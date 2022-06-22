Strawberry picking is a summer ritual for many in Wisconsin, but the season doesn’t last long.
According to the Wisconsin Berry Growers Association, strawberries are typically in season and available in the state from late May through early July. Weather and high demand play a role in the harvest, causing even shorter seasons for some farmers.
Want to grab your own before it’s too late? Check out these local strawberry farms, all located within an hour drive from Madison. And before you go, don’t forget to call ahead or check the farm’s website to see if their berries are ready for purchase.
Carandale Fruit Farm, Oregon
One of Dane County’s most popular and cost-friendly strawberry farms, Carandale is located about 30 minutes south of Madison. Open since 1949, this generational family farm is expected to have you-pick strawberries available this year through July 4. The farm’s you-pick hours vary, so check the website for daily updates.
Price to pick: $2.20 per pound or $35 for large container, $15 for small container; cash only
Visit: 1046 Tipperary Road, Oregon; (608) 835-5871, carandalefarm.com
Creek Bed Country Farmacy, Poynette
Operating since 1871, Creek Bed Country Farmacy is a family farm that has been passed down through five generations. The farm’s you-pick strawberry fields are about a 40-minute drive from Madison and opened on June 20, running Monday through Sunday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. (This location also offers sugar snap peas, which can be picked at $6 per quart.)
Price to pick: $28 minimum purchase; quarts: $6, 10-pound flats: $28 ($7 surcharge for overflowing flats)
Visit: N2767 Mountford Road, Poynette (608) 635-8798, creekbedcountryfarmacy.com
Furger Family Farm, Lodi
Furger Family Farm, about a 45-minute drive from Madison, is open on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. After initially announcing it would close June 19 for you-pick strawberries, the Furger farm has since reopened, though only about half of its strawberry patch is available to be picked.
Price to pick: $2.25 per pound
Visit: N1204 Lovering Road, Lodi; (608) 772-1462, facebook.com/FurgerFamilyFarm
Gracie’s Berries, Cambridge
Just a 30-minute drive from Madison, Gracie’s Berries is nearing the end of its strawberry season — so act fast. This family farm is open for you-pick strawberries 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 8 a.m. to noon on Sundays.
Price to pick: $2.75 per pound; cash only
Visit: 103 Oakland Road, Cambridge; (608) 423-9594, facebook.com/GraciesBerries
Jelli’s Market, Hellenville
With over 12 acres of strawberry fields, Jelli’s Market is open for picking daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. About a 50-minute drive from Madison, visitors can also expect fresh produce, flowers, meats, eggs, jams, honey and other baked goods at this family farm.
Price to pick: $2.30 per pound
Visit: N5648 S Farmington Road, Helenville; (262) 593-5134, jellismarket.com
Lutz Family Farm, Marshall
Just a 20-minute drive from Madison, Lutz Family Farm offers you-pick strawberries by appointment only. Pickers can schedule a visit by calling Lutz’s berry hotline at (608) 655-3664. Expect sweet corn, tomatoes and other vegetables in late July through August.
Price to pick: $2.35 per pound
Visit: 1477 County Road T, Marshall; (608) 655-3664, lutzfamilyfarm.com
Roger Price Produce, Pardeeville
Roger Price Farm, about an hour north of Madison, typically has pick-your-own strawberries daily from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Hours may vary, so check the Facebook page for updates.
Price to pick: $2.20 per pound
Visit: N7556 Hwy 44, Pardeeville; (608) 429-2750, rogerpricefarm.com
UPick Strawberry Farm, DeForest
UPick Strawberry Farm, about 25 minutes north of Madison, is open daily for you-pick from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. For just $5 to enter, customers can not only pick their own strawberries but also peas, greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, rhubarb and other fresh veggies. The price additionally includes access to the farm petting zoo and bee exhibit.
Price to pick: $5 cover charge for ages 5+, $2.69 per pound
Visit: 5396 Hahn Road, DeForest; (608) 417-9485, upickstrawberryfarm.com