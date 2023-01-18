This Dry January, nonalcoholic cocktails level up in Madison

This January, Jenny Baldwin gave up alcohol.
Baldwin is not unique in this. One recent poll showed that 15% of adults in the U.S. planned to sober up for Dry January, a trend mostly driven by millennials.
It’s tough for most social Wisconsinites to skip the Old Fashioneds at happy hour, but Baldwin’s job adds a wrinkle. She co-owns a Madison bar on Park Street called Cordial, where she’s “surrounded by alcohol all the time.” Dry January has become an annual practice for her.
“It’s a nice little reset,” Baldwin said. “For me, it’s just a fresh start. I want to better my gut health. It’s not like a pretentious thing, it’s just a personal choice.
“It’s the easiest time, too,” she said. “You’re just like, ‘Oh, sorry, you know, Dry January.’ And people don’t ask any more questions.”
Drinkers who swap chardonnay for club soda for four weeks often do so in the name of health following holiday indulgence. A recent story in Wired noted that “temporary sobriety is contagious, and studies show that pushing away the bottle for a month does have immediate health benefits.” (Researchers are quick to say those benefits may not last, depending on what your Feb. 1 looks like.)
Some have found ways to modify the trend, committing to a “dry-ish” or “Damp January,” basically cutting back or limiting drinking to certain days. Participation in Dry January soared last winter during the COVID Omicron surge, but otherwise, pandemic stress-drinking set back what had been a growing trend in restaurants of low- and no-ABV cocktails.
Locally, these are referred to on menus as “mocktails” (controversial yet common) and “spirit-free.” One restaurant has a “teetotaler” menu. Nonalcoholic beers and sparkling grape juice have been around for decades, joined more recently by kombucha and bars serving fancy lemonades.
What’s notable in 2023 is the sheer variety and creativity to be found at local bars and restaurants, particularly among mixed drinks. The craft cocktail movement has come for the Shirley Temple.
Original recipes
Transforming a classic cocktail into something nonalcoholic remains a real challenge, but it has arguably never been easier.
New this year, one Madison-based distillery is making versions of its own spirits in nonalcoholic variations. An influx of new nonalcoholic spirits from companies like The Zero Proof hope to allow a simple one-to-one swap (nonalcoholic tequila or rum for the real thing) in margaritas and mojitos.
And restaurants have come up with original riffs. With sushi at RED, diners can sip a Return Trip (orange blossom, vanilla, yuzu, lemon, $8). At Mint Mark, try a Linnie’s Line (nonalcoholic gin and aperitif, plus winter spice syrup, grapefruit and lemon, $11).
At Cordial, Baldwin serves a Mai Tai riff called Savage Garden ($10) built on Seedlip, one of the first major nonalcoholic spirit brands in the market. She pours a pineapple-coconut cocktail called If You Like Piña Coladas ($8) over pebbled ice, and gives the ginger-spiked Wannabe ($10) a rim of tajin spice. There are five mocktails in all on Cordial’s January list.
“Paying for a nonalcoholic cocktail is kind of a new thing, where it’s almost the same price as a cocktail,” Baldwin said. “But you’re still putting your craft and time into it. It’s not just straight juice.
“It’s different now, because you actually make something that tastes like a drink.”
Michelle Duvall is a self-described “lifetime bartender” who’s been behind the stick for 19 years and sober for nine. Her husband, Brett Mann, never cared for alcohol.
In 2019, Duvall was doing research for Blind Shot Social Club, a restaurant with golf simulators on Fair Oaks Avenue that opened the following year. Duvall and Mann wanted the nonalcoholic options to go beyond soda, and Duvall was pleasantly surprised by what she found.
“I was like, ‘Oh, wow, there’s a lot of new nonalcoholic products,’” said Duvall. “I’m gonna get some of these things just to try for myself, because I’m kind of over just having Diet Cokes and waters all the time.”
Duvall put some of her favorite nonalcoholic bottles behind the bar, not knowing how many customers would be into it. She figured, “There’s got to be at least some people similar to me floating around. ... And it was a big hit!”
Blind Shot features one of the most substantial nonalcoholic drink lists in Madison. The drinks are bubbly and frothy, garnished elegantly and served in cut glass and tiki mugs.
Brock Landers ($12) combines two nonalcoholic spirits by Lyre’s, a spiced “rum” and a coffee liqueur, plus banana, pineapple, coconut and orange. The Pink Cloud ($9) uses mock-gin, watermelon, orgeat (almond) and lemon. It tastes like a watermelon Jolly Rancher, Duvall said.
Plausible Deniability ($10) is a spritz, made with a “vermouth” (Roots Divino Rosso) and nonalcoholic sparkling wine. She found a wormwood spirit from Gnista that also resembles vermouth, and a zero-proof tequila called Monday Mezcal.
For those who are new to booze substitutions, Duvall suggests The Derek Zoolander Center for Kids Who Can’t Read Good ($8).
“That’s an NA Old Fashioned. Most people have a point of reference for that one,” she said. “You know what it tastes like, but we just put in a nonalcoholic whiskey. It’s an easy jump for people to make.”
