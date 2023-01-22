At the stunning new Swagat in Sun Prairie, high ceilings and stately white marble tables work in concert with splashes of velvety jade green, crisp greenery and metallic gold accents to craft a palace of miniature hanging gardens.
It’s a stark departure from the warm yellows and oranges customers might expect from Indian dining, Swagat owner Resham Singh and his son Chet explained. “We wanted to have something that felt (like) a totally different experience, material-wise,” Chet Singh said.
The 220-seat establishment opened in October 2022 at 298 S. Grand Ave. and is Swagat’s first venture beyond its original location on Madison’s west side. And after nearly a decade of searching and unexpected pandemic chaos, Resham Singh is ready to serve Indian cuisine in a more upscale space.
“We were just thinking, if we were to open another location, what would we do different? This has reflected all of what we wanted to do,” Chet Singh said.
Sticking with tikka masala
Resham Singh opened the original Swagat at 707 N. High Point Road in 2007, the same year he opened Maharani Indian Restaurant on West Washington Avenue. Before that, he'd worked for a short time at an Indian restaurant in San Jose during the late 1990s and opened an Indian grocery store on Odana Road, also called Maharani.
Early on, Singh’s clay oven cooking and homestyle Indian dishes were a hit. But there wasn’t a lot of room for Singh to implement his own design vision.
“The west side location used to be a Korean restaurant before we bought it, so we didn’t really have, at the time, an option to change it up in terms of interiors or the vibe of it,” Chet said.
When Resham began searching for a potential second location nearly a decade ago, he carefully weighed options in the Madison area. In 2018, he finally bought his own lot in Sun Prairie, a city he felt was “growing like crazy." He was still in planning stages when the food industry froze.
“Everything just stopped,” Resham said, recounting his early 2020 memories of the COVID pandemic. “It was very hard for us, for everybody.”
The Singhs quickly shifted focus to takeout orders and ramped up marketing efforts. Their customer base stuck with them, ordering plenty of takeout tikka masala.
Resham Singh finally broke ground on the Sun Prairie location in September 2021, four years after he bought the lot. To implement a bold interior design vision, he worked closely with Madison architect Angus-Young, a company with credits including the Peloton building and Delta Beer Lab on Madison’s south side.
“We just felt like most restaurants — Indian, especially — look very similar,” Chet Singh said.
The Swagat team faced supply chain delays throughout 2022 as they worked to get the restaurant open. When it finally began service, “the first week was very busy… a lot busier than we expected,” Chet Singh said. “We didn’t have enough staff at the time.”
Avoiding ‘option paralysis’
For Sun Prairie diners, Resham Singh designed a smaller menu to complement a more refined experience. “We didn’t offer that ‘option paralysis’ that usually happens with Indian restaurants,” Chet Singh said.
The menu still features homestyle clay oven cooking and fan-favorite curries. Resham Singh has plans to bring Swagat’s popular lunch buffet to the Sun Prairie restaurant. And diners are still able to play around with the spice level — a great option for Madison heat-seekers as well as those who prefer milder dishes.
Swagat’s classics accompany new appetizers, expanded kebab and biryani choices and colorful dishes like mango shrimp ($19.95) — all complimented by an expansive menu of drinks to fit the refined vibe.
There’s also an emphasis on fresh, locally sourced ingredients. Swagat sources microgreens and some fresh vegetables from New Roots Farm in DeForest. Those microgreens and bright, refreshing sauces add extra color and elegance into Swagat’s dishes, which are cooked by head chef Sonu Manjinder.
“We wanted more emphasis on the plating and how food is presented when it comes out to the table,” Chet Singh said.
Ultimately, Swagat’s new Sun Prairie location is a step toward finer things at a time when much of the restaurant industry has gravitated toward fast-casual dining. For Resham Singh, it’s a commitment to provide “the good service and good food” his customers expect after 16 years.
“There’s always a space for sit down, fine dining restaurants,” Chet Singh said.