A new Italian restaurant in Monona is named for two brothers, Joaquin and Sergio Lopez. Fratelli’s Trattoria literally means “brothers’ restaurant” in Italian, and it has been open since May 22 in the former location of Angelo’s, 5801 Monona Drive.
The name fits this family business — Joaquin and Sergio own and run the restaurant, while Joaquin's wife, Julia Lopez, is responsible for the front of house and training staff. Their daughter, Fabiola Denice Lopez, is a server.
“We are working on making sure that everything works smoothly and everyone leaves with a smile,” Fabiola Denice said. “We already have some regulars.”
A business student at Madison College, Fabiola Denice has been working with her father since 2019 at Country Cafe in Sun Prairie, the family’s other restaurant. On a busy evening, while the two brothers cooked for a party of 16 plus several other tables, Fabiola Denice did double duty — serving and sharing her family’s story.
Fresh pasta, lots of pizza
Fratelli’s Trattoria has a fairly large dining room and bar, both decorated with paintings by Louise Joyce, an artist who is a regular at the Sun Prairie cafe and whose paintings are displayed there too. The tables, with candles, have linen covers and napkins. Attentive servers are dressed in black and white and they bring warm focaccia and olive oil with vinegar right away.
An elegant beef carpaccio ($14) is made with sirloin, with lemon juice, capers, tomatoes and parmesan, drizzled with olive oil. It is milder than some carpaccios and the flavors of the lemon, capers and cheese blend to make for a very tasty dish.
There are numerous pasta dishes to choose from, and all the noodles are made in-house. The Fratelli’s pasta ($24) is tricolor, sauteed with onions, garlic, sun dried tomatoes, wild mushrooms and diced beef tenderloin. Rich and creamy, it is served in a Madeira wine and porcini tomato cream sauce and tossed with parmesan cheese. The tomatoes provide both sweetness and tanginess and the mushrooms add a pleasant earthiness.
It’s hard to choose among 11 pizzas, with dough made in-house daily, but the pizza tartufata (truffle pizza, $15) proved to be a good choice. It is topped with five ingredients: mozzarella cheese, garlic oil, roasted mushrooms, prosciutto and truffle oil. The dough was soft, the mushrooms fresh and the balance of flavors, enriched by the truffle oil, was very pleasing.
Other choices include soups, salads, and meat or fish dishes. Fratelli’s also offers a kids menu ($10) and desserts ($10).
From Oaxaca to Monona
The restaurant is open daily for dinner, at least until the end of the year. It also offers catering.
“I am very thankful that I can work for my family,” Fabiola Denice said. “We have a good dynamic — work is work and family is family.”
And serving has done her good, she said. At first shy and nervous, she was motivated by her father and has “grown a lot. I am not so scared or self-conscious anymore.”
Her father and uncle’s story begins in Oaxaca, Mexico. They immigrated to the US in 1998 and stayed with family in California, starting “with nothing,” said Fabiola Denice. Their families joined them in 2001. “They sacrificed a lot to do the best for us and I am incredibly grateful and privileged,” she said.
Joaquin worked in Via Roma in Orange County, first as a dishwasher, then a prep cook, then line cook. In the mornings he worked in a Mexican restaurant. In 1999 he moved to Madison where he worked at Tutto Pasta as one of the chefs. He helped open Tutto Pasta Cucina, Tutto Pasta Middleton and Bucatini on Deming Way, as well as Spices Kitchen on State Street.
Joaquin opened Nonno’s in December 2013 with partner Juan Murillo and in 2019 sold his half to open his own restaurant. Country Cafe in Sun Prairie originally offered breakfast, lunch, and Italian dinners but customers preferred the earlier meals so the dinners were ended.
That cafe is still open, so the brothers and Fabiola Denice work there in the earlier part of the day, then move to Fratelli’s to provide dinner.
Sergio, too, started a dishwasher and “little by little grew in the industry,” he said. Like Joaquin, he worked in Italian restaurants. He eventually became the chef at Francesca’s al Lago downtown for almost eight years, then served as the chef at 1847 Stamm House in Middleton for another seven years.
For now, Fabiola Denice plans to continue working at Fratelli’s Trattoria. She has been able to buy a car and pay for her tuition with her wages. Her parents will help pay for the University of Wisconsin-Madison when she transfers.
“Maybe I will spread my wings after college,” she said, “but for now I’m happy being here.”