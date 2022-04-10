The Ready Set is ready for date night and play dates in Oregon

There’s a certain genre of small town restaurant that’s a little bit of everything to everybody. The Ready Set, a neighborhood spot open for about two months in Oregon, is one such place.
Beneath white stamped tin ceilings and gilded, empty decorative frames, couples meet for steak frites and ice cold martinis.
At the main bar, a handful of regulars watch the Bucks over burgers and cheese curds, while in a larger, adjacent dining room, a dad celebrates a birthday with his partner and their three kids, accompanied by fresh pasta and chicken tenders. (He doesn’t want us to sing happy birthday. We sing anyway.)
Post-work happy hours, a pizza night/play date, solo snacks of handmade crackers and (very good) garlic-white bean spread with a strong bourbon cocktail — The Ready Set is ready for it.
Chef Nate Herndon, one of four partners on the project at 113 E. Main St. in Oregon, said this cozy kind of catch-all feel was always the goal. The menu is about solid technique, great ingredients, everything pretty much familiar. Seasonal, scratch cooking. “Modern Midwestern,” Herndon called it.
“We’re rooted in Italian and French technique, but we want it to be approachable,” he said. “I want it to be a place where you can bring a date or celebrate an anniversary, but you can also bring your kids’ football team after practice for pizzas.”
Last year, The Ready Set took over the space across from Maria’s Pizza, next to Ace’s Main Tap and a few doors down from Ziggy’s BBQ Smoke House and Ice Cream Parlor.
When it opened in February after some COVID-related delays, it became the second of three businesses under the umbrella of Good Brothers Hospitality. The others include Brothers Three, a tavern on Madison’s east side, and the upcoming Good Company, set to open this summer at the 13-hole golf course at Pioneer Pointe.
Herndon, formerly a chef at Promega Corporation, joined Nattspil owner Matt Stebbins on the project, as well as Jessi Pacetti (chief marketing officer) and Noelle Tarpey (chief hospitality officer). Stebbins is the primary owner. Former restaurateur Patrick Sweeney is no longer part of the project.
The consulting team for The Ready Set reads like a “who’s who” of some of Madison’s best. Mike McDonald, a bar manager/spirits ambassador at State Line Distillery, consulted on the cocktail menu. Brian Haltinner, co-owner of Maduro (and Barolo, RIP) assisted with the wine list. The Ready Set’s bartenders, many with a decade-plus of experience, are not only happy to riff on a classic, they’re also likely to remember your name.
“Years in the industry, you get some old friends who can help you out with stuff,” Herndon said.
Renovation of the historic buildings they’re in, built in 1877 and 1898 respectively, took longer than planned. But despite the frustration of delays with shipping and construction, “in the grand scheme, it was a good thing,” Herndon said. “It meant we had everything we needed, the right employees to make it happen.”
Finding balance
What The Ready Set accomplishes so well, so quickly, is harder than it looks. Too much “global” influence on a menu — the “Sriracha in every pot” style that exploded in the 2010s — and the vibe is hotel restaurant-sans-hotel. It’s a restaurant without an identity.
Serve just Midwestern comfort food, and watch the menu slide into Applebee’s territory. Stick the landing on whatever “farm to table” means in 2022, and a restaurant risks pricing out people who can’t see their way yet to paying $20 for a burger. (The Ready Set’s burger, topped with local gouda and mayo-ketchup sauce spiked with ramp vinegar, is fantastic. It costs $14.)
“The hardest thing is to use these ingredients and not have people intimidated by a pasta that’s a few dollars more,” Herndon said.
Herndon’s team, led by Troy Cox in the kitchen, originally figured they’d average 50% pizzas. The Ready Set makes a chewy, medium-thick crust with toppings that combine classic (mozzarella, pepperoni, red sauce) with contemporary (spicy honey, roasted fennel, king trumpet mushrooms).
Instead, the pastas have taken off. Staff stuffs winter squash puree into little rectangular pockets for a fresh agnolotti dish, dressed with sweet cream, crumbles of blue cheese and toasted walnuts. Wintery pastas, like rigatoni with Italian sausage and whipped ricotta or mushroom fettucine with sherry and kale, will lighten as the weather warms.
Share plates at The Ready Set have style and substance as well as summer sausage. Marinated olives, creamy spreads, fried chickpeas and smoked dips hold up homemade crackers, big seed-speckled crisps the kitchen has snapped into shards, each bigger than your hand.
Herndon’s crispy half-chicken with bread salad was indeed inspired by Zuni Café’s iconic one, though the execution is quite different. Where the iconic San Francisco restaurant Zuni balances sweet currants with big chicken fat-dressed croutons, The Ready Set adds bright, herby gremolata, pickled shallots for brightness and radishes for crunch.
Also a winner on the chicken front: A spicy fried chicken sandwich, where the bun is appropriately smushy and the pickles snap and a touch of honey sets off heat from Calabrian chili mayo. Served with tavern-style fries, it’s a crowd pleaser by deliberate design.
The Ready Set’s salads make an obvious complement to the pizzas, all familiar combinations like roasted beets, blue cheese and toasted nuts (pistachios here), or simple greens with chives and radishes.
A friend of mine, a true dining genius, seized palm-sized leaves of Bibb lettuce and cradled bits of salami, cheese and chickpeas in each one, making it ssam-style salad. Brilliant! And more effective than a knife and fork.
The fact that everything isn’t perfect-perfect — like a slightly undercooked side of carrots, a weird off-note in the original Sorrel 75 cocktail, or one time when those house crackers were salty — feels like part of The Ready Set’s approachability.
Nobody wants to think too hard about Brussels sprouts and bacon, or steamed mussels with fennel and pepperoni, or pastry chef Jean Torija’s beautiful, quad-stacked, cream cheese-frosted red velvet cake. We can just eat them and be happy.
Waiting for green
The Ready Set is still expanding slowly, having recently added carryout-only lunch on weekdays and Sunday brunch. It takes reservations using Resy.
Torija just added a focaccia and baguette to the bread basket. The rest of the menu will evolve too — Herndon is ready for ramps, green garlic and asparagus with fresh goat cheese.
“I’m so excited for spring,” he said. “I can’t wait for something green.”
When The Good Company opens this summer, Cox is slated to head that kitchen, which will have the same big pizza oven but more sandwiches and entrees than The Ready Set.
“After being in a corporate environment for so long, I missed everything that had to do with restaurants,” Herndon said. “I knew Matt and Noelle and Jessi; I knew what good people they were. And the Oregon community is so, so great.
"To be able to add to that community was exciting to me.”