Baker Shawn Bolduc knows that dessert can be intimidating. No one’s born knowing how to make a lattice on top of a pie, or how to pipe flowers onto a cake.
The Baked Lab, Bolduc’s three-year-old passion project, is a “judgment-free” space to pick up those skills. This week, that space nearly doubled in size.
“I got my name for the business from the bakery piece, but also from my love from the science behind cooking and baking,” said Bolduc, who founded Baked Lab with the help of Kickstarter in 2019. Bolduc makes celebration cakes — 2022 was his first full wedding season, with some 75 celebrations — and hosts classes.
His goal is “to bring people in to work together, and create something they’ve never created before,” he said.
Bolduc has been baking and teaching in about 700 square feet in the Madison Enterprise Center, run by Common Wealth Development at 100 S. Baldwin St. When another small business, The Looking Glass Bakery, made the decision to close after eight years, Bolduc had the opportunity to nearly double his footprint without leaving the building.
In late November, he took it. The Baked Lab’s new 1,300-square-foot space got a stamp of approval from the health department on Tuesday. This week Bolduc is hosting private groups to make macarons and yule logs.
The class topic might change, but one thing is consistent.
“Every class, someone brings up the (Great British) Bake-Off at least once,” Bolduc joked.
Bolduc wanted to move mainly to make more room for workshops. His new kitchen is roughly the size of his whole studio before. In both spaces, the support of Common Wealth and its accessible rent helped make the Baked Lab’s growth possible, Bolduc said.
“The cost of starting a business in Madison is astronomical now,” Bolduc said, noting that an oven he purchased in 2019 has nearly doubled in price.
“To afford to purchase equipment and find a space and pay rent, pay employees — the numbers are through the roof,” Bolduc said. “If we’re going to be able to support local businesses we need help to get them off the ground.”
The new Baked Lab has a tasting area that fits about six people. Bolduc has an office. And Bolduc now employs a part-time baking assistant, a necessity as the business has grown. On one summer day this year, Baked Lab provided desserts for seven weddings.
“I felt the walls coming in, further and further,” Bolduc said. “We needed more space to feel comfortable.”
A former arts administrator for the Wisconsin Memorial Union, Bolduc finds that his master’s degree in theater management serves him in his current work, both in how he looks at financials and how much he values collaboration.
“I feel strongly about community building throughout the entrepreneurship world in Madison,” he said. “I have made it part of my mission to reach out to other people who are small business owners in the food world. I have friends who are photographers, and friends who own small boutique shops.”
Recently, The Baked Lab partnered with Good Day Shop on Monroe Street on a Friday night pop-up.
What’s next for The Baked Lab could be a stint on television — Bolduc has gotten close to being cast on a few baking shows, and he’s open to doing one in the future.
While he’s taking a break on special orders over the holidays, celebration cakes and classes will be back available in early 2023. Gift cards are on sale now for experiential gift types.
And upstairs at Common Wealth, another small business, Little Farmhouse Peanuts, has already moved into The Baked Lab’s former space.