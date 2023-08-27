 Skip to main content
'Top Chef' crew spotted at the Dane County Farmers' Market

The producers of the Bravo reality cooking competition "Top Chef" announced in July that Wisconsin would play host to the show's 21st season.

The show is now making its presence known in Madison.

On Saturday morning, camera crews could be seen hustling around the Dane County Farmers' Market, following "cheftestants" (the TV series' competing chefs whose names have not been announced) as they sprinted to gather ingredients.

Production crew members had gone around the Capitol Square ahead of them, marking with green tape which booths had agreed to be filmed, and signs posted near the market notified shoppers about the filming.

Filming related to the show also appeared to have taken place Friday at the Whole Foods grocery store on University Avenue, though crews on the scene would not directly confirm they were with "Top Chef."

As one "Top Chef"-covering travel writer noted, "TV shows, like food, should not be spoiled." Details about locations, challenges and competitors are not set to be released until early 2024, with the show likely kicking off in March. 

So this is just a small taste of the action — an amuse bouche? — until we can share more.

Top Chef 082623 05-08262023174426

Film crews get into place to film "Top Chef" contestants shopping for ingredients at the Dane County Farmers' Market. 
Top Chef 082623 06-08262023174426

Tom Colicchio, a judge on "Top Chef," leaves the Park Hotel to get coffee at Wonderstate on Saturday morning. Season 21 of "Top Chef" is filming in Wisconsin. 
Top Chef 082623 08-08262023174426

"Top Chef" contestants race to shop for ingredients at the Dane County Farmers' Market on the Capitol Square. 
Top Chef 082623 09 blur-08262023174426

"Top Chef" contestants race to shop for ingredients at the Dane County Farmers' Market on the Capitol Square.
Top Chef 082623 10 blur-08262023174426

"Top Chef" contestants shopped at the Dane County Farmers' Market for a challenge on the show's 21st season, currently being filmed in Wisconsin. 
Top Chef 082623 11-08262023174426

Chef Tory Miller looks down at the Dane County Farmers' Market on the Capitol Square in Madison from the rooftop above his restaurant, L'Etoile. 
Top Chef 082623 12 blur-08262023174426

Production crews surrounded "Top Chef" contestants at the Dane County Farmers' Market on Saturday. 
Top Chef 082623 13 blur-08262023174426

Chefs competing on the 21st season of "Top Chef" ran through the Saturday morning Dane County Farmers' Market. 
Top Chef 082623 14 blur-08262023174426

"Top Chef" contestants race to shop for ingredients at the Dane County Farmers' Market. 
Top Chef 082623 15-08262023174426

Film crews run to film "Top Chef" contestants at the Dane County Farmers' Market. 
Top Chef 082623 16-08262023174821

Film crews from "Top Chef" film farmers at the Dane County Farmers' Market. Booths that agreed to be on camera were marked with green tape. 
Top Chef 082623 17-08262023174821

Film crews captured the crowds and farmers as "Top Chef" contestants found ingredients at the Dane County Farmers' Market. 
Top Chef 082623 18-08262023174821

"Top Chef" contestants had to wrestle with crowds and a strict time limit at the Dane County Farmers' Market. 
Top Chef 082623 21-08262023174821

Stephanie Cmar, a culinary producer on "Top Chef," looks down from the rooftop of L'Etoile on Saturday morning. 
Top Chef 082623 24 blur-08262023174821

"Top Chef" is filming in Madison and Milwaukee for its 21st season. 

Ruthie Hauge, a Chicagoland native, is photo director at the Cap Times. She received a bachelor's in fine arts from Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design and was a photographer for Sun-Times Media in the Chicago area before joining the Cap Times in 2020. 

