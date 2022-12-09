In Vitruvian Farms’ early years, farmers Tommy Stauffer and Shawn Kuhn would post up at the end of their driveway with a table. They’d set out bins of green peppers, fennel, greens, cucumbers and multi-colored tomatoes and wait for their McFarland neighbors to swing by.
“We’d get five to 10 people in a day,” Kuhn said.
Those vegetables were the roots of Vitruvian’s next big project: a 5,200-square-foot building, set to break ground this coming week. Phase one includes a public farm store, plus much needed space for washing vegetables and cold storage.
Phase two includes a commercial kitchen for value-added farm products (pickles, pesto), as well as an entertainment space with a patio opening onto the farm, and eventually an on-site brewery. There’s no firm timeline for that yet. Phase three, even further down the line, involves solar panels.
“We will have really tall ceilings, glass doors, lots of windows,” Kuhn said. “It’s going to feel like it connects right with the farm.”
The project is an outgrowth of a pandemic pivot, one that saw consumer habits shift toward local food purchasing in the face of supply chain instability. It’s also a long-term dream for Stauffer and Kuhn, who started Vitruvian with Craig Merten in 2010.
“We want to give people a lot of different reasons why they might want to come by,” Stauffer said. “That’s the ultimate goal, to continue to expand reasons why someone would choose to come directly to the farm.”
A source of food security
Vitruvian is located just south of McFarland in the town of Dunn, roughly a 15-minute drive from downtown Madison on a good traffic day. The five-acre farm, including about a quarter-acre of hoop houses, is a favorite among local chefs who know it best for mushrooms and microgreens.
Space has been tight on the veggie-washing stations for awhile. The two walk-in coolers—Christopher Walk-in and E-Walk, named by farm staff — aren’t big enough for what the farm needs. Owners were already thinking about a new building prior to the pandemic, but at first, COVID-related shutdowns put those plans on hold.
In early 2020, “we were facing existential crisis because we were 80% sales to restaurants at that point, restaurants and grocery,” Kuhn said. “There was that window of panic buying, a run on chest freezers, grocery stores were running out of food.”
In about a week, Kuhn had set up a plug-and-play store website, a plan for distribution and a system for drive-thru pick-ups on the farm. They sold not only Vitruvius’s own produce, but other items too — local cheeses, coffee roasted nearby, eggs, sweets, pesto and preserves made by fellow chefs and entrepreneurs.
“We had some of our biggest lines of people getting food from the farm here,” Kuhn said. “Although the panic wasn’t good, it really solidified in people’s minds the idea that local farms are a source of food security.”
Deliveries joined a resurgence of interest in the farm’s CSA (community supported agriculture) business, which boxed the equivalent of 150 full shares weekly during the 2022 growing season. CSA was on the decline before the pandemic. Now, Stauffer hopes to grow that 150 number by 25% in 2023.
Vitruvian trucks currently deliver four days a week to homes and grocery stores. Those trips have boosted the farm’s name recognition in Madison, quicker than being on restaurant menus did.
“There’s not one person that I’ve met or talked to recently that’s not like, ‘Oh, I know Vitruvian! I’ve seen your trucks,’” Stauffer said. “That’s definitely been a huge opportunity for us.”
But even as deliveries grew, the farm prepared to shift again.
“We knew during the pandemic that once it was over, people would probably want a return to normalcy,” Kuhn said. “They would want to get out of their car and experience walking through an awesome farm store.”
Deliveries, which include drops in Middleton, Waunakee and Sun Prairie, will remain after the farm store opens.
From online to on the farm
Businesses that go head to head with grocery stores come up against the shopper’s desire for convenience, tight budgets, and storage and supply issues. (The grocery stocks strawberries year-round; a farmer’s market sells them for a month in the summer.)
Running its online store has shown Vitruvian what works and what doesn’t, ahead of a more substantial investment.
“We’ve been able to test this model for the last two and a half years,” Stauffer said. “We’re opening a physical store, but we’re not starting a store from scratch. We’ve developed vendor relationships. We’ve built this product list. We have a lot of customers that make us a weekly or bi-weekly purchase, and they have their regular essentials.”
The current list is fairly substantial — recent items included lamb sausage and ground mutton from Mapleton Mynd, walnut streusel banana bread from Bunny’s Bite, dark balsamic vinegar from Saffi Foods, Ledger Coffee Roasters’ Snowbird winter blend, mushroom stock made by cooks at Cadre and CBD gummies from Roots Down Community Farm.
Some products, like Banzo hummus or Driftless root vegetables, may be available at Willy Street Co-op locations. Farmers may also sell at farmer’s markets. But many small entrepreneurs don’t have the distribution or volume for a grocery store yet, which has made Vitruvian’s store a helpful launchpad.
“We had to work for a long time to get into the co-ops,” Stauffer said. “We love the co-ops! They’re a great partner for us. Yet there are challenges to getting there … there’s a need for consistency, a need for a certain level of production.
“We were able to be this opportunity for smaller producers to get that next level of visibility — places like Tart, who makes these small batch, sweet and savory options, ice cream sandwiches, fun things like that. They don’t have the scale yet to go to a grocery store. We were that next level of opportunity.”
Feel the abundance
Stauffer envisions the Vitruvian store like a “shrunk-down grocery store.” He and Kuhn have discussed having light or white-painted walls, to make it feel fresh and bright and to help the colorful veggies pop.
“You’ll feel the abundance,” Stauffer said. “I want it to feel like you’re walking into a grocery store, where everything around you is really high quality. It will not feel like just a novelty, like ‘Oh, I’ll get some fun goods to take home,’ but ‘This is where I can go and figure out my meals for the week.’ … It will feel like an abundant farmers’ market.”
When the store opens, ideally by mid- to late-2023, Vitruvian’s primary focus will be on residents of McFarland, Monona and Stoughton. Hours for the farm store aren’t set yet, but Kuhn wants to open for “the greatest amount of time that makes sense.” (That might mean Thursday through Sunday.)
“You’re not going to get toilet paper, or maybe some of your necessary home goods,” Stauffer said. “But if you want to eat a certain way and focus on vegetables, focus on local goods … you could have much of what you are consuming during the week available at the store.”