A downtown Madison location known for grab-and-go meals in the historic Tenney building will become a grab-and-go spot again this fall, with a fresh, tech-forward update.
Todofresco, which the owners of the pizzeria Lucille plan to open by mid-September at 114 E. Main St., is taking over the space formerly occupied by Capital Takeout. (That business was called Cranberry Creek until a name change in 2018).
The focus will still be grab-and-go, but instead of pot roast and mac and cheese, Todofresco will lean toward a Sweetgreen/ Forage Kitchen direction with grain bowls, salads, wraps and cold-pressed juices.
“It feels really relevant for downtown and the neighborhood,” said Josh Berkson, co-founder of Rule No. One Hospitality, which is a minority owner of the new spot. Rule No. One includes Merchant and Lucille downtown and Amara at Hilldale on the west side.
“It’s really a health foods concept,” Berkson said. “And I don’t think there’s anything like that in the neighborhood — there are bowls and salads, but we’re focused on this vibrant, healthy, flavor-forward food. It’s in line with how people are eating these days, with portability and transportability being key.”
Todofresco, like its predecessors in the space, will have no seats and offer counter service and takeout only. Berkson said the price point and hours aren’t fully set yet, but he expect bowls to start at $10 with protein options to add on. Hours could be about 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, “flexing across lunch and dinner,” Berkson said.
“It’s not a dining room,” he said. “It’s very much built around tech. We’ll have some kiosks. You can walk in and it will be wrapped around your phone, online ordering. You can order in person too, that’s fine, but it really is built for ordering and pickup.”
‘You can juice anything’
One aspect of the Todofresco space that will be less visible to visitors is a large commercial kitchen below street level.
“We’re going to be using that as a commissary for all of our restaurants as much as possible,” Berkson said. The team bought a juicer from a recently closed local business, and “it’s massive, it’s amazing — you can juice anything,” he said.
Not only will there be bottled fresh juices at Todofresco, “we may be rolling out a juice program for other bars in the neighborhood and beyond, and then work out a catering business as well down the road,” Berkson said. “This does offer us some abilities for economy and expansion.”
Distillery Design and OPN Architects are working with Rule No. One on the design of Todofresco, the same team that worked on Lucille, the redesign of Merchant and Amara. Berkson hopes that style of design, contemporary feeling and with lots of light, has started to feel proprietary to Rule No. One projects.
“Todo fresco” means in literal Spanish “all fresh,” or in some Latin American slang, might reference “chilling out.” The menu will have “some Latin inspired things,” Berkson said, but “it really is more of a global menu … good, bold flavors.”
“We’ve been talking about super foods a lot, super drinks, green drinks,” he said. “And then it’s owned by Lucille, so it really is an offshoot of those ingredients … but it’s not going to serve pizza.”
As the Todofresco team sets up systems and works out the tech side of ordering, it feels similar to Jacknife, a project from the sushi restaurant RED that does fast casual rolls and bowls on East Washington Avenue. Jacknife appears clearly designed to franchise — and while Berkson acknowledged the similarity, he said they’re not there yet.
“It’s really built around the neighborhood and this consumer,” he said.
Berkson feels that Rule No. One’s projects tend to be “a little bit ahead of the market” in Madison, but “Todofresco feels like it’s of the day. It feels on trend … it’s very much indicative of what we’re seeing in the marketplace, in terms of a good, safe bet.
“Even in Wisconsin, I do think this type of eating is reaching into the mainstream, of eating less meat and having veggies play a bigger role,” he added. “It’s translating in sales — it’s not something you put out there and then people get the meat and potatoes.”
Follow @todofrescomadison on Instagram for updates on opening.