‘Top Chef’ in Wisconsin inspires ‘another level’ of excitement

The showrunner of “Top Chef” has seen the Google doc.
“I saw some reddit threads about us being here — they have a tracking grid of every location,” said Doneen Arquines, one of the Bravo reality cooking show’s executive producers. She and her crew had just finished filming a challenge in Madison.
The spreadsheet “includes a concert our producers are going to,” Arquines said. “People started following us on Instagram to see where we’re going.
"I wake up and see ‘Kristen Kish was eating at this place.’ It’s so funny. Everyone’s super excited.”
This level of intense attention from a “Top Chef” filming site, according to Arquines, is not the norm. “Top Chef” may be big, but the response from Wisconsinites has been even bigger.
“This is a Wisconsin thing. This has not happened to us,” she said. “In New York, there was a lot of buzz, but this is another level.”
“Top Chef,” produced by Magical Elves for Bravo since 2006, announced in July that it would film season 21 in Wisconsin, concentrating on Milwaukee and Madison. Taping is happening now, and will span six weeks in the late summer and early fall.
As a high-stakes televised competition, the show requests an embargo on the identities of competitors and guest judges, as well as the locations and details of challenges. That holds until roughly when the show airs, in this case March 2024. The Cap Times has agreed to honor that request.
“Top Chef” has made previously unknown chefs into bona fide stars, among them Carla Hall, Richard Blais, Stephanie Izard and Kwame Onwuachi. It has spawned spin-offs and imitators, changed the way Americans dine, and fed the rising tide of chefs as public figures.
“Cheftestants” compete for a top prize, $250,000, but even those who don’t win can go on to have major careers. Some stay with the show, working as culinary directors or coming back as guest judges. Others launch their own separate series, as well as restaurants.
Notably, in 20 seasons, there has never been a “Top Chef” competitor from Wisconsin. (There have been 17 from Chicago, two from Minnesota and one from Iowa.)
Over the past few weeks, outlets like the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel and OnMilwaukee have followed the movements of new host Kish, who stopped into a Culver’s, Three Brothers Serbian restaurant and Kopps, among others.
In Madison, production teams have been spotted at a local Whole Foods — a longtime corporate sponsor of the show — and at the Dane County Farmers' Market this past Saturday.
Arquines started as a production assistant on the first season of “Top Chef” and now runs the show with Thi Nguyen. She was amused to see Wisconsinites on X, formerly known as Twitter, speculating about challenges, like “They should do this, that and the other!” she said.
“And it’s like, ‘OK, they got a few of these things, but they won’t know about this one,’” she said. “It’s been fun to see people guessing what we’re going to do.”
We at the Cap Times are not looking to violate that chewy embargo (penalties are expensive), but we did receive some behind the scenes access to “Top Chef” filming locations over the past week.
Here are some of the “Top Chef” team’s reflections on what it’s been like to explore Wisconsin, in between fast-paced QuickFires and elimination challenges:
Tom Colicchio, head judge, now in his 21st season with “Top Chef”
The reception has been great. At the farmers market, I did a lap around. People were really nice — they’d come up and say, “Thanks for being here, I love the show.” We weren’t getting pawed.
This morning, I went out and got a cup of coffee and I’m walking towards the hotel, and this couple walked by and stopped, like “Oh my god!” They were just really nice, like “where are you going for breakfast?” I told them I was skipping it, “I have a lot of food to eat later.”
Have you eaten out much in Madison?
I had an empanada and a beef stick at the market, and around 10 o’clock at night I had a Dove bar in the hotel. That was my whole day of eating, with one cup of coffee. I try not to go out. I got to Tornado (Steakhouse) the other night and it was great, really old school. And I was at Harvey House the first night we got here, and that was really good.
In Milwaukee — Sunday night, there’s nothing open. So we had pasta at the hotel, and then a group of us went to one of Paul (Bartolotta’s) restaurants. I don’t get out much, I just can’t eat as much as I used to.
