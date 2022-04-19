Making fresh tortillas is an art form, passed on through generations in households throughout Mexico. But as society industrialized and lifestyles changed, more and more people began buying ready-made, mass-produced tortillas.
Those tortillas are made using corn and wheat flour that’s been bleached, processed and stripped of the nutritional value, said Angel Flores, co-owner of Tortillas Los Angeles with his wife Leticia.
Mexican immigrants who settled in Wisconsin, both Angel and Leiticia were looking for the feeling of home to help them feel more comfortable in their new space. For both, that meant home-cooked meals on handmade tortillas.
But no matter how many different types of tortillas they bought, they did not come close to tasting like home. Over and over they found what they purchased to be flavorless and uninspiring. For the Flores family, the tortilla is the center of the meal, not a tasteless and flimsy vessel to deliver other ingredients.
So they set out to make their own. The results were so delicious that friends and family convinced them they needed to sell their product. Angel and Leticia Flores also have a son named Angel, so while the name conjures visions of the west coast, it’s actually just an homage to the family that makes them.
Recovery mission
Angel considers what his family does as something of a recovery mission, as they reintroduce a more traditional way to make tortillas.
“We are trying to rescue the original quality tortilla,” he said.
One of the biggest losses of the modernization of the making of the tortilla is that the corn meal that goes into making the dough barely resembles what was grown in the field, said Angel. That process doesn’t use the wheat germ and therefore takes out much of the nutritional value inherent in tortillas made by hand.
“Rescuing” original tortillas means making them from scratch. They start at the beginning, with the seed. The Flores family plants, grow, harvest, shuck, dry and stone-grind their corn. But even that sentence fails to really capture the depth and breadth of what this family does to create their tortillas. It starts not with planting seeds in rented farm fields, but in a greenhouse.
“At the same time I plant, I germinate a lot and then I transplant it,” Angel said. “Our corn is open pollinated. We don’t add any chemical fertilizer. We don’t add any pesticides and herbicides. I germinate in a hot house and then I transplant it to have a more even field.”
After they harvest the corn, it is soaked in an alkaline solution for 14-18 hours in a process called nixtamalization before it is washed, dried and stone ground into corn flour. Leticia makes the dough (masa) using that flour, pressing tortillas in a manual hand-press.
Currently, Tortillas Los Angeles makes four “plain” tortillas — that is, corn tortillas without added flavor or preservatives, made with white, yellow, blue or red/blue corn. Two flavored tortillas add spinach and guajillo peppers to white corn. More additions to come could include nopalitos (cactus leaves), beets and flax.
The family also sells tortilla chips and tlacoyo, also known as Aztec bread, filled with Spanish pinto beans.
Members of the Flores family sell tortillas to customers at farmers markets around the area. On busy days, Angel said he, his wife, one of his children and sometimes, his brother and his family, will each be selling Tortillas Los Angeles in different locations at the same time.
“Behind the organic tortilla is a lot of work. We have to work a lot in the field. We have to work a lot in the kitchen. We do that to get our customers the best quality product, the best quality tortilla, the best quality food to the table,” said Angel.
Building out
Tortillas Los Angeles is a business in flux. The owners are completing work on a building on Femrite Drive that will give them more space for production and allow them to think about taking on wholesale customers. A commercial kitchen space also opens up more opportunities for catering and other opportunities for growth.
Angel and Leticia have a relationship with Working Draft Beer Company, which has used some of Angel’s corn in their Mexican Lager. The Flores provide a small menu of items like tamales and salsa served with tortillas chips made from their tortillas for brewery customers.
Regardless of demand or growth opportunity, Angel and Leticia Flores believe that having their hands on every part of the production, from seed to tortilla, is what makes their product the best.
One small concession Angel is hoping to incorporate soon is specialized equipment from Mexico that will mechanize pressing the tortillas. It should speed things up a little and alleviate some of the physical strain of the repetitive use of a hand-press.
Masa at the market
For now, Tortillas Los Angeles products are available at farmer’s markets starting in mid-April and early May, or can be ordered by contacting the Flores family. They have signed on to be one of the vendors at the Madison Public Market, and are revamping their website to go along with building renovations, hoping to have it back online in short order.
But even as things grow, Angel said he cannot imagine not selling at farmers markets. Those customers have enabled the growth and success of the business.
In 2016, Angel said, “we started taking one cooler to two markets. We now have more than six and we are selling four or five or six coolers-full at each market.
“Things are going well. They are my foundation,” Angel said.