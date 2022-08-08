Every year, Madison’s Black Restaurant Week shines a spotlight on restaurants, food carts, caterers, bakers and more around the city.
This year, specials start on Sunday and run through Aug. 21, and there’s a new element — a friendly competition among the 35-plus participants.
Sponsoring organizer Madison Black Chamber of Commerce (MBCC) is asking local eaters to vote on their favorite restaurant, favorite food truck and favorite caterer or dessert vendor. (The online voting tool opens Sunday.)
There will also be a “Favorite Taste Award” at the Jamboree on Sunday, Aug. 21, voted on in-person by attendees of the event.
“Our vendors are ready and very excited about meeting new customers and finding new opportunities,” said Camille Carter, president and CEO of the Madison Black Chamber of Commerce. “This is what the campaign is all about. (It’s) a weeklong excuse to intentionally support our businesses.
“I invite everyone to savor the flavor,” Carter added, “and explore culinary diversity from our fabulous and hard-working Black-owned restaurants, caterers, food trucks, dessert makers and more.”
Sweets and savories
Madison’s Black Restaurant Week is an opportunity for Madison-area residents to discover and support Black-owned businesses, from brick and mortar restaurants to specialty food vendors. Participating entrepreneurs represent a wide variety of cuisine, including West African, Ethiopian, Jamaican and Costa Rican food alongside soul food and other classic American dishes.
Fifteen different restaurants and food trucks will be serving up specials all week long.
The week will culminate with the Food Taste Jamboree from 2- 5 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21 in the parking lot at FEED Kitchens (1219 N. Sherman Ave). Each participant will have $5 samples of their wares. Starting on Monday through noon on Thursday, Aug. 18, customers can pre-order items from participating vendors for pickup at the Jamboree.
Pre-orders will go through the Soul Food Sunday Marketplace, created by the Chamber during the pandemic to help members be flexible. It works best on an app, and allows customers to pre-order items from Dane county’s Black-owned businesses to be picked up through contactless drive-thru.
The Jamboree and the ability to order food and schedule pickup allows many different businesses to be involved, even those without storefronts or regular vending spots. The opportunity for these various food businesses to connect directly with the public is invaluable, Carter says.
In addition to more familiar names like Melly Mell’s Soul Food, Cafe Costa Rica, JD’s Taste of Chicago and Buraka, the event features up and coming food carts like Just Veggiez (vegan soul food), Sista’s Chicken & Fish (Southern classics), and Propa Jerk & BBQ Jamaican Gourmet.
Propa Jerk is new to Black Restaurant Week, as is Jolly Rancher Margaritas. Another one of the new vendors in 2022 is Catina McAlister of MacMade Delights. She’d attended previous Madison Black Restaurant Week events as a customer and had “been a witness to all the wonderful vendors,” she said. So this year she signed up.
“Baking is a passion of mine,” McAlister said. “I make everything with love and from my heart. I feel like Black Restaurant Week is a great way for small business owners, or people that are trying to start a small business.”
MacMade Delights are available for order through email, with pictures and information available on Facebook. In an industry where potential customers often learn about these businesses through word of mouth, expanding the network of those who taste their products can have a profound impact.
“It's a great platform to get your name out there,” McAlister said. “To be able to have other people that you haven't run into taste your creations.”
‘Top of mind’
Though the focus is on this one week in August, Carter and the MBCC don’t want Black Restaurant Week to be the end of the attention. They hope it serves as an introduction, just the beginning of diners making the intentional choice to patronize Black-owned businesses throughout the year.
“We don't want this campaign to be one week and we’re done,” Carter said. “We want our community to support our restaurants, all year long.
“We really want to have this campaign to build awareness (of the businesses),” she said. “As you're thinking about restaurants for your family, we want our restaurants to be top of mind.”