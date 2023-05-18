Therese Merkel, founder of the Madison-based charcuterie board business Tricky Foods, is opening a new brick and mortar location this summer in Bay Creek.
Tricky Foods’ charcuterie/wine bar and event space will be located beneath new apartments at 121 E. Lakeside St., across John Nolen Drive from Olin Park.
It’s not an area with a lot of foot traffic, but that’s fine with Merkel. Most of her business is destination-oriented. And the new space is right next to her house, a major advantage over her current shared commercial kitchen in Stoughton.
“While running my business, we bring stuff from our commercial kitchen back here,” Merkel said. “People have been coming to Lakeside Street to pick up boards. So this will be really nice.”
Merkel founded Tricky Foods in 2020 with a $500 investment after leaving her job at Epic Systems. She specializes in grazing boards of cheese, meat, crackers, fruit and nuts, popular with baby showers, bridal events and corporate gatherings. She also teaches classes on how to assemble those charcuterie boards.
By September, she’ll have her own place to host some of those classes. The new Tricky Foods space measures 1,400 square feet, with a commercial kitchen in the back and room for about 30 people to sit comfortably inside. A seasonal patio will expand capacity to 49 total, with daytime hours (11 a.m. to 7/8 p.m.) Tuesday through Saturday.
“There used to be a VFW here and it was knocked down,” Merkel said. “The neighborhood was disappointed because there was not a place for them to gather. But now they’re building this 66-unit apartment building (The Post, built by Avante Properties) and they needed a retail space.”
The Tricky Foods brick and mortar will have a short wine list, a few beers and some nonalcoholic options. Merkel is not much of a drinker, she said, so she’ll work with a distributor to build out that list.
“I don’t want to be a place like Trader Joe’s or Barriques,” she said. “For my generation, people like fewer options. But you know it’s good stuff, and it will pair well with the cheese we have.”
Merkel has already had clients reach out about booking special events, “paint and sip” nights and personal gatherings. She noted that business ticks up during the holiday season, and she expects “ebbs and flows of when people want to rent out the space.”
“If people want to book us out five days a week and we turn into a trendy event space, I’m open to it,” Merkel said. “I foresee seeing the percentage maybe 15% events, and then the rest is open to the public. One of the busy days for baby and bridal is Sunday, and we’re closed that day anyway to the public.”
Merkel has had five employees working with her but is down to two currently. She’s actively hiring, and wants to build a team of six to 10 staffers for the brick and mortar.
While growing Tricky Foods, Merkel has made promotional videos for Kwik Trip (locals may recognize her from the gas pump), and has collaborated with other young entrepreneurs.
Merkel’s friend Shelby Olstad founded Miggy’s Bakes and is opening her own brick and mortar bakery in Middleton this spring. The two 20-somethings have a podcast together. “Screw It, Let’s Do This” will drop its eighth episode next week, all about why Merkel has taken this next step with Tricky Foods.
The long-term dream is to have many Tricky Foods locations, perhaps starting with Milwaukee, maybe starting a franchise, possibly opening a branch of the business in Florida.
“I have found personally that I love running the business part. It’s not the charcuterie,” Merkel said. “If I could create a system with instructions, that’s repeatable … I have to have my own space, to create the blueprint. That would be the dream.
“I look up to people like Culver’s. I like how Chick-fil-A treats their employees, Raising Cane’s. People know what they’re going to get. I just want to do a couple of things really well.”