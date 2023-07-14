I’m pretty sure the planes flying above my house could hear my reaction when news broke Tuesday afternoon that “Top Chef,” the game-changing Bravo cooking competition series, will film Season 21 in Wisconsin.
Let’s get the bias thing out of the way now: I am a fan. I have watched all 20 seasons of this show, plus a few spin-offs. I’ve done “Top Chef” fantasy leagues. I had a weekly get-together with three friends during the Voltaggios-in-Vegas year, and my husband and I named our cat Juniper Ivy, in part after a restaurant in L.A. run by season 8 winner Richard Blais.
My love for “Top Chef” is not uncomplicated. The first 10 or so seasons dwelled on drama, childish tantrums thrown by grown adults with easily bruised egos. A few judges and winners have been justifiably controversial, with allegations of abuse coming to light after filming.
Still, for Wisconsin, landing “Top Chef” is a very big deal. Founded in 2006, the show has become, as the New York Times explained, “one of the most influential forces shaping the way Americans think about restaurants and chefs.” It has changed the way Americans eat.
New to “Top Chef?” Here’s what you need to know.
Does Wisconsin “Top Chef” mean that all the competitors will be from here?
No. A few seasons (Seattle, Las Vegas) featured no local chefs competing at all. More recent seasons (Colorado, Texas, Kentucky, Portland) have had a few competitors from the area. In the lead up to the New Orleans season, “Padma’s Picks” challenged 10 Louisiana chefs to compete for a spot among the starting lineup of 17.
Prepare to see very few Madison or Milwaukee chefs on the show. I bet we see some sports guys as judges though, as they’re as close to national celebrities as Wisconsin has. (What kind of challenge might Giannis be into?)
I’ve never seen an episode of “Top Chef.” What’s it like?
This is a classic elimination competition show. Most weeks, the episode starts with a Quickfire challenge, 30 minutes or less, shot in a “Top Chef” studio kitchen. Winners of the Quickfire get immunity for the longer Elimination Challenge, which takes place on location.
That location could be a sports stadium (like, say, American Family Field or Camp Randall), a fine dining restaurant like L’Etoile or The Harvey House, out among the greens at Vitruvian Farms, or on a rooftop overlooking the Milwaukee skyline.
Elimination challenges have chefs catching their own fish for dinner, growing their own food and creating their own restaurant concepts (for Restaurant Wars!). Every week, at least one chef goes home.
What could challenges look like?
My fellow “Top Chef” fans are all over this. The cheftestants always cook with regional specialties, and Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin and the Wisconsin State Cranberry Growers Association are both sponsors of “Top Chef” here. Expect a dairy/cheese challenge and a cranberry challenge.
Destination Door County folks said they’re not sure whether “Top Chef” will film up north, but Door County's tourism agency is a presenting partner. I’d bet we’ll see a fish boil challenge, perhaps coupled with a sport fishing trip onto Lake Michigan.
I am sure we’ll see bratwurst on some menus, maybe some Door County cherries, maybe a Wisconsin old fashioned challenge or a bloody mary challenge? I would not be surprised if the network reaches out to James Beard Award winners from Wisconsin, like Itaru Nagano, Andrew Kroeger and Dane Baldwin, either to use their kitchens or to have them as guest judges.
How long is shooting, and when will it be?
Based on other seasons, shooting will likely go for six weeks. Wisconsin shows out best in August and September, when film crews may be able to grab some fall color B-roll as well as the best of late summer/ early fall produce.
According to that New York Times piece, contestants on the show have to commit to six to eight weeks of mostly no contact with friends and family, and embargoes are strict between shooting and when the show airs about six months later (March 2024 is my best guess).
Can I get on the show?
Very possibly. For elimination challenges, chefs often have to cook for larger groups. Bravo is going to need some hungry Wisconsinites to help taste and vote. I would also count on embargoes and talent release forms involved in this.
What do winners get?
The top winner gets $250,000. Challenges during the season can have big prizes — $5,000 here, a car there. Other awards have included trips and a version of the winning dish packaged up by Healthy Choice or delivered by Blue Apron.
Beyond the money, the real benefit is exposure. Win or lose, chefs on this program get a huge platform boost.
In a 2022 story for Eater, Joshua David Stein explored “The Real Prize of ‘Top Chef,’” which he said has “turned cooking into entertainment and chefs into entertainers.”
Why is “Top Chef” coming to Wisconsin?
Those charged with promoting our state say that it’s because of how great Wisconsin is, the “innovative chefs, exciting culinary makers, and … some of the best agriculture in the country,” according to CEO Ellie Westman Chin of Destination Madison.
That said, in 2018, Kentucky pledged “up to $3.5 million in production rebates,” according to the Courier-Journal in Louisville, “though the show is not guaranteed to receive that full amount.” Tourism boards spend hundreds of thousands of dollars banking on the “Top Chef effect” after the show visits.
The state of Wisconsin doesn’t have a film tax incentive program anymore. Those involved have not yet responded to requests for clarity around financial agreements. What we know so far, based on the Tuesday release, is that the show is coming “in partnership with the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation” as well as several tourism and marketing organizations.
These last two questions came from a reader email. Thanks, Jill!
I don't have Bravo. How can I watch “Top Chef”?
Most recently, I have been purchasing full seasons on Amazon Prime Video ($24.99 SD/$29.99 HD) and watching each episode the day after it drops. For a re-watch or to introduce yourself to the series, Peacock TV has all 20 seasons in the archive.
I am new to the show. Where do I start with previous seasons?
Joshua David Stein notes in that Eater piece that some viewers “prefer the raw human drama of the earlier season, up to and including Season 10 in Seattle, and … (others) prefer the later seasons, in which personal drama has faded and culinary prowess has increased.”
My first tip is to start with a season shot in a place you either already like or want to go. Personally, I find the show to be a very effective tourism tool.
Beyond that, season 6 was incredibly fun. That is the Voltaggios-in-Vegas one I mentioned, with Kevin Gillespie as the fan favorite. (On a re-watch I get annoyed at Michael Voltaggio's prima donna behavior, but it is an exciting season).
Fabio Viviani remains one of my favorite characters. On season 5 in New York, he coined the phrase "It's Top Chef, not Top Scallop!"
I loved Season 10 (Seattle) which was new host Kristen Kish's first season. Season 12 in Boston introduced me to Gregory Gourdet and Melissa King, both of whom I love and root for to this day, and seasons 8 and 14, in Texas and Charleston respectively, were also very strong.
Arguably, the All-Star seasons are a little bit more satisfying if you have a sense of some of the players going in, but you can also get a quick onramp to the style of the show using those.
Overall, early seasons had lower prize stakes and more of that reality-TV “I’m not here to make friends” tone. In season 2, there’s an onscreen assault (two guys try to shave another one’s hair). In season 5 two chefs had an onscreen affair.
I do not know whether the chefs they get now are just more skilled and professional, or if early season chefs had to play these characters? Recent seasons are more serious, and the mix of women and chefs of color is exciting to see.