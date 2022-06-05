If you’ve got a killer kohlrabi recipe, a way with wheatgrass or the best bitter melon technique, it’s time to share. A new cookbook project celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Dane County Farmers’ Market is in the works, and the call for recipes is now open.
Terese Allen, a longtime Wisconsin food writer and historian, has taken charge of the editorial side of the project, which she’s working on with Savory Accents owners Ted and Joan Ballweg.
Allen penned a regular column in Edible Madison for a decade and has written many Wisconsin-themed cookbooks, including “The Flavor of Wisconsin” (updated 2009, with 450 recipes), “Fresh Market Wisconsin” and “Café Wisconsin Cookbook.” She also wrote multi-year food columns for Edible Door, Isthmus, Organic Valley and Wisconsin Trails magazine.
Submissions from market vendors and shoppers will drive the content, and Allen’s team is hoping for 100 to 150 recipes in a 200-250 page book. It’s set to be published by Little Creek Press, hopefully by the spring of 2023.
“We want it to be a keepsake book,” Allen said. The theme is “Shop local, cook global.”
“The whole point of the book is to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the market and the community that’s been supporting it for 50 years,” Allen said. “It’s changed and grown and expanded so much.”
Allen remembers the early years of the Dane County Farmers’ Market, when it was just a few vendors around the Capitol Square selling spinach and apples and a few other things.
“Now it’s hundreds of vendors and literally thousands of people coming every week in the summer and year-round,” Allen said. “The influence is national.”
Eat local, cook global
Manager Jamie Bugel and assistant manager Rachel Figueroa run the Dane County Farmers’ Market, which had 230 vendors in 2021. During the growing season there are two weekly markets under their umbrella — Wednesday mornings on Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard and Saturday mornings on the Capitol Square.
Last winter, DCFM vendors sold cheese, meat, pantry staples and pastries on Saturdays at Garver Feed Mill. The Holiday Market is set for four Saturdays in November and December.
The cookbook, Allen said, intends to highlight all of these.
“We want to get across to people how much things have expanded in terms of what you can acquire at the market to build your local food repertoire, your local foods pantry,” Allen said.
“We want to express both how the market community has grown and expanded to a wider and more multicultural community, and we want to showcase the ingredients themselves.”
Allen does much of her grocery shopping at the market, and emphasized how international the ingredients have gotten — things like hand-harvested wild rice, maple syrup, lemongrass, Asian greens and Thai eggplant.
In the last decade-plus, there’s been an uptick in jarred items too, like harissa paste from Savory Accents or kimchi from Kingfisher Farms. From heirloom beans to hot sauces, the non-vegetable side of the market has grown substantially.
What makes a good recipe for this cookbook? Simplicity, Allen said. Recipes should highlight market ingredients (produce and beyond) and they all have to really work. With the help of a team of volunteers, she intends to test all of them.
“We don’t want, necessarily, intricate fancy complicated recipes,” Allen said. “We’re looking for fairly simple things … something that somebody tried on a trip and brought back as an idea.
“It could be something that came from a German or Italian grandmother, something from a cooking show or a magazine, or that a chef friend taught them how to do.”
Year-round options
Many farmers’ market books, including some Allen herself wrote, are arranged by season. That may change with this one, Allen said, because so many ingredients and products are available at the market throughout the year, cheeses, meats, eggs and hoophouse or hydroponic produce. It is more likely this cookbook will have the more traditional structure (appetizers, soups, main courses, desserts).
Allen’s hoping to see different perspectives in the book, all from people who have a relationship with the market as a customer, vendor, volunteer or chef. She’d love to see a story or two from a Madison tourist who encounters something unexpected at the market.
The Dane County Farmers' Market is funding the production of this cookbook, which will in turn raise money for the market. It will likely retail for $25-$35.
Allen intends to collect recipes through June and possibly beyond. To submit a recipe, use this Google form or email tallen@gdinet.com. Submitters may send up to five recipes, and be sure to include the story of how and why you found or created it.