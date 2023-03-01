Vegan dining in Madison has never tasted better

When James Bloodsaw Jr. started eating a vegan diet in Madison more than a decade ago, his options when dining out narrowed to roughly one dish.
“It was like, pasta and marinara sauce. I kid you not. Just pasta and marinara sauce,” Bloodsaw said. “I think if you were vegetarian, Burger King had a veggie burger? That was it. You couldn’t find anything.”
Since then, plant-based dining in Madison has been booming, and Bloodsaw is part of it. A longtime catering chef, Bloodsaw started his vegan food cart, JustVeggiez, five years ago this month, and is now actively fundraising for his first brick and mortar location at 540 State St.
JustVeggiez is a fixture at downtown festivals, where Bloodsaw has seen steady growth among fans of his plant-based cheese curds, burgers and fried “chicken” sandwiches.
“I’m getting a lot of returning customers,” he said. “The main question we get is, ‘Is it all vegan?’ Because they see my menu and they’re like, this can’t be vegan. … And then they’re like, ‘We’ve been looking for something like this! I never went to a restaurant or a festival where it’s all vegan food.’”
When surveyed, roughly a third of Americans say they want to reduce the amount of meat they eat. A 2020 Gallup poll points to health concerns as the biggest driver of this trend, followed by environmental issues and food safety.
Bloodsaw had been eating mostly vegetarian when his father died, which pushed him to eliminate all animal products from his diet. “He had high blood pressure, diabetes, kidney failure, other things too,” Bloodsaw said. “He said, ‘Don’t end up like (me).’ I just changed my lifestyle.”
As access to and familiarity with plant-based meat substitutes rises, how we talk about them is changing too. Some say a person is vegan; it’s the diet that’s plant-based. Some think “plant-based” has a less militant vibe than “vegan,” while others call it a cynical marketing rebrand of a very old way of eating.
“A decade ago, a meatless burger patty would have been advertised as ‘vegetarian’ or ‘vegan’ cuisine, but now, it’s all ‘plant-based,’” Jaya Saxena wrote in an Eater story about the trend in early 2020. “And that has turned it into a phrase that means everything and nothing.”
“Vegan is a little bit more polarizing,” said John McCune, whose fast food spot, Sookie’s Veggie Burgers, opened on State Street in March 2022. “To people who eat meat, ‘vegan’ has meant you’re limited in your food options. Plant-based is just another option. … You could have animal-based options, or plant-based.
“I think they’re interchangeable,” McCune added. “We’re comfortable using both at our establishment.”
For Madisonians who leave cow’s milk to the calves and eggs to the hens, the dining landscape has never had better variety. Vegan dining in Madison in 2023 is more high end, varied and accessible than it’s ever been.
At Jardin, diners can pair black chanterelle risotto topped with shawarma-spiced pepitas and carrot microgreens with an organic Rioja. At Sookie’s, McCune is working on getting California burgers and breakfast sandwiches out in two minutes.
Vegan treats are growing, too, as Level 5 Donuts expands into a larger production space and more entrepreneurs find followers on Instagram.
Small business owners behind plant-based Black Squirrel Bake Shop, East Side Cakes, DB’s Vegan Treats and Heirloom Bakery & Kitchen keep local shelves stocked with cupcakes, truffles and celebration cakes without eggs or butter.
Last month, VegNews reported that nearly half of all restaurants in the U.S. now offer plant-based options. Madison is beginning to track with that.
“It’s so much better,” said Jennifer Korz, executive director of Heartland Animal Sanctuary and a longtime vegan. “On Friday night, we went to Bar Corallini and stuffed our faces and got extra to bring home. … You can have brunch! Vegan French toast. There are so many options when there were so few before.”
Madison's veggie history
A few decades ago, vegan dining in Madison looked like Savory Thymes on Williamson Street (1992-97) and Peacemeal, a worker-owned vegetarian cooperative downtown (2002-2004). Café One Heart, a short-lived spot run by a Korean Buddhist chef from Chicago, was open for just a few months.
Dining critic Mike Muckian felt he had to define the word “vegan” in his 2000 review of the latter, calling veganism “a subset of vegetarian cuisine” that “eschews the use of all animal products, including dairy, for a variety of reasons, one of which is to aid the spiritual cleansing of the body.”
