As Madison’s fast food landscape approaches peak “bowl trend” — think burrito bowls, poke bowls, ramen bowls and grain bowls — one of the biggest players in the game is set to open in Madison next year.
Sweetgreen, a Washington, D.C.-based fast salad chain founded in 2007, has announced plans to open a location at 652 State St. in early fall 2023. Until December 2017, that spot was a combined Einstein Bros. Bagels/Caribou Coffee. This will be one of the first sweetgreen locations (the chain doesn't use capital letters in its name) in Wisconsin (another is coming to Milwaukee).
“We love being anywhere there is a lot of creativity, a lot of energy,” said Jim McPhail, chief development officer for sweetgreen. “And quite frankly, an acceptance for the things we bring, with our made-from-scratch ethos. On college campuses, there’s a lot of that energy. We’ve historically done very, very well.”
Sweetgreen signed a lease with Hokanson Properties LLC, for a space that’s 3,000 square feet. It will be opening in the same block as a Chipotle Mexican Grill, across the street from Poke Plus Madison and Forage Kitchen, a locally owned salad-centric mini-chain.
“We’re trying to create a space where real food can scale,” McPhail said. “Every market we go into has a small version of us. We were there 15 years ago, and we like to think we were the original creators. But we’re also really happy to share that space.
“I don’t think we look at anybody as a challenger or a competitor,” McPhail added. “We look to them as a companion on the journey, and the journey itself is going to be long.”
Salad lifestyle
Sweetgreen’s specific category is “fast salad,” similar to Chopt and Just Salad. It’s part restaurant, part tech company, part lifestyle brand, founded in 2007 by Nicolas Jammet, Nathaniel Ru and Jonathan Neman. It has been called the “king of the health-conscious lunch set.”
Sweetgreen locations have minimal design, often with white walls and light blonde wood, and options for “build your own” bowls as well as salads, “warm bowls” and seasonal bowls.
“Everything is prepped inside the store,” McPhail said. “We have no commissary. We’re two-thirds kitchen and fresh prep, and one-third front of the house.
“Most of the space that students and young professionals at the University of Wisconsin will see in our store is the prep area. You’ll see how we make our food.”
Bowls often include ingredients like quinoa, wild rice, herb falafel and sesame tofu, as well as “housemade hummus,” za’atar breadcrumbs and local cheeses. McPhail said that depending on the market, sweetgreen will adjust ingredients. In the southeast, for example, they swapped in catfish for salmon and added prawns.
The company has also been moving into “plates” lately, including a chicken avocado ranch plate and a miso steelhead plate. Salads and bowls cost $10-$13.50; the plates are a bit more.
Sweetgreen is a chain, not a franchise. According to a story in the trade magazine QSR, the company ended 2021 with 150 stores and plans to open another 35 this year. One recent count put it at 170 restaurants. It’s touted as among the fastest-growing restaurant companies in the U.S.
Going public
According a story last year in Eater, in November 2021 sweetgreen followed several other food/restaurant brands to recently go public on the New York Stock Exchange. Others include Dutch Bros. Coffee and the hot dog spot Portillo’s, which recently opened a second location in Madison, on the west side.
“It’s a huge step for the company, which plans to double the number of restaurants it operates across the country in the next five years,” Amy McCarthy wrote of sweetgreen in Eater. “Which would mean more than 280 locations for the chain scattered across 13 (or more) states.”
Madison is part of sweetgreen’s latest push into the Midwest. The company is either opening or just opened stores in Indianapolis, Edina, Minnesota, and Birmingham, Michigan, near Detroit.
“We started our Midwest expansion really back in 2016 in Chicago,” McPahil said. “Given how much great reception we’ve seen for our food … it really excited us about going broader and deeper.”
McPhail said the company does a “significant culinary deep dive” for six to eight months before opening in a new market.
“One reason we want to own the businesses is we believe in the intimacy of scale,” he said, which involves not only design but adjusting the menu “in a way that we think is appropriate for the people we hope to evangelize to.”
Opportunities for growth
Staffing has been a challenge for restaurants, worsened by pandemic closures in recent years. McPhail called it a “global issue,” and noted that “food service is especially fragile.” Sweetgreen, he said, intends to attract employees with its mission of sustainability and “real food,” as well as benefit packages and stock options.
Sweetgreen “head coaches,” what the company calls its restaurant managers, can make upwards of $100,000 a year, McPhail said.
“When you get people who are aligned with your mission, and then you treat them well and fairly and give opportunities for growth … they tend to stick around,” McPhail said.
McPhail loves Madison, and believes sweetgreen will thrive on State Street.
“Many companies spin off their brand to new investors, and let them grow as fast as they want to,” he said. “That’s probably a very effective way to grow a business, but we don’t think it’s the most effective way. … (We) really teach people along the way what real food is, what eating healthy, organic, farm to table looks like.
“We’ve wanted to come to Madison for a long time,” he added. “We love the community, we love the lively culinary scene. We’re very excited.”