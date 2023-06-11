Daijah Birchette’s deepest passion is helping Black and brown people get healthier.
Birchette is the owner of The Walking Jerk, a vegan taco business. She grew up in Madison and lived in Indianapolis from 2016-2020. When Birchette returned to Madison in April 2020, she said she had a wake-up call.
“I was already in a transition back in Indianapolis but when I got here I had set my heart on (being vegan),” Birchette said. “I had wanted to be healthier for my girls.”
While living in Indianapolis, Birchette got her start cooking and selling jerk chicken tacos at places around the city.
“I was pregnant with my third daughter and I was homeless at the time, waiting to get approved for an apartment,” she said. “I was working but we were very broke and it was very hard. I took $70 that I made working as a waitress and I went and got some containers.”
Birchette said she would sell out of the tacos and make the money she needed. That inspired her to become an entrepreneur. She took a break due to her pregnancy, but didn’t let go of her dream.
“I remember sitting in a diner super depressed just because I was homesick and I was going through so much,” Birchette said. “God told me to sit up straight and let me know that I was going to be fine and that the idea I had to start my own restaurant was a great idea. I called my mom and I was like ‘Mom, I think I’m going to come back home.’”
Moving back to Madison in the thick of the pandemic with a goal to start a business proved challenging for Birchette at first. But late last year, she decided to go for it.
“I went and got all my credentials, I booked a catering order for 75 people and that’s what started it,” Birchette said. “That was my first time cooking any of the vegan tacos. It started with that catering order and I’ve been doing it ever since.”
Birchette describes her cooking style as having a Jamaican and Hispanic flare. She uses jackfruit (3 tacos for $16), a fruit with stringy flesh that is often used as a substitute for pork or chicken. Beyond steak tips fill vegan “steak” tacos (3 for $15).
Birchette marinates her ingredients 24 hours in advance to deepen flavor. She also sells a big jerk burrito ($14.50), “not cho mama” nachos ($17.00), and fruit cheesecake parfaits ($4.50). Birchette makes her own mango salsa and hot sauces in two flavors, red jerk and mango habanero.
Customers place online orders and pick them up at FEED Kitchens, 1219 N Sherman Ave., where Birchette rents kitchen space. The Walking Jerk sells on DoorDash as well.
Birchette sometimes closes for regular orders in favor of pop-ups, which she lists on The Walking Jerk Facebook page. On June 8, she set up at the Madison Night Market, and that weekend she took her tacos south to Vegandale Fest at Grant Park in Chicago. She hopes to purchase a food truck; an ongoing crowdfunding campaign has raised $3,500 toward that goal.
In addition to running her business, Birchette also cooks at local community centers and occasionally offers cooking classes.
“The reason why I started cooking vegan for others is because I want the Black and brown community to start to eat well,” she said. “Truthfully, I think it’s really important that we know what the heck we’re putting in our bodies.”
Cooking from a place of love is how Birchette operates her business and everything she does.
“We make sure we have enough time to put love into the food, to take our time and make sure we’re having a good day when we go in to cook,” Birchette said. We never have any negative or angry spirits or anything like that. That’s just how I roll with The Walking Jerk.”