Korz remembers Peacemeal — “it was not great,” she said. She used to work for PETA, when dinners were meatless Chicketts tenders, fish-free Tuno from a can and Tofutti “cheese” on pizza.
“You could do it, but you were definitely the outlier,” she said, “and forget about going out in restaurants.”
For the past decade, Korz’s standbys in Madison have been The Green Owl, an east side vegetarian café opened by Jennie Capellaro (sold to an employee in 2018), casual Food Fight spots (“Monty’s has always been great”), as well as Thai and Indian restaurants, like Dhaba Indian Bistro in Middleton.
“Now, you’ve got the Impossible Whopper,” Korz said. “KFC tried Beyond Nuggets, which I inhaled the whole time they were there. Even Noodles & Company has the orange chicken lo mein with Impossible chicken.
“It’s such a different landscape. I can’t stress that enough.”
Korz’s new favorite spot is Jardin, a beautifully appointed restaurant in Robinia Courtyard on East Washington Avenue. Robinia is also home to a coffee shop called Black Locust Café and a pub-style spot called MadisonTap.
Chef Juan David Umaña closed his vegan food cart, Vengan Pa’ka, last May and took over Jardin last summer. Jonathan Reske owns Robinia with Armando Magaña and has been vegan for years, though Magaña told a magazine that people would “scoff” about a fully plant-based menu.
“One thing that drew me to Madison was the farming community and the food culture here,” said Umaña, who is originally from Bogotá, Colombia. “There’s a little empty space for more plant-based cooking. On the West Coast, it’s been done. The options are limitless. But here, it’s pushing at the forefront. Especially in the Dairy State, it felt a little bit punk rock.”
Umaña’s menu at Jardin is colorful and, during the colder months, quite hearty. Among snacks are a lemon and Kalamata focaccia with tomatillo jam and a seasonal hummus, currently with chicory and marinated corn.
His flavors are assertive, like garlic confit on a flatbread with rosemary and a plum reduction, or roasted chili consommé in quesabirria (a taco/quesadilla cross). He makes frequent use of a variety of mushrooms — marinated maitake, braised lion’s mane, a medley of several fungi in a chickpea curry with lots of root vegetables.
Diners will often get multiple orders of crispy fried “patatas azules,” like patatas bravas made with blue gem potatoes and spiked with chili tuom, pickled daikon and chimichurri. Slaws (cucumber, cilantro, apple-carrot-citrus) are everywhere. So are microgreens.
Lobster casarecce pasta, made with fresh noodles from nearby deli Alimentari, is the most likely to throw people off. Textures in that dish can make vegans nervous.
“Time and time again with people that aren’t vegetarian, they just forget completely that they’re eating something plant-based,” Umaña said. “Just because of the creamy white wine sauce, and lion’s mane (mushrooms) are integrated in there to mimic the crab and lobster meat texture. Lobster mushrooms give you that funkiness, and sundried tomatoes give it umami.”
What diners won’t find on Jardin’s menu are faux meats. Winter includes just one tofu dish with soba noodles, but no visible tempeh or seitan, or even much vegan “cheese.”
“I think meat substitutions are great for, you know, once in a while cravings,” Umaña said. He prefers when chefs “think about how to make a proper, complete dish versus just substitutions, taking things out.
“Where I’m at right now is trying to push that boundary a little bit further, where we’re not going to focus on meat substitutions or recreating dishes that are already so predominant everywhere else. When it comes to plant-based dishes, we’re trying to push it to the next level.
“The challenge here is the winter. How do you make those gut-filling, wholesome, warming dishes that traditionally are very meat centric or dairy centric?”
Easy, breezy, plant-based
When Lauren Montelbano opened Surya Café in 2017 inside Perennial Yoga, she frequently heard that “an all-vegan restaurant wouldn’t fly in Madison.” Surya opened as a vegetarian café, transitioned to vegan within six months, and added a second location two years later.
Those cafes have since closed. But to Montelbano, who now owns a catering company and meal delivery service called The Vibrant Veg, the enthusiastic response that led to that expansion “speaks volumes about where Madison’s vegan community is, where the need and desire is.”
“It’s changed so much in the last five years,” she said. “At first, when I started my business, demographically … there was a focus on white women. And then ‘Game Changers’ the documentary came out, and I saw a slew of men adopting the diet.”