The demand for nonalcoholic spirits is stronger overseas, in France and the U.K. Duvall was recently traveling in London, where she visited a nonalcoholic bar, Club Soda, in Covent Garden. There she sampled Tanqueray 0.0%, a nonalcoholic gin that is not yet available in the U.S. She found it “piney and excellent” in an elderflower tonic cocktail.
“They had a clarified nonalcoholic rum punch that was amazing,” Duvall said. She talked with the bar manager at Club Soda about doing nonalcoholic cocktails in Wisconsin, and found herself taking an optimistic tone.
“If you think about the larger cities like Milwaukee and Madison, there is definitely an audience for it,” she said. “Chicago’s got a bunch of nonalcoholic bars. Milwaukee is going to be opening one in February (The Counter Day Bar). You can see the pieces kind of coming together.
“It’s a lot of the under-25 crowd, because younger kids are starting to grab onto things like Dry January and Sober October, and cutting back on their alcohol overall. That’s a lot of what’s going to push (demand) forward ... outside of things like pregnancy, or 100% sobriety, or medication.”
Spirit-free spirits
January is already a slow time for a lot of bars and liquor stores. (Recently spotted on the LED sign outside Harley’s Liquor & Bait: “Whoever invented Dry January, you’re fired.”)
At State Line Distillery, bar manager and spirits ambassador Mike McDonald figured this presented an opportunity to experiment.
“A lot of people choose not to drink,” McDonald said, and that is “obviously an obstacle that a business like ours has to overcome ... because that is what we do for a living, is sell spirits and help people enjoy drinks responsibly.”
State Line has always had “dealer’s choice” mocktails, which McDonald described as “fancy lemonades.” Bartenders simply pair citrus (lemon, lime, grapefruit) with a syrup used in one of the other cocktails, like ginger lemongrass or pomegranate grenadine. Then they’d top the drink with seltzer and add a few drops of bitters. (Bitters are technically made with alcohol, but used in such miniscule amounts as to be functionally nonalcoholic, under 1% ABV).
McDonald wanted to go further. He picked up “Zero,” a book about nonalcoholic drinks written by Grant Achatz and the folks at The Aviary in Chicago, and adapted their techniques for State Line’s flavor profiles.
Nonalcoholic beverages meant to mimic alcoholic ones are made in a few different ways. A winemaker might remove the alcohol from a wine using reverse osmosis (most common) or vacuum distillation. That wine is then “de-alcoholized.”
McDonald went the opposite direction. State Line uses glycerin, a syrupy, clear liquid that tastes slightly sweet, and a sous vide process to extract flavors from the same botanicals it would use in, say, the State Line London Dry gin.
“Glycerin is used in tinctures and things for herbal remedies,” McDonald said. “You extract flavors of certain botanicals with glycerin ... and then soften it with water and sugar and other ingredients, like salt.”
McDonald used this process to create rough nonalcoholic approximations of State Line’s two flagship gins, as well as its aquavit and aperitivo (a bitter liqueur). Some brands try to mimic the burn of alcohol with cayenne or chili pepper. McDonald skipped that.
“I think the hardest one to nail will be the American gin, based on the fact that we use fresh sage,” McDonald said. “Fresh sage is a product that does not retain its flavor over time, especially if you use it in a liquid and cook it.”
Most nonalcoholic spirits aren’t complex enough to drink on their own, and that’s true of State Line’s, too. Most popular among guests right now are the “negroni” ($9) made with verjus rouge (unripe grape juice) and State Line’s spirit-free gin and aperitivo.
The Astral Projection ($9), a sour variation made with spirit-free aquavit, acid-adjusted grapefruit (punched up with citric acid) and Peychaud’s bitters, has also been well-received.
“We’re just kind of playing it by ear, to see what demand is,” McDonald said. Nonalcoholic drinks are at 8% to 10% of sales right now, so they’re batching those spirits week to week.
“Freshness is always an important factor in how we make things, and these are not alcohol-based,” McDonald said. “Glycerin is a preservative, but it still goes bad faster than a bottle of gin.”
Will these bottles stay in rotation, after Dry January interest has passed? Maybe. McDonald wants to refine them more, but State Line is a spirits company.
“It costs more to do these than our normal spirits, and we have to charge less,” McDonald said. “When I did NA cocktails at The Ready Set (in Oregon), we used Amass Riverine (nonalcoholic) gin, and it costs as much if not more than the bottles of gin I was putting in my cocktails.
“So price points are about the same, but people perceive it as less valuable because there’s no alcohol in it.”
Nonalcoholic classics
At Merchant in downtown Madison, the nonalcoholic list is straightforward, if sometimes a little cutesy. Cocktails include a “La Palnoma” and a “Nogroni.” Next door at Lucille, there’s a “Painchiller.” Amara makes a lemon mint “Nojito.”
Caitlyn Nicholson, beverage director for Rule No. One Hospitality (owner of all three restaurants), has been carefully building out a 25-drink nonalcoholic cocktail menu for Merchant. During her deep dive into the genre, she found a few favorites, including a new-to-Madison brand called GinISH (about $35 retail).
