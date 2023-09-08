During a visit this week to Madison, Tony DeSalvo stood at the intersection of State and Gorham streets and just watched people go by.
Two hundred people passed in 20 minutes — mostly students, he guessed — which thrilled DeSalvo. The businesses his company is opening in Madison next summer need foot traffic to thrive.
“There’s a Starbucks on State, and this morning when I got my coffee, that place was the busiest Starbucks I have ever seen in my life,” DeSalvo said. “And I’m a Starbucks guy!”
DeSalvo, based in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, is the president of Harmonic Hospitality Group, formerly Paramount Barco. Harmonic will open a location of a restaurant called the Stuffed Olive, an ’80s-to-’00s-themed nightclub called Roxxy, and an arcade, Double Tap, in new construction on the 300 block of State Street.
“I’ve been on that corner in the middle of winter,” DeSalvo said. “There’s an energy on the streets here in Madison. There’s always a hum. That’s what I’m excited about tapping into.”
As first reported by the Wisconsin State Journal in August, Harmonic Hospitality has proposed three related establishments for the bottom level of the 10-story oLiv development, owned by Core Spaces in Chicago, which is currently in progress. The State Journal piece noted that the development will have 386 units and a total 23,229 square feet of retail space.
All told Harmonic would be taking about 15,000 square feet of this downtown Madison real estate, DeSalvo said. It marks the second time Harmonic has ventured outside of Iowa. A Stuffed Olive and a Roxxy location are currently in progress in Omaha, Nebraska, set to open this fall. These add to locations in Cedar Falls and Iowa City, plus a franchise location of The Stuffed Olive in Des Moines.
“It’s three different kinds of experiences,” DeSalvo said. “On their own, nothing really stands out maybe, except for Roxxy. But all three combined together makes the whole greater than the sum of its parts.
Have s’more martinis
Of the three interconnected businesses coming to Madison, DeSalvo described Stuffed Olive as the “slightly more sophisticated, slightly more elevated, more food-forward concept.”
Served from a shared kitchen, Stuffed Olive’s “shareables” and flatbread menu features sesame-seared tuna ($16), coconut shrimp ($14), crab rangoon flatbread ($13) and angus sliders ($14). It’s designed to be “upscale casual,” DeSalvo said, “a really great social space.”
Founded in 2004 at the Black Hawk Hotel in Cedar Falls, Iowa and owned for a time by a group called Barmuda, the Stuffed Olive started as a martini bar, a carry-over from the sweet martini boom of the 1990s. By then the classic martini had become its own category of drinks, driven by flavored vodkas and made with “anything and everything,” as Robert Simonson said in his book, “The Martini Cocktail.”
“We have 100 martinis on the menu at any one time. It’s not just five to 10. It’s not like you’re going to a steakhouse and getting a regular basic martini,” DeSalvo said. “We specialize in martinis.”
Most of the martinis on the Stuffed Olive’s Cedar Rapids menu run $11-$12. The Stuffed Olive considers a Cosmopolitan to be a martini, as well as a Rusty Nail (Scotch and Drambuie) and Hawaiian Rum (rum, Cherry Pucker, sour mix).
The top sellers are inspired by cookies and candy: the Almond Joy (white chocolate liqueur, Malibu, Frangelico, cream and chocolate with a coconut rim) and the Girl Scout Cookie (crème de menthe, coffee liqueur, crème de cacao). The S’mores martini, made with cake-flavored vodka, is also popular, garnished with mini marshmallows.
Madison has seen this kind of martini menu before. Smoky’s Club, which the Schmock family closed in 2022 after 69 years on the near west side, had some 300 martinis on its menu, shaken by the late “Martini Bob” Perry. A few dozen of those remain at the Schmock brothers’ current spot, Driftless Social, a tavern in Mount Horeb.
Stuffed Olive intends to serve “a martini for almost every taste,” DeSalvo said, catering to “of age” student drinkers as well as older visitors.
“That’s the largest demographic swath we’ve got,” DeSalvo said. “You have somebody in their mid-20s having their first martini and somebody in their 60s who’s a martini aficionado. You can go to Stuffed Olive for 100 days and get a different martini.”
A moon over the dance floor
Roxxy, DeSalvo said, is the most unique concept of the three, an “amazing ’80s, ’90s, 2000s” dance club serving burgers, nachos, wings and chicken fingers (meals run $11-$14 in Cedar Rapids).
One vivid description of the Roxxy in Iowa City hints at the “eye candy” vibe to come. Elijah Decious, writing for The Gazette in 2022, described a “‘weird wall’ of framed art … behind the bar, cubbies hold a stuffed raccoon with a tiara, a leg lamp from ‘A Christmas Story,’ a can of defunct Hawkeye Gold soda.
“By the dance floor, a wall lined with thousands of cassette tapes serves as a backdrop for selfies,” Decious wrote, describing “a ceiling clouded with vinyl records cut into butterflies” and “a moon with a nefarious face (watching) over the dance floor.”
Finally, Double Tap is what DeSalvo described as “an adult arcade” and its Cedar Falls Facebook page calls a “beercade,” which is apparently not as aggressively trademarked as the word “barcade.” “Gamer Elixirs” here include things like “Ender Dragon” — Bacardi Dragonberry, raspberry schnapps, Sprite and lemonade — and sweet highballs made with flavored vodka, fruit juice and Red Bull.
Cedar Falls’ Double Tap hosts tournaments of Pinball, Skeeball, Guitar Hero and Super Smash Bros.
“We own all of our own games,” DeSalvo said. “It’s a great balance of classic games as well as some of the newer models.”
DeSalvo said Harmonic Hospitality will likely hire some 100-150 employees to start, with robust training programs and a priority on flexibility, “to accommodate schedules.”
“Our team members that are 21 are also our guests,” DeSalvo said. He said the company is “data-driven” and wants to give agency to local managers.
“We’re taking the best of what we learned operationally, from HR, admin, systems, training,” he said. “I’d be scared with that amount of square footage (15,000) if this was our first (opening). But we’re very seasoned. We have a non-ego-driven senior leadership team that asks, ‘What works? What can we do better?’”
DeSalvo said the businesses are on track to be open by summer of 2024, a few months before the school year starts. On Sept. 5, the Common Council referred liquor licenses for Stuffed Olive, Roxxy and Double Tap to the Alcohol License Review Committee, which is set to take them up on Sept. 20.
“It’s a pretty big investment we’re making in Madison,” DeSalvo said. “We’re very methodical in terms of our approach to find good sites.
“The last time we were here, just before school ended, it was 11 o’clock at night and I was talking to strangers on the street,” he said. “Just to get a feel for who was on the street at 11:30 on a school night.”