Montelbano estimated that less than half of the diners she saw at the first Surya were not vegan, but “wanted healthier options.” The diet has become popular, she said, “for athletic people, people looking to recover from physical activity quicker … using a plant-based diet to recover from or reverse diabetes, or help with cardiac issues. It’s really been adopted by almost every demographic now.”
Vegan replicas of animal products have gotten substantially better, she said — meat and egg substitutes made from pea protein, for example, or faux cheese made from soy and nuts. When Montelbano started eating vegan, those options were “pretty dire.”
“The alternative cheeses were awful. They didn’t melt. They were very rubbery,” she said. “Our only options on menus were tofu … there weren’t a lot of sauces that people were putting on things either, so a lot of what we got was really bland.”
Businesses like The Vibrant Veg exist to make eating plant-based easy, or at least easier. Montelbano caters weddings, teaches cooking classes and delivers plant-based meals on a weekly basis to busy families.
“In winter, I want to give people that sense of comfort they want,” Montelbano said. “Comfort doesn’t have to come from meat and potatoes, though starches play a huge role in comforting. You want gooey, you want warm and cheesy. We can kind of hit all of those same notes with a plant-based menu.”
As plant-based dining goes more mainstream, it’s getting faster. This is where Sookie’s Veggie Burgers hopes to stand out. Sookie’s started as a food truck in Milwaukee, expanded to Madison last year, and recently invested in equipment to help get vegan burgers out “very, very, very fast.”
“It’s always been the idea to be, like, the McDonald’s of plant-based foods,” said owner John McCune. “I constantly research how the giants of traditional fast food … do what they do. A lot of it is precooking the food and holding it … you lose quality, texture, flavor, everything. So we’ve been finding ways to maintain that quality and get a similar speed that they have.”
McCune has been researching new locations, eyeing spots near the interstate crossroads, like 90/94 on the east side of Madison. He wants a spot with a drive-thru window.
“There’s a million different places where you can grab a cheap burger,” he said, “but there’s only so many places that you can go and get plant-based food. … We want to make it super fast and super affordable.”
Sookie’s uses premade Impossible sausage and Just Egg as well as products from small producers (Paleo Mama in Madison, East Side Ovens in Cudahy). McCune wants to get big enough to influence prices from suppliers and distributors, to push costs down.
“There’s not a whole lot of competition for fully plant-based restaurants,” McCune said. “People that are seeking the kind of food that we have, they’re willing to travel a little bit more, to go to further lengths than people looking for the most convenient thing.”
Treats made with beets
Veganism often touts ties to health, but that doesn’t mean all vegan food is the nutritional equivalent of raw carrots. Luckily for anyone who dipped into Veganuary this year, plant-based purveyors in Madison have solved for sweets.
“We’re definitely not a health food restaurant. Doughnuts are not health food,” said Aaron Mooney, a former chef who runs Level 5 Donuts in Madison with his wife, Caitlin Rockey.
Rockey attended The French Pastry School in Chicago and the two founded Level 5, formerly Shanty Town, in Walla Walla, Washington in 2019. They moved the concept to Madison later that year and changed the name in 2020.
“If you look at a lot of the other vegan doughnut shops — not in town, but just around the world — we’re not trying to be Voodoo Doughnut,” Mooney said. “We’re not trying to pile our doughnuts with as much candy as we can. We want them to eat like a pastry, so we try and pick interesting flavors like blueberry, lemon or key lime.”
When Level 5 made special doughnut flavors for its Christmas box, for example, the cookie crumbles, raspberry linzer cut-outs and gingerbread people were all made in-house. A king cake doughnut for Mardi Gras had a gluten-free sibling (and a tiny plastic baby hidden in one of them).
Rockey and Mooney make their egg substitutes in house, and they like to use beet powder, maple syrup, apple cider, mango tajin (a chili-lime spice) and nitro cold brew coffee for color and flavor.
“At the end of the day, our doughnuts are wildly healthier” than the alternative, Rockey said. “Our doughnuts actually don’t have a lot of sugar in them. We are trying to be mindful that yes, it’s a doughnut, but it’s better than what you get at Kwik Trip.”
Level 5 has been working out of a shared kitchen. This month, the couple picks up keys to a bigger space at 931 E. Main St., inside the business incubator Main Street Industries. Their new neighbors include Old Sugar Distillery, Quince & Apple and spice company The Deliciouser.
