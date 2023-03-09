Taqueria Los Atlantes
Opened: Dec. 20, 2022
Manager: Jonathan Falcon
Owners: Nancy Barrera, Felipe Falcon
Origins: Hidalgo, Mexico
For those looking for a momentary culinary trip to Hidalgo, just north of Mexico City, try the mole at Taqueria Los Atlantes in Verona. It’s sweet, with peanuts, chocolate and chiles. And it’s unique to this place.
“That’s one of the things you could say we specialize in,” said Los Atlantes' young manager, Jonathan Falcon, whose parents own the restaurant. The recipe comes from his mother’s family.
“It has its own flavor and kick to it,” he said. “The mole we try to make as good as possible. A lot of people seem to like it and say that it's the best they’ve had.”
Nancy Barrera and Felipe Falcon opened the first Los Atlantes Mexican Restaurant and Bakery on Raymond Road in Madison in January 2017, where they still serve up hot eats and sweet treats today. The couple wanted to expand, and with the help of their son Jonathan, opened a second restaurant in Verona in December of last year.
Expanding horizons
Jonathan had been looking at opening up on Madison’s east side, or in Fond du Lac, when an opportunity arose to open in Verona. He wanted to modify the original concept, omit the bakery and focus on staples like burritos, tacos, tortas and quesadillas. (That’s why he added “Taqueria” to Los Atlantes.)
But his parents encouraged him to bring the full menu to Verona, a lineup that includes pozole (a traditional stew with hominy and pork), consommé (beef broth, for dipping), tamales and enchiladas. There are flautas, rolled thin and fried, and sopes, masa fried into a thick tortilla and piled high with toppings.
Meat choices beyond pork, carne asada and chicken and include tripe, tongue, lamb and a blend of steak and chorizo. Also in Verona, there’s a taco salad, plus some non-Mexican items for kids such as cheese curds and mini-corn dogs.
Jonathan Falcon’s personal favorite dishes are the chicken mole, or the mole enchiladas. Apart from the mole, Taqueria Los Atlantes makes four other homemade sauces — two red and two green — as tacos require a differently flavored sauce than those for the enchiladas and flautas, Falcon said.
Lamb barbacoa is popular back in their home state, so they’re proud to offer it here. It is slowly steam-cooked.
“Hidalgo is really well known for anything lamb related,” Falcon said. “We wanted lamb on the menu as something to let people know that this is a part of our culture.”
The pozole and consomé are somewhat less common at local Mexican restaurants, he said, and places that do serve these soups typically only offer them on weekends. At Taqueria Los Atlantes, Falcon is aiming to offer them daily. They also have birria, which Falcon said is similar to brisket.
Falcon has lived in Madison most of his life, other than when his family moved back to Mexico from 2006-2009. His family is from the state of Hidalgo, just north of Mexico City. Half of his family still lives there.
Falcon’s parents came to the United States towards the end of the ‘90s and lived in California for a few years before relocating to Wisconsin. They worked for another restaurant here until deciding to start their own.
“We wanted to bring more Mexican culture to this small community,” Falcon said. “We’re grateful that people have come to try us out. We’ve gotten to meet a lot of people who have already become regulars, which is fun to see. People tend to enjoy our food and back come often.”