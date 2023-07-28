On Sunday afternoon, the stanchions outside of State Line Distillery on Madison’s east side will signal the culmination of a decade-plus dream for distillery owner John Mleziva.
After six years making gin, rum, award-winning coffee liqueur and other spirits on Northern Court, State Line has finished its first whiskey. A blend of Scottish peated malt (10%) and malted barley from Wisconsin farms (90%), it’s classified as an American single malt whiskey, and it marks the next step of maturity for Mleziva’s craft distillery.
Most of the whiskey in this blend is between five and a half and six years old.
“I believe really strongly that whiskey takes time,” Mleziva said. “You put alcohol in a barrel, you’re extracting color, whiskey lactones (a component of aroma) … vanilla, coconut. All of that is happening at a reasonable pace.
“The oxygenation of whiskey creates complexity, complexity, legs on your spirit. That’s what we enjoy about whiskey. That’s the part you can’t rush.”
The limited first release of the whiskey is selling for $70, with a limit of two bottles per person.
This summer is a fortuitous time to release a whiskey. Those who follow the industry closely expect the federal Tax and Trade Bureau (TTB), which regulates labeling and sale of alcohol, to soon release an official definition of American single malt.
This definition is “the first new spirit category in many years and a recognition that a once-niche whiskey has entered the mainstream,” according to the New York Times.
“American single malt may sound like a contradiction in terms and a sin against the venerable traditions of Scottish whiskey making,” Clay Risen wrote in that piece. “But the style has been booming over the last decade, with a diversity that reflects the country’s sheer size and its wide variety of climates, traditions and agriculture.”
Mleziva took an accelerated master’s program in Scotland in 2012, and the peated barley he chose for this first whiskey is a reflection of that time and influence. He echoed Risen about the breadth of American single malts, and what that represents for the industry.
“It’s a validation of what distilleries in the United States are trying to do,” Mleziva said. “Single malt as a kind of general class or category, your head immediately goes to Scotch whisky. And there’s so much history there, tradition.
“What is exciting about the American single malt movement is that as an industry, we’re bringing some of our own lessons about how we’re distilling.”
American single malts could use hickory or apple wood instead of peat, for example. A single malt from Kentucky will likely taste very different than a single malt from the Pacific Northwest.
“That tapestry will be a little more full of color,” Mleziva said.
State Line’s whiskey, wrapped with a bucolic, blue-tinted photo by Driftless photographer Terry McNeal on the tube, was one of the very first things the distillery made, aged in 53 gallon barrels at the distillery. The barrels were a mix of new and used white American oak, including some used bourbon barrels.
Mleziva and his team “harvested” 10 of those barrels for the first release, and roughly 1,000 bottles total will be available for sale at the distillery and local retailers.
Mleziva’s tasting notes for the whiskey include dried stone fruit, honey and peat on the nose, toasty pecans and vanilla on the palate, and a finish of toasted marshmallow, cocoa and tobacco. He recommends adding a few drops of water or pouring it over a large ice cube and drinking it neat.
“I’d certainly have a Rob Roy, which is basically a Manhattan with single malt, or a Penicillin,” which is a riff on a whiskey sour, Mleziva said. But “we designed this in such a way that it would stand on its own.”
State Line just installed a new still (Brunhilde), which allows Mleziva to think in new ways about where the whiskey program is going next. The distillery will have specialty finishing casks and more flexibility.
As whiskey ages in wood, some of the alcohol evaporates (the angels’ share), which happens faster in Wisconsin because of swings in temperature and humidity. Mleziva may be using principals he learned in Scotland, but he’s not trying to create a carbon copy of Scotch.
“We’re not a giant distillery,” Mleziva said. “We’re letting the casks dictate to us when (the whiskey) is ready, and then we bottle. Which is fun. In my mind, you get to experience a snapshot in time in the distillery.
“We broke ground on State Line, and my first daughter was six months old, and now she’s six and a half,” he added. “It’s this really interesting perspective of time, that this whiskey has been sitting there.”