Gail Simmons, “Top Chef” judge and producer, also in her 21st season
I’ve been touched by how happy everyone is to have us here. It’s a lot of love, a lot of attention.
What we love to do when we come to a place is dig a little deeper than most people think, and not just only have cheese and beer and say that’s the extent of the culinary scene.
Our executive producers, Doneen and Thi, do such incredible research. Their team is amazing. Doneen is a walking encyclopedia of the show, but she really spends months in advance doing R&D. She’s so good at finding great stories we can use for episodes and challenges. Each place informs so much of what we do … to make it feel fresh for our chefs, and for our audience.
The show has really evolved over the years. There’s more depth now.
I think there has to be. I think the industry has changed, reality television has changed. Our viewers are incredibly educated about food and have high expectations. Our chefs have high expectations. I think it raises the stakes for us, as a show, for our casting department to get better talent, raise the bar every time.
Have you been eating well?
I want to go to this one restaurant, Mint Mark, but I have my kids. I heard they have a burger spot right down the street. We get all these recommendations, and they all go into my phone and I keep a map.
We were in Milwaukee the morning before we came (to Madison) and Kristen and I were having breakfast at this little breakfast tavern we were told about, and the owner recognized us and came over to chat. He said, “Oh, you’re going to Madison?” and he threw down a check receipt (with recommendations, including Mint Mark and Hutong) and handed it to me as we were walking out.
Chefs are very generous. It’s a small community, wherever we go. When we work with any local cheesemaker, beer maker, I always ask: “Where do you eat? Where do you go with your kids, where do you eat with your friends?” By the end I have a really awesome list.
Have you been recognized here?
Oh my god. In the market, Tom and I were walking around, and we got a lot of attention. I’m like, “It’s my Comic Con.” I don’t go to BravoCon, no one cares about me at BravoCon. They care about me at a farmers market. We got recognized waiting in line for coffee.... There were people screaming (after a challenge ended). That doesn't happen in most places.
We’re not really celebrities, like nobody cares about us in Brooklyn. But here, they’re very enthusiastic, very generous and lovely. I do appreciate that. It’s nice to know people are paying attention.
Kristen Kish, winner, “Top Chef” season 10, new host for season 21
One of the most charming, loveliest things that has been happening as we go around Milwaukee and Madison is the pure joy that we are here. And that is amazing.
I always tell my cooks, “If you don’t want to be here, you don’t have to be here.” When you have the appreciation from the audience, from the fans, it makes you want to be here even more. It’s just even more exciting, because you guys are excited.
Have people been approaching you?
Midwestern people are very sweet. You know — “Sorry, I don’t want to interrupt you, but I have to say hello.” Like, who doesn’t want to hear that? How would you not want to accept such a lovely compliment? The excitement from the local perspective is really rubbing off on all of us.
It seems like just getting on this show is going to change these contestants’ lives.
Everything changes. And it changes in whatever direction you want it to change. It starts with opportunity, a small seed, but it’s up to you to water it and grow it to wherever you want to take it. Not everyone’s progression is the same, not every winner wants the same career afterwards.
It all just depends on how you connect with the audience. You find your people. Somebody will find something in every single contestant, whether they are eliminated on day one or make it all the way to the end.
Jamie Lauren, season 5 “Top Chef” contestant, current culinary director
Wisconsin’s been really interesting. People are such big fans. I mean it’s great, I’m so glad the show has such a legacy. In L.A., it’s different because everybody’s been on TV.
I get like the “How do I know you? You look familiar,” and it’s “Oh yeah, I was on TV, like you were and you were and you were.” In New York City (where Lauren is from) sometimes I get recognized.
It depends, because I was on the show so long ago, so I feel like it’s a different generation now. But I also feel like I was on the show at the height of its fame? That’s why some of us still really get recognized.
Stephanie (Cmar, a competitor on seasons 10, 11 and 17/All-Stars) and I were walking through the farmers market and we got stopped and people took our pictures. It was really weird, really funny. (Wisconsinites) are big “Top Chef” fans.