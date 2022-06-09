Joe Perkins and Kay Millonzi, owners of 24-year-old Italian American restaurant Tutto Pasta on State Street, plan to expand their presence in downtown Madison with a new seafood-centric restaurant on the Capitol Square. SASS could open by early August.
The pair submitted a proposal last month to open SASS, which stands for “sauce and shelled seafood,” at 10 W. Mifflin St, next to Rare Steakhouse. The location formerly housed French restaurant Merci, which shuttered in 2020.
If all goes as planned, SASS will host its grand opening on Aug. 5 or Aug. 6.
SASS’s proposed menu features classic seafood dishes like crab and lobster as well as clams, mussels, scallops and oysters served by the pound or half-pound. Other highlights include a cultural variety of dishes such as Machaca Ribeye, a “Bourbon street medley,” a Zucchini-noodle vegetable primavera and Tusan Asian Tuna. Perkins also plans to serve barbecued ribs, chicken and steaks alongside the seafood, and will offer lighter lunch options during the day.
The menu reflects Perkins’ desire to “give people different options in downtown Madison” and pays homage to his culinary roots in Maine and the South. “I’ve always wanted to do barbecue and seafood,” he said.
Crab and lobster will be listed at market price. The rest of SASS’s menu will target a wide range of customers at a middle price point, although Perkins said he can’t estimate more specific pricing details due to inflation.
“It’s not about overpricing people, it’s about serving good food and volume,” Perkins said. “We’re trying to cater to everybody on the Square, plus everybody who wants a nice meal at dinnertime.”
Two indoor dining rooms will accommodate up to 150 or 160 guests along with an outdoor patio with seating for 28. A private, 32-person meeting room will be available for event rental. A full-service bar will be the centerpiece of the main dining room, which Perkins envisions as “a place where people can come and socialize after hours.”
“I could fill the whole place with seats and make it more than it needs to be, but I don’t wanna do that,” he added.
SASS projected hours of operation will be from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
Perkins will be the head chef, and his son Oscar will join him as one of a small handful of sous chefs. Select managers from Tutto Pasta plan to cross over and work at both Tutto and SASS. Perkins and Millonzi also plan to hire four or five additional kitchen staff and eight to 10 new front of house staff.
Ultimately, Perkins hopes SASS will become a new gathering spot for both tourists and locals visiting Capitol Square.
“We’re excited about giving a new opportunity to downtown Madison, some different food, some things that you don’t see around too much. We just wanna make sure everybody’s happy with good food, good service.”