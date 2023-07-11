Bravo’s “Top Chef,” the wildly popular, industry-altering reality TV show, will shoot its 21st season in Wisconsin.
Bravo Media and Magical Elves released a statement on Tuesday announcing the location, and noted that former “Top Chef” winner Kristen Kish will replace Padma Lakshmi as host. The 20th season of “Top Chef,” an All-Stars season featuring international contestants, was filmed in London and Paris.
According to the release, the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation partnership with “Top Chef” was made in cooperation with Travel Wisconsin, Visit Milwaukee, Destination Madison, Destination Door County, Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin and the Wisconsin State Cranberry Growers Association.
“We were thrilled when we got the call from Travel Wisconsin,” said Destination Madison President and CEO Ellie Westman Chin. “What Madison has to offer is an incredible, unique, eclectic dining scene. We have every type of cuisine you can imagine in Madison and Dane County.
“That diverse food experience, that dining experience here, is a selling point for a ‘Top Chef’ coming to Madison.”
“Top Chef” generally shoots in late summer or early fall. Westman Chin said that will be the case in 2023 but “we don’t have confirmation on exact days.” Many details of shooting are still under wraps, including how many days the cheftestants and crew will be in Madison versus Milwaukee or Door County, and what opportunities there will be for locals to get involved.
Westman Chin said the “Top Chef” team took a previous scouting trip to Wisconsin, and that filming season 21 in the state has been in the works for over a year.
“We have amazing chefs here,” she said. "Top Chef" is “going to give Madison incredible exposure. We will take that and promote the entire dining scene, advertising in conjunction with that episode running.”
Westman Chin was not able to share what incentives, financial and otherwise, the state of Wisconsin has given “Top Chef” to shoot here.
Previous locations for “Top Chef” have included major cities like New York, San Francisco, Charleston, Chicago and Boston. Some seasons are more regional, like seasons in Texas and California.
Based on previous seasons, Wisconsin’s season of “Top Chef” will likely air between March and June of 2024.
“Now that they have chosen Wisconsin and Madison, they’ll come back and we’ll start diving into details,” said Westman Chin. “We hope there’s an opportunity (to participate) for our residents, because that's a lot of fun. Even just to go out and … see how all that works would be really exciting for folks.”