Rockey said that former tenant William Marx at bean-to-bar Wm. Chocolate sold some of his equipment to them as he closed his own business. She and Mooney want to expand strategically and have been looking for an affordable storefront en route to a vegan diner. It just happened to work out that a production space will come first.
“That’ll open up a lot more time for us to be able to not only hopefully hire employees, but also be able to go to more festivals, do more weddings and supply more doughnuts,” Mooney said. “From there, I think we’re going to start looking for a small storefront location.”
Level 5’s pastries can be found at Ledger Coffee Roasters, Broken Board Coffee, Mother Fool’s and Forward Craft and Coffee. Johnson Public House has had them sometimes too. As they prepare for their new space, Rockey recently quit her job and moved into brainstorm mode.
“There are so many ideas locked in my head to put on top of doughnuts, but I can’t do them because they have to be transportable,” she said.
“I get to make so many different kinds of weird doughnuts!” Rockey added. “I’m so excited.”
Plant-based butchers, vegan ice cream
The biggest area of growth for plant-based dining isn’t among vegans. It’s everyone else.
Sara Andrews is the lead organizer for Madison Vegan Fest, where “our primary drive is to get non-vegans to come to the event.” The festival, held in the fall, launched 12 years ago as Mad City Vegan Fest with about 600 to 800 attendees.
Last October, approximately 4,000 people came to the event at Lunney Lake Farm Park, which featured 45-plus vendors including food purveyors, artisans and nonprofits.
“We want vegans to have a great time. … They can eat anything there,” Andrews said. “But really our purpose is to do outreach to people who aren’t vegan yet, or aren’t vegetarian yet, and are just curious. They want to try food and hear more about certain issues, the health or the environment or how we treat animals.”
Organizers at Madison Vegan Fest strive for a “judgment-free” vibe, Andrews said. “We’re not trying to make people feel bad. I’m trying to encourage people to think about making different choices.”
Vegan Fest vendors include Chicago- and Milwaukee-based businesses as well as local spots doing plant-based food a little under the radar, like the Mexican restaurant Migrants and Mother Fool’s Coffeehouse. Mother Fool’s is also vending at a Madison Vegan Pop-up at the Goodman Community Center later this month (@madison.vegan.popup).
Rachel Werner, a local author and educator, separates her plant-based content into her @trulyplanted account and has been eating a fully plant-based diet for four years, since a Veganuary challenge stuck in 2019. She’s still running into misconceptions about what vegan food is like, on a practical level.
“I don’t know how many people really believe that it can taste just as good,” she said. “In Wisconsin, there’s just certain things built into our food culture. Like — you can make really good plant-based mac and cheese.”
Cheese, Werner said, was the final hurdle. She’d been vegetarian for years before going vegan, and when she’d volunteer at vegan festivals, she’d tell friends that she could not imagine her life without dairy.
“To be honest, the cheese thing wasn’t the thing that ended up being the hardest,” she said. “What took me the longest to phase out was eggs. And butter! You just don’t realize until you look at how much stuff that’s in.”
Werner wants to see Madison diners get everything bigger cities have. An “herbivorous butcher” like the one she visited in Minneapolis. A fully plant-based ice cream shop, like Frankie & Jo’s in Seattle (Madison has Fifth Scoop, but not a shop). A fast casual franchise like Veggie Grill, which has several dozen locations, all on the coasts.
“Given where Madison is, the size of it, the university, our open-mindedness in so many ways in regards to the politics of diversity and inclusion, I think it’s a little odd that we only had Green Owl,” Werner said.
Meanwhile, planning for Madison Vegan Fest 2023 is already underway. Andrews is actively looking for volunteers, or just anyone who’s interested in thinking differently about how they eat and engage with the world.
“There is no such thing as a perfect vegan,” she said. “There is no such thing as 100% cruelty free. That doesn’t exist; we live in a really complicated world.
“For me, it’s about everything: how we treat the planet, how much plastic we use, how much trash we generate,” Andrews said. “And not everybody can think about it. They have other priorities, they’re working two jobs and they have kids. … and learning how to cook a new way, or figuring out what new product to use, it’s a lot. There’s a lot more awareness about the challenges of eating any sort of way.”
Veganism is often reduced to being about the treatment of animals, she said, but it’s really more about a compassionate perspective on the world.
“To me,” she said, “the way we treat other human beings matters just as much.”