Matters, for coaching, as well as Vanessa Ineza at the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation.
“This was a blessing,” Sibi said of the Atwood space, located on the bottom of Kennedy Place Apartments. “The owner of this building saw me at an event that was hosted by the Urban League, and I catered there.
“I gave a speech about opportunities, just making sure that people in Madison are giving us that opportunity, we’re not looking for a handout. And he was there, and he was listening.
“When I applied for the space, he was like, ‘Wait, this sounds familiar.’”
Martyniak vouched for her with the landlord Sibi said, and when he asked for a business plan she provided one. She convinced him, and by April, she had the space.
“There was a lot of crying for sure,” she said.
For the first year open on Atwood, Sibi will focus on the brick and mortar space of Les Delices de Awa, and back away from small catering gigs and events. Her aunt is a full-time employee and she plans to hire additional staff.
The goal, she said, is to make Les Delices de Awa “very inclusive for the people that know and have traveled to this country, and foodies that are interested in our culture, and also for people from home.
“It’s the representation,” she added. “It’s been so hard to find something similar to what we’re used to. We’ll go get Indian cuisine and that’s the closest to what we know, Indian and Mexican.
“But now, someone can walk in to my space and know that ‘Hey, if you’re from Africa, this is home.”