'Top Chef' crew spotted at the Dane County Farmers' Market

A child named Mya lies on the sidewalk as Rachel Starch-Nelson, Caroline Sullivan and Lachele Fisher wait on the Capitol Square to get a glimpse of "Top Chef "contestants racing to shop for ingredients at the Dane County Farmers' Market.
"Top Chef" contestants race to shop for ingredients as season 21 is filmed at the Dane County Farmers' Market on the Capitol Square in Madison. Contestants faces were blurred in images as Bravo asks to keep their identities confidential prior to airing the series.
Legal notices are posted around the Dane County Farmers' Market on the Capitol Square in Madison before television program "Top Chef" was filmed.
RUTHIE HAUGE
A child named Mya lies on the sidewalk as Rachel Starch-Nelson, Caroline Sullivan and Lachele Fisher wait on the Capitol Square to get a glimpse of "Top Chef "contestants racing to shop for ingredients at the Dane County Farmers' Market.
RUTHIE HAUGE
Two-time "Top Chef" winner, Australian chef Buddha Lo, says hello to production staff as season 21 is filmed at the Dane County Farmers' Market on the Capitol Square in Madison.
BECK HENRECKSON
A past contestant and current culinary producer on "Top Chef," Stephanie Cmar, walks around the Dane County Farmers' Market on the Capitol Square. "Top Chef" is filming its 21st season in Wisconsin.
RUTHIE HAUGE
"Top Chef" contestants race to shop for ingredients as season 21 is filmed at the Dane County Farmers' Market on the Capitol Square in Madison. Contestants faces were blurred in images as Bravo asks to keep their identities confidential prior to airing the series.
RUTHIE HAUGE
"Top Chef" crew members gather during a challenge at the Dane County Farmers' Market on Saturday morning.
The producers of the Bravo reality cooking competition "Top Chef" announced in July that Wisconsin would play host to the show's 21st season.
The show is now making its presence known in Madison.
On Saturday morning, camera crews could be seen hustling around the Dane County Farmers' Market, following "cheftestants" (the TV series' competing chefs whose names have not been announced) as they sprinted to gather ingredients.
Production crew members had gone around the Capitol Square ahead of them, marking with green tape which booths had agreed to be filmed, and signs posted near the market notified shoppers about the filming.
Filming related to the show also appeared to have taken place Friday at the Whole Foods grocery store on University Avenue, though crews on the scene would not directly confirm they were with "Top Chef."
As one "Top Chef"-covering travel writer noted, "TV shows, like food, should not be spoiled." Details about locations, challenges and competitors are not set to be released until early 2024, with the show likely kicking off in March.
So this is just a small taste of the action — an amuse bouche? — until we can share more.
Ruthie Hauge, a Chicagoland native, is photo director at the Cap Times. She received a bachelor's in fine arts from Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design and was a photographer for Sun-Times Media in the Chicago area before joining the Cap Times in 2020.