There will be two calling cards at Tucumã, chef Lorraine Chiapim’s new Brazilian cafe and bakery in Middleton.
The first will be Chiapim’s cakes, multi-layered masterpieces topped with fruit or nuts or flowers, swirled with rainbow frosting or dripping with chocolate. The kitchen at Tucumã, set to open Friday, June 17, at 3301 Parmenter St., will be open, so diners can watch Chiapim frost and sculpt.
“You can come here to buy a cake and see how your cake is made!” said Chiapim, who runs a catering business in Madison. “I have a table for taking pictures, and you can see how I decorate the cake live.”
The other specialty will be Brazilian comfort foods, like coxinha (co-shee-nya), fried dough stuffed with chicken, cheese, or ham and cheese. These croquettes are shaped like big teardrops and are a popular street snack.
The rest of the menu, served for lunch and dinner most days, will be comprised of açaí bowls and sandwiches, like picanha (steak). Chiapim plans to continue her catering business and offer takeout-only weekend specials, like feijoada, a black bean stew, or bobó de camarão, a hearty shrimp stew made with cassava.
Chiapim, who appeared on the Cooking with the Cap Times series in February, grew up in Rio de Janeiro and began her career in fashion design. She made a shift toward culinary world eight years ago and was the head chef of a restaurant in Vila Velha, a city in Espirito Santo, Brazil, where she served American food.
After moving with her husband to Florida, Chiapim worked at two restaurants — SkyView Cafe and Rotelli’s — before the couple relocated to Madison in 2018. Since then, Chiapim has worked as a personal chef and baker.
Madison has another Brazilian-themed restaurant, Samba Brazilian Grill, owned by Jongyean and Hyungirl Lee. Overall Madisonians may be less familiar with Brazilian food than some other cuisines, though Chiapim said her business has been growing thanks in part to Instagram.
“There are a lot of Brazilians here,” she said, “and I have American customers too. My orders come in big, and big, and big … I think, ‘Oh, I need a big space!’”
Her answer to that will be Tucumã. Tucumã, Chiapim explained, is “the fibrous pulp and orange peel fruit of the tucumanzeiro (Astrocaryum vulgare), a palm tree that can reach up to 15 meters in height.” The name means "fruit of a thorny plant."
To start, the cafe will be closed on Mondays and open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. the rest of the week, opening just for lunch (11 a.m.-3 p.m.) on Sundays.
“Brazilian food is always a comfort food,” Chiapim said. “And nostalgic, because of all the parties. All Brazilians have brigadeiros and coxinhas, something we can remember from our childhood. All Saturdays, we’re going to have specials for lunch with Brazilian comfort food.”