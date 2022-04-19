Madison juice joint and urban farm SuperCharge! Foods is bringing its plant-packed offerings to State Street next month. The company announced last week that it’s partnering with Sookie’s Veggie Burgers, which opened at 502 State St. in March, to open a juice bar at the same spot in early May.
Plans for the shared location have been in the works since early this year, when Sookie’s owner John McCune contacted SuperCharge! to suggest it. After running a food cart in Milwaukee since fall 2019, McCune was preparing to open his first brick-and-mortar restaurant. The space had a long bar on its right hand side, a holdover from its previous life as Koi Sushi, and McCune envisioned it as a smoothie bar.
McCune lives on the east side and quickly thought of SuperCharge!, located at the corner of East Washington Avenue and First Street. He suggested the two businesses share the space, collaborating but operating separately.
To the owners of SuperCharge!, which began in 2009 and opened its brick-and-mortar location at 1902 E. Washington Ave. in 2015, it sounded like an ideal way to reach new customers and partner with a business that shared its “plant-based mentality.”
“We were trying to convey what we’ve built on the east side and continue to build it a little further, and this seemed like a perfect place,” Stricklin said.
While Sookie’s offers plant-based burgers and fries, SuperCharge! will sell smoothies, acai bowls, bottled juices and other foods made from microgreens. Smoothies and acai bowls will be made on the spot, while juices will be brought in from the business’ original location.
For now, SuperCharge! has paused food and drink service at its original location so that its dozen staff members can set up the new location. Customers can still go there to pick up microgreens grown at the on-site indoor urban farm.
After the second spot is up and running, the original juice bar will reopen, though possibly with some changes to its services, Stricklin said. The East Washington Avenue cafe is located near housing developments currently in the works, as well as the Madison Public Market slated to break ground across the street later this year. Stricklin is also president of the Madison Public Market Foundation.
“We’re definitely going to continue to provide nutrient-dense food to the east side and to the rest of the community through that First Street location,” Stricklin said. “That’s not going away, but it may kind of be adapted in its model.”
Meanwhile, the company will continue to offer online ordering and delivery service, both of which expanded during the pandemic. Currently, SuperCharge! delivers to local restaurants that buy microgreens in bulk, and it works with EatStreet and Grubhub to deliver menu items to individual customers. It also sells its microgreens to restaurants and grocery stores as far away as Chicago and New York City.
SuperCharge! is currently hiring staff for the new location and opportunities are available for those looking to become owners. With enough staff, the business plans to start offering service from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily and potentially add more hours in the future.