“One thing I look for in a nonalcoholic experience is the burn that you get,” Nicholson said. “If you drink things like Seedlip — Seedlip is one of my favorite nonalcoholic spirits, but it doesn’t have that burn. It’s more kind of like infused water. GinISH is one of the first ones to come up and really — the burn is more noticeable.”
GinISH is among the brands repped by an Atlanta-based startup called The Zero Proof, distributed in Madison by Momentum. The Zero Proof is an online shop and curator of some 200 nonalcoholic products. Some of these are set to show up in Madison liquor stores, restaurants and bars this month, including a canned “gin and tonic” and a nonalcoholic spiced rum.
“I’ve worked in sales a long time, and this is arguably the easiest thing I’ve ever sold,” said Grant Hurless, who worked at Heritage Tavern, Nostrano and Death’s Door Spirits in Wisconsin before moving to Atlanta. He’s now sales director at The Zero Proof.
“When I worked with Death’s Door, typically I was competing with another gin,” Hurless said. “So I’d look at Hendricks gin or Aviation, and I’d be trying to take their spot on a menu or on a shelf. Here, I’m trying to build a category.”
Some menus might already have alcohol-free spirit options. Most of them don’t, Hurless said.
“I’m trying to create that space on the menu, which is a sales thing in itself,” Hurless said. “What’s happening in restaurants is the person who’s not drinking that night, or only doing one drink, is just switching to soda water or water. Once you have an option there, there’s immediate pull” — industry lingo for when a product brings customers back.
Hurless has been sober himself for four years, and he personally likes the nonalcoholic wines Zero Proof sells. Château del ISH bubbles, a rosé and a white blend (about $24 retail), are served straight, as well as in French 75 and spritz variations.
“It doesn’t take high temperatures to evaporate the alcohol, so basically all the flavors are left unchanged,” Hurless said. “You’re just removing the alcohol molecule ... you’re left with the juice, and the juice tastes really good, like wine. But you don’t have the hangover or the bad decisions to go with it.”
Other Zero Proof products include Gnista Barrel Oak, found in Merchant’s Smoking Barrels 2.0, an original cocktail usually made with rye. That’s also in the Vieux Carré, which includes a whiskey alternative made by Ritual.
Viewing Merchant’s cocktails through a nonalcoholic lens has been a “very long process,” Nicholson said. The hardest cocktails to replicate were the most spirit-forward ones, like Merchant’s Old Fashioned and a rye Manhattan. Spirit substitutes may have more subtle flavors and skew sweeter, so she couldn’t always do a one-to-one substitution in each recipe.
“I started with a spirit base and a syrup, until I found a good balance, and then it’s easier to add a little bitter, a little sweet,” Nicholson said. “I go into like mad scientist (mode), potion maker. I’m definitely experimenting.”
Waiting for Tanqueray
For many bars, nonalcoholic cocktails in Dry January are a promotional thing, similar to eggnog in December, green beer on St. Patrick’s Day and mint juleps in May.
But many think there’s space in the market for long-term, consistent growth. Nicholson, at Rule No. One, has moved into making nonalcoholic bitters with gentian, cinchona bark and sarsaparilla. She said that while “you have to really, creatively try hard” to make a nonalcoholic menu (“the bar is not built for this!”), she sees the trend being normalized.
“It’s like with craft cocktails. Even five to seven years ago, not everywhere had them or knew how to do them right,” Nicholson said. “Now everywhere has them.
“I think there’s been more recognition of the nonalcoholic scene,” she added. “More people are recognizing why it’s important ... it’s inclusive, being inclusive to everybody, having things on the menu that aren’t just Coke or juices or having to go to the kids’ menu. I’ve definitely seen a surge.”
At Blind Shot Social Club, the inventory has grown, even over just a few years. Duvall keeps ordering samples, contacting different companies and “stumbling upon new stuff.”
“I’ve been really surprised,” she said. “The more I speak to people who own nonalcoholic bars in different parts of the country or the world, bottle shop owners — you’re seeing a ton of people pushing this nonalcoholic market forward. There’s some really cool stuff coming out of it.”
Duvall thinks the next major shift will be when major spirit brands get into the nonalcoholic market.
“Something like Tanqueray 0.0%, when it makes it to America — which it will — I think will be great,” Duvall said. “It’ll push the whole nonalcoholic scene into people’s hands who maybe wouldn’t have considered it before.
“Just like PBR Zero or Bud Zero, when the big beer brands came out with nonalcoholic options, people were like, ‘Oh, I know what that is.’”
After January ends and Baldwin returns to her own routines, nonalcoholic cocktails will have a seasonal rotation on Cordial’s menu.
“It’s not the hottest thing on our menu, by any means,” Baldwin said. “But there’s definitely a market for the NA beverages, which is really cool to see. When people appreciate them — when they’re drinking and they go to an NA beverage because they’re pacing themselves, or they’re just drinking NA? That’s awesome.”