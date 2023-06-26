The Capsaicin Times series chronicles my insatiable quest for the spiciest foods available in Madison area restaurants — the hotter, the better.
I am game to explore any and all cuisines towards this end, but these often originate from far overseas: Sichuan Chinese, Indian or Thai. Another is just south of the border.
Mexico has long been known for incorporating hot peppers such as jalapenos, habaneros and dried red chiles de arbol into signature dishes along with a variety of spices and aromatics. The capital city of Guadalajara in the state of Jalisco is no exception.
Madison, another state capital, has a culinary outpost of that city, Taqueria Guadalajara on Park Street, which advertises a homemade touch. My friend Krista and I decided to jointly celebrate both our birthdays with a group of friends on a Tuesday night with a meal at this location, which does not take reservations. Fortunately, we had no trouble finding a table for nine on the occasion.
Taqueria Tuesday
Over a number of years amongst my local network of friends and colleagues I have heard consistently good things about the tacos and other offerings at Taqueria Guadalajara, so I was looking forward to the visit. I hadn’t been there since well before the pandemic, and had completely forgotten what I had ordered there during that one lunch visit. (I chalk this forgetfulness up to “pandemic time-warp brain fog.”)
On Tuesday, I asked the server what the spiciest dishes on the menu might be, for my heat-seeking quest. She simply shook her head and pointed to a bottle of hot sauce on the table and suggested I use it. It appeared the menu items themselves couldn’t be made to be particularly spicy like they would have been back in Mexico, but the condiment could help kick any of the dishes up.
That was admittedly a bit of a disappointment to start off with, but I asked if the sauce was homemade, and she confirmed that it was. This piece was promising.
I ordered the chile relleno ($7.99), a deep-fried poblano pepper dredged in egg batter, stuffed with cheese and smothered in a red sauce. This is one of my favorite Mexican dishes in general. As expected, it wasn’t spicy on its own, but I squeezed out some of the homemade green hot sauce on top.
The tasty sauce kicked the dish up to 6/10 on my heat scale, with a pleasant cilantro-flavored infusion in addition to the chili notes. That’s a good thing, as the entree would have been too bland for my palate without the homemade green salsa.
My next favorite part of this dish was the warm, melted, stringy Mexican cheese. Presented with lettuce, rice and beans, this entree was certainly a good deal.
My dinner companions ordered entrees including the quesadilla campechano (steak and chorizo, $8.99), enchiladas verdes ($7.99), enchiladas de mole ($7.99), and platillo Guadalajara ($11). The latter platter included steak with onions, cactus (nopales) and a deep-fried jalapeno.
All of these dishes received consistently good reviews from around the table, though none of them was particularly spicy. Then again, none of my friends were heat-seeking that night anyway. From my vicarious vantage point, the platillo Guadalajara smelled particularly good and came out on a sizzling platter.
Perhaps unexpectedly for a series about spice, my favorite thing about the meal by far was the caramel flan ($3). This dessert was a home run with all six of us who ordered it, with just the right sweetness, and its silky texture and toasty caramel notes presented a strong finish to our dinner. I’ll go back just for the flan. It’s one of the best I’ve ever had.
Finally, special kudos to the three hard-working chefs at Taqueria Guadalajara on duty that night: Salomon, Armando and Gustavo.