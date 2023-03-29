Three Madison chefs have been named nominees for a 2023 James Beard Award, one of the most prestigious honors in the food world.
Itaru Nagano and Andrew Kroeger, co-owners of Fairchild restaurant on Monroe Street, and Francesco Mangano of Osteria Papavero are on the “short list” for Best Chef Midwest 2023, announced Wednesday.
It’s the first time in the 32-year history of the Awards that Madison has had two restaurants in the final five for Best Chef Midwest. The winner will be announced on June 5 at a gala ceremony at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.
“I’m kind of speechless right now,” said Nagano, who opened Fairchild with Kroeger a few weeks before pandemic shutdowns in 2020. “We weren’t expecting it.”
Mangano opened Papavero, a rustic Italian restaurant known for its ever-changing specials, on East Wilson Street in 2006. He appeared on the longer semifinalist list (usually about 20 restaurants) once before, in 2016.
“It’s good to be there,” Mangano said of the nominee list. “We were happy to get the semifinalist nomination. It’s exciting to be able to keep going.
“I still think that other people are more (qualified) for this thing, including Itaru, who’s just as old as I am,” he added. “If they win, they totally deserve it. But it’s nice, to be within five.”
Founded in 1991, the Beard Awards are frequently referred to as “the Oscars of food.” Judges include members of the industry, previous winners and food media. These are national awards — winners often go on to open additional restaurants, write cookbooks and find a wider following.
The Foundation has made substantial changes in the judging process over the past few years with an eye toward equity. For example, nominees for regional chef awards are still heavily evaluated on the quality and innovation of their food and hospitality. But judges must also reflect on how engaged these chefs are in the community, their charitable work and their treatment of staff.
Nagano, Kroeger and Mangano join one other Wisconsin nominee, Gregory León. León is once again nominated for Amilinda, his Spanish- and Portuguese-inspired restaurant in Milwaukee. (Another Milwaukee chef, Dane Baldwin, took home this award in 2022 for his restaurant, The Diplomat.)
Also nominated for Best Chef Midwest 2023 are Sanaa Abourezk from Sanaa’s Gourmet Mediterranean in Sioux Falls, South Dakota and David Utterback from Yoshitomo in Omaha.
Madisonians named on this year’s longer semifinalist list included Jamie Hoang of Ahan (for Emerging Chef) and Andrew Hutchison of Madison Sourdough (Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker).
Previous semifinalists from Madison have included Dan Bonanno of A Pig in a Fur Coat, Dan Fox of Heritage Tavern and Sean Pharr of Mint Mark, as well as Jonny Hunter and Maggie Roovers from the now-closed Forequarter. L’Etoile’s wine program got a semifinalist mention in 2022.
Madison has had two James Beard Award winners for Best Chef Midwest: Odessa Piper in 2001 and Tory Miller in 2012, both for L’Etoile.
“To have three in Wisconsin — I think we should be proud,” Nagano said. “I think we have to focus on the next step. We’re passionate about what we do … we just want to focus on the work, and keep going.”
Mangano said he hopes seeing Madison well-represented among nominees will lead to more recognition for non-fine dining restaurants, like Ha Long Bay, Taqueria Guadalajara and Ichiban.
“They deserve this just as much as fine dining,” Mangano said. “I’m hoping the fact that we’re there can get more traffic, that people come and eat in Madison and go to those little places. It shouldn’t be just white faces every year in this.”
Note: Reporter Lindsay Christians co-authored a book with Mangano, “The Osteria Papavero Cookbook.”