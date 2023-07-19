In November, Kateryna “Katya” Temchenko fled her home in southeastern Ukraine. Eight months later, she celebrated the grand opening of her new Ukrainian restaurant in Madison.
Touch of Ukraine, open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday, serves a blend of Ukrainian cuisine and popular American dishes. Located at 2438 Winnebago St. in the newly-completed Union Corners housing and commercial development, the restaurant and bar opened with the help of a local developer.
Temchenko helps run the restaurant as a manager, server and bartender. She told the Cap Times she received messages of support and interest from community members in the lead-up to the restaurant’s opening on July 13 after the staff promoted it on their Instagram and Facebook pages, but she was not prepared for the number of customers who showed up during the restaurant’s first few days. Touch of Ukraine seats about 110 with an additional 25 patio seats, and Temchenko was surprised to see them quickly fill up.
“All the tables were occupied, and half of the patio also,” Temchenko said. “People were very kind to us, and patient and gracious.”
Traditional Ukrainian dishes comprise about 80% of the menu, Temchenko said. The restaurant’s meat and potato dumplings, stuffed peppers and chicken Kyiv — breaded chicken stuffed with herb butter — proved to be particularly popular during the first week.
The food is prepared by hand, Temchencko said, by chef Tetiana Yermolova and her team of cooks.
“We are making everything from scratch, so that's why sometimes it can take time to prepare — especially dumplings and chicken Kyiv,” she said. “It's something you have to put in effort to make.”
That handmade touch pays off, Temchenko said.
“I've heard people say, ‘Oh, it's like my grandma or my great-grandma used to make,” she said. “It’s like a homemade kitchen, I think something that Americans enjoy.”
Touch of Ukraine also serves drinks containing Ukrainian vodka, which Temchenko describes as having a smoother feel. The Kyiv Mule, for example, is a cocktail of Ukrainian vodka, ginger beer and lime.
Keeping Ukrainian connections
Before the Russian invasion of Ukraine began in February 2022, Temchenko and two of her business partners, Yermolova and her daughter Inesa Zolotarenko, lived in Zaporizhzhia, a city with a population of about 700,000 located along the Dnieper River in southeastern Ukraine. Though the city currently remains under Ukraine’s control, it sits just a few miles north of the battlefront along Russian-occupied territory and is subject to Russian missile strikes.
Temchenko left Zaporizhzhia nine months after the invasion began, arriving in the United States in November. She keeps in touch with her mother, who still lives in Zaporizhzhia, but she is worried for her safety.
“I didn't want to leave my home right away, but winter was coming, and the shelling was tougher each day,” Temchenko said. “I made this difficult decision to leave my home with one suitcase and one backpack.”
To assist Ukrainians fighting back home, Touch of Ukraine plans to donate part of its profits to various charitable organizations, including United24, the Ukrainian government’s official fundraising organization, and the Masha Fund, which helps Ukrainian women and children who experienced violence during the war. Additional organizations are listed on the restaurant’s website.
Touch of Ukraine’s staff — which includes four cooks, two hosts, two bartenders and three servers — are primarily Ukrainian, but most have not had previous experience in the restaurant industry, including Temchenko, who worked as a manager for Ukraine’s largest bread producer before the invasion. Yermolova was chosen to work as chef because she used to be in charge of food services at a factory in Ukraine.
Madison area restaurant consultant Rachel Delaney first heard of Touch of Ukraine from a friend, who asked her to help the relatively inexperienced cooks organize the kitchen and properly use the equipment in March. Since then, she has continued to help staff tweak recipes and work through menu changes.
“It's been a little hectic, because we're all learning together how it's gonna go,” Delaney said. “It's gonna be hard, but we're learning, and that's great.”
Help from a local developer
Temchenko is one of 12 Ukrainian refugees sponsored by Gary Gorman, founder and chairman of Oregon, Wisconsin-based developer Gorman & Co. Gorman, which built the Union Corners development.
Temchenko initially settled in Milwaukee after arriving in the U.S., but she and five other Ukrainians moved to Madison when Gorman offered to lease them the commercial space to open Touch of Ukraine.
“At the time we were looking for how to make (ourselves) helpful to the community and how we can find ourselves here, so it kind of all came together,” Temchenko said. “It's not a secret that he supported us from the very beginning. He helped us to come here and supported us all the way along.”
Gorman told the Wisconsin State Journal many of the refugees he sponsored are now employed at Gorman & Co. or lease its commercial space in Madison or Milwaukee, working in vacant positions the company had struggled to fill. Before Touch of Ukraine, the commercial space on the first floor of Corners apartments was occupied by Union Corners Brewery, which was open from summer 2019 until the COVID-19 pandemic led to its closure in 2020.
Delaney said she plans to stick around to help the restaurant’s staff “to make sure that they really get off and going well.”
“I just really try to make this place succeed, because I think it's something really good, especially for the community and for supporting the Ukrainians,” Delaney said.
Temchenko said Touch of Ukraine’s successful launch has made her optimistic about the restaurant’s future. She wants to turn the place into a hangout spot to listen to live music and watch soccer games.
“We hope to build a strong communication line with our customers. I hope that they will come here not one time, but many times, and see this place as an opportunity to celebrate special occasions or family meetings,” Temchenko said. “We try to create a comfortable atmosphere that people will enjoy.”