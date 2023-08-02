A new restaurant called The Mediterranean Joint serving gyros, falafel and kofta opened on Tuesday in the Gateway Building (600 Williamson St.), in the former location of the restaurant Poke Poke.
The new restaurant is open from 10 a.m. to 3 a.m. Thursday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday with a capacity of approximately 40 people. Prices range from $10 to $17.
The Mediterranean Joint is owned by brothers Bunyamin and Ender Erk. Bunyamin worked as a chef at the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Gordon Dining Hall, and both have experience working at restaurants across the globe, including in Turkey, where they grew up, the Netherlands and the southern United States. Ender will serve as The Mediterranean Joint’s chef.
Bunyamin moved to Madison in 2016, and Ender joined him in 2020.
“I kind of pushed my brother to open a restaurant three months ago,” Ender said. “We found the place to build the kitchen, and there was nothing in the kitchen, so we installed everything here with the companies, and we just got it done (Tuesday).”
Featured dishes include kofta, which are Turkish beef or lamb meatballs typically mixed with vegetables and spices, and chicken shawarma served on a platter or as a wrap. The restaurant also serves vegan and vegetarian appetizer options such as the Turkish tabbouleh, a salad that consists of wheat bulgur, onion, tomato, cucumber, parsley, garlic, olive oil, lemon juice and dill.
The dishes are “all handmade here,” Ender said. “We don’t use frozen stuff, we make them daily, fresh.”
The Mediterranean Joint is also looking to start selling halal food for Muslim customers, Ender said. He wants the restaurant to serve the food needs of the area’s Mediterranean and Middle Eastern residents.
“We plan to serve the best fresh food to neighbors, college students and the other ethnic groups in Madison,” Ender said. “There's a lot of Mediterranean people here, there’s a lot of Middle Eastern people here.”
Ender and Bunyamin are the restaurant’s only staff through the weekend, but they will be expanding to a total of five staff members next week, Ender said. A dishwasher will join the restaurant Monday, as will two kitchen staff members.
The Mediterranean Joint doesn’t currently serve alcohol, but Ender hopes to obtain an alcohol license and begin serving alcoholic beverages in the near future.
This Saturday, Ender and Bunyamin are hosting The Mediterranean Joint’s grand opening celebration where they will have tasting tables throughout the day, allowing residents to try many of the signature dishes.
For more information, visit the restaurant’s Instagram page at @themediterraneanjoint or website at themediterraneanjoint.com.